Special Features
Best Pet-Friendly Condo To Buy In Pattaya
Pattaya is an enjoyable and bustling province of Chon Buri, Thailand, and is well-known for its lively beach town. The city provides plenty of new accommodations with its growing popularity among locals and expats to visit during your Christmas vacation in 2022. Today our guide is on for you to find pet-friendly condos with your furry friend, as moving to a new city alone is daunting. Searching for pet-friendly condos to buy in a lively city such as Pattaya, many property developers now offer pleasant pet-friendly condominiums. Read on to find out more were the top 5 pet-friendly condos in Pattaya we recommend.
Top 4 Pet-Friendly Condo to Buy in Pattaya
The Riviera Ocean Drive
The first one of 5 pet-friendly condos we recommend is The Riviera Ocean Drive. The project is a comfortable environment; their facilities provide convenience to residents and their pets.
Riviera Ocean Drive is an international quality standard condominium. Their room types are studio bedrooms (22.5 Sq.m) and -2 bedrooms (104 Sq.m) across 43 floors. Moreover, the project provides convenient facilities inside the condo, such as swimming pools, convenience stores, and eateries. And the project’s common area allows your pet to come and go for a walk and play during the evening, which meets pet owners’ needs.
Siam Oriental Plaza
Siam Oriental Plaza is a well-known pet-friendly condo in Pattaya. There are plenty of facilities nearby this lovely community, including eating spots and pubs.
Siam Oriental Plaza is a low-rise development with eight floors through the residential building. The room types are studio bedrooms- three bedrooms, and the condo units’ room type sizes from 27.5-176 Sq.m. Furthermore, the project provides numerous leisure facilities; you can walk your pet to the playground or play with them in the clubhouse. Additionally, the project is close to local attractions, including Khao Phra Bat Pattaya and Bali Hai Pier.
Dusit Grand Condo View
Dusit Grand Condo View is located in the city center, for you to travel easily around Pattaya. Dusit Group is the developer of Dusit Grand Condo View in Central Pattaya. The project is a high-rise residential building providing pet owners with a fully-furnished condo. You can choose to live with your furry friend from a one-bedroom to a three-bedroom unit.
The residence provides you condo units that are spacious, starting from 44-205 Sq.m. for your pets to roll around. In addition, the project is near Better Pets Hospital, so you, as pet owners, do not have to worry about your pet’s health.
Reflection Jomtien Beach
Reflection Jomtien Beach will impress you at first sight with its modern luxury style. The project is a low-rise, pet-friendly condo in Pattaya with sky gardens and 180-degree sea views.
Reflection Jomtien Beach provides you with one bedroom (40 Sq.m)-4 bedrooms (150 Sq.m) across four floors. This pet-friendly condo has excellent facilities inside for your pets, including a pet playground and a garden for them to play outside. You will live in a relaxing space with a beach atmosphere and premium service inside with your furry pet in the lively city of Pattaya. For more information on why to visit Pattaya during Christmas of 2022, check out the 9 reasons guide.
