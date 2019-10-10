Study shows Phuket has highest number of tourists per square mile | The Thaiger

Phuket
Study shows Phuket has highest number of tourists per square mile
PHOTO: Bao Menglong (Unsplash.com)
A study published by Travel Daily News reveals that Phuket has the highest number of tourists per square mile, with 5,090.
The research was carried out by Columbus Direct, who examined visitor numbers in the world’s most popular places. With over 9 million visitors a year, Thailand’s largest island has ten times more tourists per square mile than Barcelona, Spain.
The findings also show that Bangkok gets the highest number of tourists overall, with an incredible 20,050,000 – that’s 10 million more than Phuket. Bangkok’s size means the capital city welcomes a relatively comfortable 91 tourists per square mile.
Travel News Daily reports that Phuket’s beautiful beaches, picturesque scenery and buzzing atmosphere make it an attractive destination for all budgets and that it currently welcomes 9.2 million visitors a year. Palma de Mallorca comes second for the most visitors per square mile, with 2,918, nearly half that of Phuket.
Another Thai hotspot, Pattaya, comes in third place, with 2,762 visitors per square mile.
Stuart Lloyd from Columbus Direct says tourism is vital to keeping these popular Thai destinations alive.
“Tourism is hugely important for all major cities across the globe, particularly for those where there is a high density of international visitors per square mile. As for Phuket and Pattaya, it brings these destinations to life and gives them their famous name of being a top holiday location and a place with a lively atmosphere for people to have a good time.”
SOURCE: Travel Daily News
Crime
Phuket drug dealer arrested in Chalong with half a kilo of ice
PHOTOS: Phuket Hot News
A 35 year old Phuket man, Suwat Kaewtaworn, is currently in custody after being arrested yesterday with 521 grams (half a kilogram) of crystal methamphetamine.
Suwat was arrested in front of a pharmacy on Chao Fah West Road in Chalong. Police found three bags of crystal methamphetamine (ice), two of them weighing 10 grams each and another one weighting one gram. They were hidden in a box of child fever syrup medication, among tools, which were placed on the floor of Suwat’s rented room.
Also, the police found more five bags of crystal methamphetamine, weighting 100 grams each, hidden inside a plastic box inside the refrigerator in his room. Suwat was charged for possessing and dealing drugs, was taken to the Chalong police station and awaiting prosecution.
SOURCE: Phuket Hot News
PHOTO: Phuket Hot News
Phuket
Phuket Town – In CNN Travel’s “Asia’s most picturesque towns”
“Though most famous for its beaches, the Thai island of Phuket offers ample opportunities for cultural immersion as well.”
Phuket’s Old Town was listed as one of Asia’s 13 most picturesque towns by CNN Travel.
The article mentioned, that whilst the island is renowned for its world-class beaches and leisure, offshore and adventure tourism activities, Phuket Town delivers on romance, history and cultural beauty in the island’s main commercial centre.
Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Yuthasak Supasorn says the article correctly highlighted Phuket’s cultural diversity and history; things that are often eclipsed by its beaches and Patong nightlife.
“Phuket Town retain its charm and unique identity that comes from the influence of the Baba-Peranakan culture, which started when Chinese families migrated to Phuket. We are seeing more fully independent tourists with discretionary spending power who want the unique experiences that Phuket Town is rich in.”
The pocket-sized town welcomes a large number of foreign tourists each year, a significant number of who come from China and are interested in exploring the area and its Chinese influences.
“The historic old quarter of Phuket Town, located in the centre of the island, is lined with Sino-Colonial style shop houses, built during the island’s tin-mining boom of the 18th and 19thcenturies.
“There are plenty of hip shops, cafés, restaurants and bars, including the batik shops along Thalang Road run by ethnic Malays and Indians. The area is also filled with Chinese temples, crumbling mansions, cultural museums and a nunnery.”
CNN also recommended that one of the best ways to soak up Phuket Town’s rich culture and bohemian atmosphere was to find a local company that specialises in walking tours of the Old Town.
In addition, CNN noted that Phuket Town is where travellers can indulge in some of the island’s best restaurants, ideal for those visitors who have had their fill of the same old tourist fare served in beach areas. Top picks according to CNN include Southern Thai specialist Raya, Tantitium and One Chun.
SOURCE: TAT News
Events
Last night of Phuket vegetarian festival was a blast – VIDEO
Last night (October 7), Phuket local shrines gathered for the final day parades of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival, which took place from September 29 to October 7.
Almost all of the Chinese shrines in Phuket had their Mah Song walking around the city with members of the shrine holding palanquins adorned with Chinese gods for blessing people lining the streets for the parade.
In front of houses and shops, there were worship tables set to welcome the Mah Song. Along the street where the parade passed, there were plenty of fire crackers continuously blasting along with fireworks.
The parades wound their way through the streets of Phuket Town, as they have for centuries, heading to the cape of Saphan Hin, where they invited the Chinese Gods from heaven nine days before. Any firecrackers not used during the annual festival are liberally thrown into the parade, a cacophony of noise, acrid smoke and thousands of spectators.
Once at Saphin Hin, the ceremony begins to send the Gods back to heaven after nine days of blessing people who witnessed the vegetarian festival, ate at the street side stalls or joined in any of the processions. A bonfire at Saphan Hin was an auspicious and spectacular farewell to the Jade Emperor and the Nine Emperor gods who have walked the Earth during the festival.
All of the shrines around Phuket, principally around Phuket Town and Kathu, also brought down the Go Teng pole, which is the sign of this year’s festival coming to a close.
PHUKETAnd so the Phuket Vegetarian Festival finishes with a bang. Phuket Town.
Posted by The Thaiger on Monday, October 7, 2019
