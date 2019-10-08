Thai Airways defends in-flight catering following Facebook complaint | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Aurelie and Marco, now heading south through Thailand

Aurelie and Marco are 36 years old, married, and passionate about cycling. She’s French and he’s half English/half İtalian. Together they have decided to live their lifelong dream; to cycle across the globe. Their chosen path is taking them from Helsinki to Singapore.

The pair arrived in Chiang Mai yesterday and are spending the week in the Northern City. They will then head south through Thailand and down the Malay Peninsula to Singapore.

They call their journey the ‘421Adventure’ – 4 wheels, 2 hearts, 1 world.

From April 2018 – March 2020 they are cross countries, cultures and languages very different one from another but all the same very enriching. Finland, Russia, Poland, Bulgaria, Turkey, İran, Uzbekıstan, Nepal, Myanmar or Laos are just some examples of the 26 countries through which this incredible route will take them. You can follow their route HERE.

You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube; @421adventure

Furthermore, they have also decided to associate this adventure to a fundraiser for two charitable association whose work is related to bıcycles – Wheels For Wellbeing, is London based and helps disabled people to discover the benefits of cycling through the use of adapted bıcycles which allow them to become more independent and improve their mental and physical health. Isabelle Clement, the founder, is a wheelchair user and works closely with authorities on a national scale to improve the accessibility to inclusive cycling. Her work is an example and a source of inspiration for many cities around the world.

And 88bikes. They supply bikes to young girls who have been victims of human trafficking in underdevelopped countries such as Thailand, Uganda or Peru. Thanks to the bıcycle these girls can more easily access education or find a job. They have already donated thousands of bikes in the last 8 years empowering girls and young women to become future doctors, teachers, etc.

Aurelie and Marco are crazy about cycling and want to share their passion wherever they pedal. They are convinced that the more bıcyles there are, the better our world will be.

You can help them reach their objective of 5,000 Euro by making a donation HERE.