Thai Airways defends in-flight catering following Facebook complaint | The Thaiger

Travel
Thai Airways defends in-flight catering following Facebook complaint
PHOTO: Thai Airways
Thailand’s national airline has defended its meal service after an economy class passenger travelling from Bangkok to Sapporo criticised the food served during his flight.
The passenger posted about his experience on Facebook, saying he only received a sandwich and a drink. His post was then widely shared across the social network, leading to the airline’s president of in-flight services, Suthirat Siriphananon, having to step in.
Mr Suthirat says the airline’s catering service matches those of any premium airline and that there is a policy of two meals per flight on services departing after midnight, which includes the Bangkok-Sapporo route.
Thai Airways says the first meal served is a sandwich and a drink, but that a hot meal is also served for breakfast, before touchdown in Sapporo. The airline also says passengers can order beverages from the staff at any point during the flight.
The airline also clarified its “preferred seat” policy, confirming that passengers can pay extra to choose a better seat, but if someone sits in a preferred seat without having paid for it, flight attendants will ask them to return to the seat reflected on their boarding pass.
SOURCE: The Nation
Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or chartering a yacht? Look no further than Thaiger Classifieds where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free. Be sure to check out YonderTours for things to do in Thailand and tours across the country.
Chiang Mai
Helsinki to Singapore, by bike
PHOTO: Aurelie and Marco, now heading south through Thailand
Aurelie and Marco are 36 years old, married, and passionate about cycling. She’s French and he’s half English/half İtalian. Together they have decided to live their lifelong dream; to cycle across the globe. Their chosen path is taking them from Helsinki to Singapore.
The pair arrived in Chiang Mai yesterday and are spending the week in the Northern City. They will then head south through Thailand and down the Malay Peninsula to Singapore.
They call their journey the ‘421Adventure’ – 4 wheels, 2 hearts, 1 world.
From April 2018 – March 2020 they are cross countries, cultures and languages very different one from another but all the same very enriching. Finland, Russia, Poland, Bulgaria, Turkey, İran, Uzbekıstan, Nepal, Myanmar or Laos are just some examples of the 26 countries through which this incredible route will take them. You can follow their route HERE.
You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube; @421adventure
Furthermore, they have also decided to associate this adventure to a fundraiser for two charitable association whose work is related to bıcycles – Wheels For Wellbeing, is London based and helps disabled people to discover the benefits of cycling through the use of adapted bıcycles which allow them to become more independent and improve their mental and physical health. Isabelle Clement, the founder, is a wheelchair user and works closely with authorities on a national scale to improve the accessibility to inclusive cycling. Her work is an example and a source of inspiration for many cities around the world.
And 88bikes. They supply bikes to young girls who have been victims of human trafficking in underdevelopped countries such as Thailand, Uganda or Peru. Thanks to the bıcycle these girls can more easily access education or find a job. They have already donated thousands of bikes in the last 8 years empowering girls and young women to become future doctors, teachers, etc.
Aurelie and Marco are crazy about cycling and want to share their passion wherever they pedal. They are convinced that the more bıcyles there are, the better our world will be.
You can help them reach their objective of 5,000 Euro by making a donation HERE.
Myanmar
Six more countries now get visa-on-arrival into Myanmar
Around Thailand the possibilities for foreigners travelling is growing with visa-free arrivals, waived fees, no paperwork and quick processing at Immigration ports.
Now, the Myanmar government is introducing new regulations to facilitate easier access as another step towards opening up the country to the world, and tourism.
Visitors from Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Macau were granted visa-free entry last year. Indian and mainland Chinese nationals were also granted visas-on-arrival into Myanmar in a move to draw more Asian visitors to the country.
In the second quarter, Myanmar saw an increase in arrivals from countries granted visas free and visas-on-arrival treatment.
May Myat Mon Win, Chairperson of Myanmar Tourism Marketing says… “We hope the new regulation will lead to more foreign travellers to Myanmar, to discover the country’s unique culture and most of all, the hospitality of its people.”
Myanmar Tourism Marketing is organising roadshows, trade shows and media familiarisation trips for journalists, TV producers and digital marketing influencers from around the world.
“Visa-free and visa on arrival entry from these Western countries would further boost growth of the Myanmar tourism industry.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
“No liquidity crunch” – Thai Airways’ President
PHOTO: Sumeth Damrongchaitham, Thai Airways’ President
“Deputy PM says the rehabilitation plan had been implemented for a while now, but there was still no sign of the losses easing.”
The President of national flagship carrier Thai Airways International is denying reports that it is experiencing a liquidity crunch.
Sumeth Damrongchaitham claims that Thai Airways has sufficient cash flow “for present and future operations”. He is denying reports that the airline is in trouble or experiencing a liquidity shortage. Sumeth added that the management has given top priority to maintaining liquidity and has drawn up a loans plan on the “most prudential basis”.
The Nation reports that, as of the end of June this year, the national airlines’ revolving credit line accounted for 13.4% of the total projected revenue for the year.
“This indicates that the carrier still has adequate cash reserve in hand.”
This week Deputy PM Thaworn Senniam said he will hold a meeting with the airlines’ management on October 10 to seek ways to clear the national carrier’s accumulated losses. The minister said the meeting will discuss Thai Airways’ existing rehabilitation plan which he does not believe will help the carrier succeed in a turnaround. Thaworn says the rehabilitation plan had been implemented for a while now, but there was still no sign of the losses easing. He believes Thai Airways will first have to revise the plan within three months.
Thai Airways directors asked executives of the national carrier to review plans to procure 38 more aircraft worth a combined 156 billion baht, two weeks ago. The governing board instead cited a “fast-changing situation” in asking for a fresh plan within the next six months.
Recently Sumeth said that Thai Airways operations will not be affected by its board’s demand for the review of plans to procure the new aircraft.
According to the Thai Airways second-quarter 2019 filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand, the airline and its subsidiaries had total revenue of 42.509 billion baht, a 10% decrease year on year.
For the second quarter Thai Airways and its subsidiaries had one-time expenses that included impairment loss of assets and aircraft in the amount of 172 million baht. The gain on foreign currency exchange was 522 million baht, mainly from balance sheet revaluation. Consequently, Thai Airways and its subsidiaries reported the net loss of 6.878 billion baht, compared to the loss of 3.086 billion baht over the same period last year.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Why the Chinese are more important than Western tourists to Thailand
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
Australian newspaper reports on Thai minister’s criminal drug past
Thai government introduces new TM30T, to keep track of Thais
Vietnam versus Thailand – which is the best for travel or living?
“If you want to shoot me, get on with it,” British grandmother
Police shoot and kill chef in North Pattaya hotel car park
Thai Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce call for overhaul of TM30 laws
iPhone 11 launch – Apple cuts prices, new services
Pattaya tourist racks up 50,000 tab after ringing bar bell 20 times
Terracotta Warriors coming to Bangkok
14% of condos around Bangkok are empty – good time to buy
Last night of Phuket vegetarian festival was a blast – VIDEO
5 more dead elephants located by drone at Khao Yai park waterfall
22 year old woman dies after running into parked truck in Pattaya
Thai Central Bank ‘sandboxing’ biometrics to open a saving account
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
Special committee to investigate Yala judge suicide attempt
Focus back on US-China trade talks – Asian markets rise
Thai police: Belgian reporter was detained over national security concerns
Man stung by scorpion hiding in bag of fruit
Netizens praise locals and westerner for helping injured on busy Phuket street
Thai Airways defends in-flight catering following Facebook complaint
8 injured after pick-up truck loses control and flips in Pattaya
Samsung Electronics flags 56% fall in third quarter profits
Panel bans paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos effective December 1
43rd anniversary of the Thammasat University Massacre remembered
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
- Food Scene3 days ago
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures (2019)
- Economy3 days ago
Chim-Shop-Chai stimulus scheme set for a second roll-out
- Air Pollution4 days ago
Thai PM says Cabinet is adding new pollution controls, while academic finds solutions ineffective
- Thailand2 days ago
Beam me up from Khao Kala’s Buddhist statue – UFOs come to Thailand
- Chiang Mai1 day ago
Chiang Mai hotels face a quiet end to 2019
- Bangkok2 days ago
Pathum Thani win messenger makes millions by double charging customers