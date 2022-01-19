City Guide: Top 5 activities for families in Bangkok 2022

There are thousands of things to do in Bangkok for birds of every feather and flock that visit the country. If you’re a shopaholic, you’re safe. Like to party? There are a ton of places. But what if you want to have a family friendly vacation? To help you out, we’ve made a list of our Top 5 activities for families in Bangkok that you will keep coming back to for more.

SEA Life Bangkok/Siam Ocean World is a perfect activity for the entire family to spend time quality together without feeling bored. Everyone, especially kids, are sure to of feel a splash of excitement. One of the biggest aquariums in Southeast Asia, hours will whirl by in what feels like matter of a minutes underwater. There are a few different sections for you and your family to explore. You’ll start off seeing weird-looking creatures like eels and giant crabs. Then you’ll come across creatures from the reef, which you must see for yourself. There is a rainforest section followed by a room full of the most popular animals — penguins. Right next to the fun and lively penguins, you can touch different types of starfish. Ever wondered what their textures feel like? And finally, the main event of the aquarium — the underwater shark tunnel tunnel, where you can watch all types of sharks and tropical fish swim serenely past you on the other side of a thick piece of glass. Before you go, there’s a jellyfish section, so you can calm yourself down after walking through the somewhat scary shark tunnel. The aquarium has family packages from time to time, and we recommend checking their website for the updated prices before your visit.

BOUNCE is a trampoline park where everybody can have fun jumping around for an hour straight. Of course, you can do it for longer than an hour if you have the time and are feeling extra bouncy. There are two branches, one at EmQuartier and the other at The Street Ratchada, which is their biggest jumping spot in Asia. There are a few options to choose from, the main ones being ‘free jumping,’ which is a big open space for you to jump around on the interconnected trampolines, and a dodgeball section, which can be fun if you have friends or family members big enough to join you. Additionally, the Wall is for those with prior trampolining experience, as you can run up the wall after each jump. The price will depend on when you visit. Weekends are 100 baht more expensive than weekdays. There are also many pricing options you can choose from. A group of four will cost you 1,100 baht per session on weekdays or 1,500 on weekends. For general admissions, it’s 390 baht per session on weekdays and 490 baht on weekends. Kids under and over 110cm will cost 200 baht and 390 baht, respectively. There is a student option but IDs are required. They offer a 100 baht discount to students on weekdays.

There are a few indoor skating rinks where you can go ice skating in Bangkok. Because the weather is hot all year round, it’s one of the good ways for both kids and adults to cool off. The Rink is located in Central World. It costs a flat rate of 300 baht for 120 minutes. The arena is usually busier than the rink itself, surprisingly. Once you’re done, you can find something else to do, as it’s surrounded by department stores. The freedom to explore is yours.

Next up, rock climbing gyms are slowly growing in popularity. It’s a great activity for every traveller, whether flying solo traveller, as a couple or with a family. Urban Playground is located inside of Racquet Club and has more than 650 square metres of space for beginners and experts alike. The price varies depending on age, whether you’re a member and if you sign up for a plan/membership. A one day pass for non members adults costs 475 baht on weekdays and 575 baht on weekends. Please keep in mind that equipment rentals and lessons cost extra.

Lastly, do you crave to go surfing, but find yourself bound to Bangkok’s concrete jungle? Visit Flow House — a simulated surfing centre with a sports café and restaurant all in one place. Surfing an artificial wave indoors is a great activity for everyone, from kids to adults, beginners to experts, without the risk of being sucked out to sea or eaten by a shark. It’s open every day from 10am to 9pm at Sukhumvit 26. A normal hourlong session costs 990 baht, but kids under the age of 12 get a reduced price of 690 baht.

What’s your take?

While Bangkok may be too much metropolis for the island seeking crowd, you’re sure to have an urban adventure with family doing the activities we’ve listed above. And if you live in Bangkok, a staycation eliminates hotel and flight expenses. So what’s your take? Did your favorite spot for a family-friendly rendezvous make the list? Let us know in the ThaigerTalk comments section below!