Connect with us

Special Features

Best Pet-Friendly Condo To Buy In Pattaya

Published

 on 

Pattaya is an enjoyable and bustling province of Chon Buri, Thailand, and is well-known for its lively beach town. The city provides plenty of new accommodations with its growing popularity among locals and expats to visit during your Christmas vacation in 2022. Today our guide is on for you to find pet-friendly condos with your furry friend, as moving to a new city alone is daunting. Searching for pet-friendly condos to buy in a lively city such as Pattaya, many property developers now offer pleasant pet-friendly condominiums. Read on to find out more were the top 5 pet-friendly condos in Pattaya we recommend.

Top 4 Pet-Friendly Condo to Buy in Pattaya

Pet-Friendly in condo Pattaya for sale

Pet-friendly condo in Pattaya

The Riviera Ocean Drive

The first one of 5 pet-friendly condos we recommend is The Riviera Ocean Drive. The project is a comfortable environment; their facilities provide convenience to residents and their pets. 

Riviera Ocean Drive is an international quality standard condominium. Their room types are studio bedrooms (22.5 Sq.m) and -2 bedrooms (104 Sq.m) across 43 floors. Moreover, the project provides convenient facilities inside the condo, such as swimming pools, convenience stores, and eateries. And the project’s common area allows your pet to come and go for a walk and play during the evening, which meets pet owners’ needs. 

Siam Oriental Plaza

Siam Oriental Plaza is a well-known pet-friendly condo in Pattaya. There are plenty of facilities nearby this lovely community, including eating spots and pubs. 

Siam Oriental Plaza is a low-rise development with eight floors through the residential building. The room types are studio bedrooms- three bedrooms, and the condo units’ room type sizes from 27.5-176 Sq.m. Furthermore, the project provides numerous leisure facilities; you can walk your pet to the playground or play with them in the clubhouse. Additionally, the project is close to local attractions, including Khao Phra Bat Pattaya and Bali Hai Pier.

Dusit Grand Condo View

pet-friendly condo at Dusit Condo View

Dusit Condo View pet-friendly condo

Dusit Grand Condo View is located in the city center, for you to travel easily around Pattaya. Dusit Group is the developer of Dusit Grand Condo View in Central Pattaya. The project is a high-rise residential building providing pet owners with a fully-furnished condo. You can choose to live with your furry friend from a one-bedroom to a three-bedroom unit. 

The residence provides  you condo units that are spacious, starting from 44-205 Sq.m. for your pets to roll around. In addition, the project is near Better Pets Hospital, so you, as pet owners, do not have to worry about your pet’s health. 

Reflection Jomtien Beach

Reflection Jomtien Beach will impress you at first sight with its modern luxury style. The project is a low-rise, pet-friendly condo in Pattaya with sky gardens and 180-degree sea views. 

Reflection Jomtien Beach provides you with one bedroom (40 Sq.m)-4 bedrooms (150 Sq.m) across four floors. This pet-friendly condo has excellent facilities inside for your pets, including a pet playground and a garden for them to play outside. You will live in a relaxing space with a beach atmosphere and premium service inside with your furry pet in the lively city of Pattaya. For more information on why to visit Pattaya during Christmas of 2022, check out the 9 reasons guide.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Koh Samui3 mins ago

Authorities bust yet another overstayer on Koh Samui
Thailand11 mins ago

VIDEO: Navy rescues stranded sailor from Thailand’s choppy waters
Thailand26 mins ago

Chiang Mai’s Dhara Dhevi Hotel goes on sale again
Sponsored43 mins ago

Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Press Room28 mins ago

Explore the best markets in Bangkok
Thailand1 hour ago

New Year’s weed parties illegal | GMT
Tourism16 hours ago

Tourism groups in South Korea sign deals with TAT
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand16 hours ago

7 killed and 2 injured in floods in southern Thailand
World17 hours ago

New artefacts in the Cave of Salome, nurse to Jesus
Patong17 hours ago

Patong lifeguards rescue Australian tourist who suddenly fell unconscious
Thailand17 hours ago

Beagle sniffs out corpse in northeast Thailand
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Drivers switch places in moving bus in western Thailand, 11 tourists injured
Transport18 hours ago

AoT app expanding: flight info, taxis, shopping and more
Crime18 hours ago

Police arrest 7 men for robbery of Chinese man’s house in Pattaya
Politics18 hours ago

Anti-government protest leader under fire over expensive handbag
Crime18 hours ago

Group attacks Russian man near Phuket shopping mall
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending