Thai Airways defends in-flight catering following Facebook complaint | The Thaiger

Thai Airways defends in-flight catering following Facebook complaint

May Taylor

Published

13 hours ago 

on

Thailand’s national airline has defended its meal service after an economy class passenger travelling from Bangkok to Sapporo criticised the food served during his flight.

The passenger posted about his experience on Facebook, saying he only received a sandwich and a drink. His post was then widely shared across the social network, leading to the airline’s president of in-flight services, Suthirat Siriphananon, having to step in.

Mr Suthirat says the airline’s catering service matches those of any premium airline and that there is a policy of two meals per flight on services departing after midnight, which includes the Bangkok-Sapporo route.

Thai Airways says the first meal served is a sandwich and a drink, but that a hot meal is also served for breakfast, before touchdown in Sapporo. The airline also says passengers can order beverages from the staff at any point during the flight.

The airline also clarified its “preferred seat” policy, confirming that passengers can pay extra to choose a better seat, but if someone sits in a preferred seat without having paid for it, flight attendants will ask them to return to the seat reflected on their boarding pass.

SOURCE: The Nation

Chiang Mai

Helsinki to Singapore, by bike

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

October 7, 2019

By

Aurelie and Marco are 36 years old, married, and passionate about cycling. She’s French and he’s half English/half İtalian. Together they have decided to live their lifelong dream; to cycle across the globe. Their chosen path is taking them from Helsinki to Singapore.

The pair arrived in Chiang Mai yesterday and are spending the week in the Northern City. They will then head south through Thailand and down the Malay Peninsula to Singapore.

They call their journey the ‘421Adventure’ – 4 wheels, 2 hearts, 1 world.

From April 2018 – March 2020 they are cross countries, cultures and languages very different one from another but all the same very enriching. Finland, Russia, Poland, Bulgaria, Turkey, İran, Uzbekıstan, Nepal, Myanmar or Laos are just some examples of the 26 countries through which this incredible route will take them. You can follow their route HERE.

You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube; @421adventure

Furthermore, they have also decided to associate this adventure to a fundraiser for two charitable association whose work is related to bıcycles – Wheels For Wellbeing, is London based and helps disabled people to discover the benefits of cycling through the use of adapted bıcycles which allow them to become more independent and improve their mental and physical health. Isabelle Clement, the founder, is a wheelchair user and works closely with authorities on a national scale to improve the accessibility to inclusive cycling. Her work is an example and a source of inspiration for many cities around the world.

And 88bikes. They supply bikes to young girls who have been victims of human trafficking in underdevelopped countries such as Thailand, Uganda or Peru. Thanks to the bıcycle these girls can more easily access education or find a job. They have already donated thousands of bikes in the last 8 years empowering girls and young women to become future doctors, teachers, etc.

Aurelie and Marco are crazy about cycling and want to share their passion wherever they pedal. They are convinced that the more bıcyles there are, the better our world will be.

You can help them reach their objective of 5,000 Euro by making a donation HERE.

Myanmar

Six more countries now get visa-on-arrival into Myanmar

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 days ago

on

October 5, 2019

By

Around Thailand the possibilities for foreigners travelling is growing with visa-free arrivals, waived fees, no paperwork and quick processing at Immigration ports.

Now, the Myanmar government is introducing new regulations to facilitate easier access as another step towards opening up the country to the world, and tourism.

Visitors from Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Macau were granted visa-free entry last year. Indian and mainland Chinese nationals were also granted visas-on-arrival into Myanmar in a move to draw more Asian visitors to the country.

In the second quarter, Myanmar saw an increase in arrivals from countries granted visas free and visas-on-arrival treatment.

May Myat Mon Win, Chairperson of Myanmar Tourism Marketing says… “We hope the new regulation will lead to more foreign travellers to Myanmar, to discover the country’s unique culture and most of all, the hospitality of its people.”

Myanmar Tourism Marketing is organising roadshows, trade shows and media familiarisation trips for journalists, TV producers and digital marketing influencers from around the world.

“Visa-free and visa on arrival entry from these Western countries would further boost growth of the Myanmar tourism industry.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Business

“No liquidity crunch” – Thai Airways’ President

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 days ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

“Deputy PM says the rehabilitation plan had been implemented for a while now, but there was still no sign of the losses easing.”

The President of national flagship carrier Thai Airways International is denying reports that it is experiencing a liquidity crunch.

Sumeth Damrongchaitham claims that Thai Airways has sufficient cash flow “for present and future operations”. He is denying reports that the airline is in trouble or experiencing a liquidity shortage. Sumeth added that the management has given top priority to maintaining liquidity and has drawn up a loans plan on the “most prudential basis”.

The Nation reports that, as of the end of June this year, the national airlines’ revolving credit line accounted for 13.4% of the total projected revenue for the year.

“This indicates that the carrier still has adequate cash reserve in hand.”

He also assured customers, trading partners, shareholders, related parties and the general public that the legacy carrier has no liquidity crisis.

This week Deputy PM Thaworn Senniam said he will hold a meeting with the airlines’ management on October 10 to seek ways to clear the national carrier’s accumulated losses. The minister said the meeting will discuss Thai Airways’ existing rehabilitation plan which he does not believe will help the carrier succeed in a turnaround. Thaworn says the rehabilitation plan had been implemented for a while now, but there was still no sign of the losses easing. He believes Thai Airways will first have to revise the plan within three months.

Thai Airways directors asked executives of the national carrier to review plans to procure 38 more aircraft worth a combined 156 billion baht, two weeks ago. The governing board instead cited a “fast-changing situation” in asking for a fresh plan within the next six months.

Recently Sumeth said that Thai Airways operations will not be affected by its board’s demand for the review of plans to procure the new aircraft.

According to the Thai Airways second-quarter 2019 filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand, the airline and its subsidiaries had total revenue of 42.509 billion baht, a 10% decrease year on year.

For the second quarter Thai Airways and its subsidiaries had one-time expenses that included impairment loss of assets and aircraft in the amount of 172 million baht. The gain on foreign currency exchange was 522 million baht, mainly from balance sheet revaluation. Consequently, Thai Airways and its subsidiaries reported the net loss of 6.878 billion baht, compared to the loss of 3.086 billion baht over the same period last year.

SOURCE: The Nation

