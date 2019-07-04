Top 10 most boring news stories | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Top 10 most boring news stories

In the media we have ‘slow news days’. These days are when you scroll through countless feeds and articles to find something, anything, worth writing about.

Then the deadline looms and you have to publish something.

Then there are those glorious moments when something get published that really should never have been. But being the internet. these magic moments will live on forever.

Here are our Top 10 most boringly stupid headlines we could find.

1. The Suspicious Package

2. The Grand Theft

3. The Major Discovery

4. The Surprise Closed Doors

5. The Great Fast Food Paper Ripper

6. The Horror Substitute

7. The Loud Gate

8. The Blob that went “Baaaa”

9. The Method-Acting Manager

10. The Most Hated Kitten

by Nanthapong Siwilai – TMN Cable TV

A Swiss man has shared his story of love-gone-wrong-in-Thailand to TMN Cable TV in Pattaya. It’s a story of riches-to-rags, a story all to common and another cautionary tale of expats seeking love and companionship in the Land of Smiles.

Now Tony Niko, originally from Switzerland, is sweeping up at a temple in Jomtien, south of Pattaya battling to make ends meet each day. But it wasn’t always like this.

According to TMN, he used to earn at least 300,000 baht a month running a building extension firm in his home country. He employed 50 people. Then he decided to come to Thailand. He says he was the “‘ when he met the love of his life on Walking Street, Pattaya (the first of many ‘aha’ moments in the story).

Her name was Leuchakorn.

The happy couple spent seven years together. As the story goes, Tony bought her a house, a car and a land in Rayong. Tony financed a new laundry business for her as well. Tony told TMN Cable TV that he had a nest egg of 10 million baht in Thailand in the early days. Surely, along with their local businesses, the money would be enough to last.

Then Tony asked her the big question. He proposed to Leuchakorn for the pair to be married and continue living in wedded bliss, Thai-style.

According to the story Leuchakorn then told Tony that she couldn’t marry him at the she was going to work ‘up country’. The house and land were sold, of course in her name, and then (roll the drums)…

… she vanished.

Posted by Nanthapong Siwilai on Wednesday, June 5, 2019

And that’s about it. Tony says he has nothing left and searched for Leuchakorn for three years, but to no avail.

He says he still loves her and wants to be re-united and continue their life together. For now he lives at a local temple and helps keeping the grounds clean whilst being helped out by some locals who know him.

Tony is now 56 years old, intends to keep living in Thailand and says he has nothing but that he is ‘happy’.

PHOTO: Hannaret Hripai and Srichai Anuraktichai

Officials started installing six CCTVs along the coast of Koh Libong in Trang province today so that netizens will be able to monitor the life of Mariam, the baby dugong that was found washed up on a Krabi Beach in May.

Residents and visitors will now be able to ‘bay sit’ (or dugong sit) around the clock as she grows up in the natural surroundings of the southern island.

The Internet connection linked from the Kantang district was found to have a strong signal.

Parithat Charoensit, director of the IT division of the Trang Marine and Coastal Resource Administration Office, said two CCTVs will be installed in the sea to monitor the environment and another camera will be installed to monitor the safety of officials, who have to walk in and out to take care of the baby dugong.

He said two other cameras will be installed at the spot where nannies feed milk to Mariam and another camera will be set up at the feeding spot facing the shore.

He said officials will be equipped with a mobile camera and the camera will be turned on when they have activities in the sea with Mariam.

He said the six CCTVs will be broadcast live via the website of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) while the mobile camera will be broadcast live via the Facebook Live stream on the DMCR’s Facebook page. It’s expected that the live streaming on the six cameras will start this weekend.

Plastic waste has been found inside a whale that was washed up along Krabi’s shoreline.

A sperm whale was washed up near Koh Lanta, in Krabi province yesterday. It was 12 metres in length and was estimated to weigh 11 tonnes.

A marine veterinary team completed an autopsy today and discovered 3 plastic bottles inside the stomach of the whale. Also its teeth had been removed and are believed to have been stolen for superstitious and black magic purposes.

The Koh Lanta District Chief, Somboon Temchuen, along with the local Fishery Department and the veterinary team, attended the autopsy at the beach and were told that the cause of death was an inflammation in its stomach. The three plastic bottles found inside were certainly one of the factors, according to the marine experts.

The sperm whale is a protected marine animal and, sadly, is one of the sea creatures that is particularly prone to dying because it’s prone to ingest plastic waste floating in the seas around Krabi and Phuket. Over the past 30 years, a total of 21 sperm whales have washed up dead on various Thai beaches.

Regarding the missing teeth of the animal, the officials have already reported it to the police – the smuggling illegal animal body parts.

Trending