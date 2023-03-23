Thai buffalo becomes beauty influencer

Social media is full of influencers reviewing makeup and cosmetic products, but one Thai beauty queen, Kalaya, is set apart from the rest. She’s a buffalo and she’s taking the Internet by storm.

Kalaya’s owner Mod doesn’t raise any old buffaloes, but pageant buffaloes, which are specially bred to be strong and beautiful.

In one video gaining nearly 90,000 likes and one million views, TikTok User @มดคนรักควาย (“Mot Loves Buffaloes”) applies makeup to a totally unfazed kwai…

“We’re going to do a makeup review on Kalaya. The first step is to clear her face. Now, let’s give her some eyebrows.

“We’re going for a soft makeup look today. This blusher has four shades. We’re going to mix orange, pink and red and light pink. We’re going to use them all.”

A dog runs into the shot and licks the buffalo’s face. Then another dog joins in.

“Why are you annoying me? It’s not your turn. Stop it. Mother is doing [Kalaya’s] makeup. If you want your makeup done then wait your turn.

“Hey! I’m not finished. Can’t you go and kill some chickens for us to eat? Fine, let’s not bother with the lipstick. This is all we can manage for now.”

The clip gained thousands of comments from netizens praising Kalaya’s transformation…

“Even just the eyebrows make her so sassy,” “beautiful,” “so cute,” “I want eyebrows like Kalaya.”

In another clip, Kalaya is the model again but Mod gives her a much fiercer look with red eyebrows, red lips, red blusher and black eyeliner. Kalaya sports a scarf and yellow flowers on her head to complete the look.

In another clip, Kalaya wears a clip in her hair and presents her finished makeup look by closing her eyes and posing for the camera like a real model. Kalaya truly is a “pageant buffalo.”