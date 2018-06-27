Thai Life
Top Ten foods to try in Thailand
Thailand is known around the world not only for it’s breath taking scenery, beautiful hosts but also for their food. Fresh and vibrant, the local food in Thailand is cheap and it is amazing. On the street or in a fancy restaurant, it’s all good.
Be brave. Buy from the side of the road like the locals do, it will be the best meal you’ve had today. There is so much to sample and taste if you are willing to put yourself out of your comfort zone. Just remember one term “Mai Phet”, no chill please!
Here is, in no particular order, our Top Ten foods to try in Thailand….
1. Khao Soi Gai (Spicy Noodle Chicken Soup)
Khao Soi Gai originates from the cooler climate of the North, in the cultural city of Chiang Mai, therefore a hot and spicy soup is just the ticket. Without a doubt my favourite dish in Thailand, even though this is in no particular order, it sits at number one for good reason. The spicy broth, with the steamed chicken and the crispy noodles on top are delicious. The dish is traditionally served with lime, shallots, pickled mustard and chilli for individual taste and flavour.
2. Durian
Buyer or should I say taster beware! Durian is the most popular fruit not only in Thailand but all over South East Asia, and beyond. It can grow up to 30cms long and 15cms wide and comes in a varierty of shapes and sizes, but I am dancing around the point: Durian has the most unpleasant (this is super polite) smell I think I have ever smelt. It is overpowering and has the stench of dirty socks which doesn’t do it much favours and it’s banned on most flights around Asia due to its pungency. The actual flavour of durian is quite pleasant and sweet if you can get past the smell as it approaches your mouth. Give it a go, be brave!
3. Phuket Lobster
Ironically Phuket lobster is more expensive than the Canadian lobster that has traveled half way across the world. If you can get past this fact then you must try the Phuket lobster because they’re sweet and fresh, juicy and worth the extra baht. One of our favourite places to try Phuket lobster is Kata Rocks, an ultra luxury resort in the South.
4. Chai Yen (Thai Ice Tea)
You can’t travel to the land of smiles without trying Chai Yen, the local ice tea. I have two boys and if they had the chance, and I allowed it, they would drink this sweet tea daily. The secret ingredient that makes Chai Yen worthy of making this list is the fact it is sweetened by condensed milk which makes it thick and syrupy. Not recommended for a low calorie diet.
5. Fresh Coconut on the beach
We are so lucky here on the island of Phuket to have access to fresh coconuts. Lots of them. Coconuts not only feature in many local Thai dishes but they also have numerous health benefits according to some health practitioners. Whether you are drinking yours from Makro or on the side of the street you are doing your body a huge favour. Click HERE to see The Thaiger’s Top Ten benefits of drinking coconut water….
6. Gaeng Keow Wan Gai (Green Chicken Curry)
Laced with Thai super stars of food – coconut, palm sugar, kaffir lime, fish sauce and green curry paste, the chicken curry served with steamed rice is mouth watering and stomach filling (and sometimes spicy unless you ask for “mai phet”. Super easy to also make at home, but steer away from “non Thai” versions. I can’t say it for sure but I’m pretty sure Jamie Oliver’s green chicken curry recipe isn’t going to be authentic!
7. Miang Khum (Thai Snack)
I was first introduced to this snack more than a decade ago, you don’t see it very often in “touristy” areas as it is a very traditional snack dating back to the court of King Rama V. It literally means “one bite wrap” whereby you grab a beetle nut leaf and place in it whatever takes your fancy from the plate, ginger, shallots, peanuts, chili, dried shrimp and lime. The beetle nut leaf itself is quite bitter so adding in all the flavours is a palate filling experience.
8. Som Tum (Spicy Green Papaya Salad)
Locals eat this dish every day, it is fresh and crisp and once again full of the flavours of Thailand. With shredded unripe green papaya, snake beans, tomatos, garlic, peanuts and dried shrimp it is quick and easy to make and often eaten on the side of the road. Once again be brave and buy from the local lady on the corner of the street making her living from Som Tum. But, again, it can be spicy so plead for a slightly less spicy version if Thai spices are too hot for you.
9. Goong Sarong (Prawns wrapped in deep fried noodles)
Typically I’m not a fan of prawns but when these little puppies are wrapped up in noodles, deep fried then served with sweet chillie sauce, I must indulge. Served traditional as an appetiser along with table top friends chicken satay and spring rolls, be careful not to have too much as you will spoil your dinner. Thanks Mum!
10. Tom Kha Gai (Coconut Chicken Soup)
The go to dish for me when I can’t decide what to order, the soup has all the flavours of Thailand – hot, sour, sweet and with the addition of fresh coconut milk makes the perfect balanced dish. Kaffir lime, lemongrass and galangal also add aroma and Asian flavours to finish off this beautiful soup.
- Donna Toon
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Lux Neo is now available, combining stunning sea views and outstanding modern design. Lux Neo is the newest award winning project by the “Neo” team with critiqued unique villa design and award winning styling. Click HERE to read more about the Neo design team and some of their otters award-winning projects.
This magnificent site offers a unique combination for in Thailand – inspired design, value, astonishing views and quality. Designer two or three bedroom villas are now available with sea views to Chaweng Noi and just minutes to the main attractions, beaches, shops, airport and the main Chaweng shopping and beach areas.
The “Lux” location is 18 Rai of premium Chaweng Noi sea view land with “Neo” being a private 12 plot residential development featuring the uniquely inspired villa style. The highly desirable location of Chaweng Noi is just 1 kilometre away from some of Koh Samui’s best beaches and restaurants.
These luxuriously designed spaces include vaulted double height ceilings, mezzanine floors, large open airy spaces, modern terrazzo bathrooms and mezzanine bedrooms – all with breathtaking views of Koh Samui offering unparalleled design with nothing else like it in South East Asia.
Prices start from 8.8 million baht for the 2 bedroom villas ranging up to 12.5 million baht for the 3 bedroom villas.
Read more about the details of this stunning Samui development or make enquiries HERE. You will be able to find out a lot more information as well as compare the new Lux Neo to other projects in the area.
Go to property.thethaiger.com when you want to search for Thailand’s largest selection of properties.
Top Ten world locations where people go to play
Where do people travel in the world for ‘play’, not business? Mastercard unveils the Top Ten locations where people go to play.
International travel continues to grow at an incredible rate, transforming local economies and enabling people to broaden their horizons – whether they travel for work or for play. Building on nearly a decade of insight into international travel trends, Mastercard today releases its Global Destination Cities Index: ‘Play’ – a look at the international destinations with the highest concentration of visitors travelling for relaxation and leisure, not business.
Punta Cana leads the list of top ten cities where more than 90 percent of overnight visitor travel in 2017 was for purposes beyond business – such as vacation or family visits. The list includes several lesser-known destinations that cater to eco-tourists, history buffs, beach goers and adventure seekers.
Phuket was listed 10th among the top-ten global leisure destinations where the majority of visitors are Chinese travellers spending around USD$239 on leisure per visitor, per day.
With cultures uniquely their own but a common focus on relaxation and fun, the cities are:
• Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (99.9%*[1])
• Cusco, Peru (98%)
• Djerba, Tunisia (97.7%)
• Riviera Maya, Mexico (97.5%)
• Palma de Mallorca, Spain (97.2%)
• Cancun, Mexico (96.8%)
• Bali, Indonesia (96.7%)
• Panama City, Panama (96.3%)
• Orlando, United States (94.1%)
• Phuket, Thailand (93%)
“Travel allows us to broaden our horizons by exploring new places, people and experiences,” said Francis Hondal, president of loyalty and managed services at Mastercard.
“The Mastercard Global Destination Cities Index: ‘Play’ shows that special cities around the world are tapping into that trend and building a brand of fun, relaxation and enjoyment for like-minded travelers.”
Mastercard is focused on helping cardholders travel the world with peace of mind through seamless planning, conveniences and connectivity at their destination and worry-free acceptance at millions of locations around the globe. Compelling travel offerings and benefits help travelers every step of their journey. More information can be found at mastercard.com.
Phuket is one among top 10 leisure destination in Global Destination Cities Index: ‘Play’.
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Thailand has Phang Nga Bay, Vietnam has the famous Ha Long Bay and the lesser-known Lan Ha Bay.
Vietnamese cruise operator Indochina Sails has a new route starting this December, sailing from Hai Phong to the Lan Ha Bay region, northern Vietnam.
They say that joining this new cruise will be more convenient for guests as the home-port is closer to Hanoi. Lan Ha Bay is one of three bays served by their cruise boats. Ha Long Bay is the most famous with more than 100 cruise operators in operation. The bay has close to 2,000 islets. Boats are based at Bai Chay harbour
Bai Tu Long Bay is 30 km east of Ha Long, quieter and has around 1,600 limestone islets. Cruise boats are based at Hon Gai harbour.
The smallest of the three bays, Lan Ha Bay, is 10 km south of Cat Ba Island with 300 islets and limestone karst. This bay is recommended for adventure travellers interested in kayaking, rock climbing and trekking
Indonchina Sails has more than 20 years experience offering cruises on Ha Long Bay.
The new cruise boat will have 36 cabins and offer guests a luxury travel experience.
Famed for its tropical islets with secluded sandy beaches the UNESCO World Heritage bay has retained its pristine environment by avoiding substantial tourist attention.
So far it has been protected from over crowding and environmental issues that blight the bigger tourist magnet, Ha Long Bay.
Indochina Sails’ Lan Ha two-day, one-night cruise package comes with on-board meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner) served at the boat’s second deck restaurant, which also has a lounge area with a vantage point to admire the bay.
Cruise activities include food carving, cooking classes, sunrise Tai Chi, spa service, gym and a heated on-board swimming pool.
Shore activities highlight trips to secluded sandy coves and visits to fishing communities living on floating villages.
The ship has been designed in traditional Indochina Colonial style with token sails. Spacious private cabin have en-suite bathrooms and balconies.
Indochina Sails is a brand name of Huong Hai Group and one of the first companies to specialise in cruises on Ha long Bay with more than 15 years of experience.
Find out more about their tours HERE.
