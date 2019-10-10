Study shows Phuket has highest number of tourists per square mile | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Bao Menglong (Unsplash.com)

A study published by Travel Daily News reveals that Phuket has the highest number of tourists per square mile, with 5,090.

The research was carried out by Columbus Direct, who examined visitor numbers in the world’s most popular places. With over 9 million visitors a year, Thailand’s largest island has ten times more tourists per square mile than Barcelona, Spain.

The findings also show that Bangkok gets the highest number of tourists overall, with an incredible 20,050,000 – that’s 10 million more than Phuket. Bangkok’s size means the capital city welcomes a relatively comfortable 91 tourists per square mile.

Travel News Daily reports that Phuket’s beautiful beaches, picturesque scenery and buzzing atmosphere make it an attractive destination for all budgets and that it currently welcomes 9.2 million visitors a year. Palma de Mallorca comes second for the most visitors per square mile, with 2,918, nearly half that of Phuket.

Another Thai hotspot, Pattaya, comes in third place, with 2,762 visitors per square mile.

Stuart Lloyd from Columbus Direct says tourism is vital to keeping these popular Thai destinations alive.

“Tourism is hugely important for all major cities across the globe, particularly for those where there is a high density of international visitors per square mile. As for Phuket and Pattaya, it brings these destinations to life and gives them their famous name of being a top holiday location and a place with a lively atmosphere for people to have a good time.”

SOURCE: Travel Daily News