5 large condos in Bangkok to buy cheap and renovate (2022)

image
PHOTO: Fair Tower via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Are new condos in Bangkok too small and too expensive for you? If the answer is yes, then buying an older condo for cheap and then renovating it can be a great solution for you. Whether you’re looking for a condo for a place to live or an investment, there are many opportunities to snag an affordable fixer-upper in Bangkok. Various gigantic condos are currently on the market for under ฿105,071 ($2,942) per square metre, allowing you to own a large condo in your desired location without having to spend more than your budget. Here are 5 cheap condos you can buy to renovate right now.

1. Spacious penthouse with a 180-degree view of Bangkok

Buy cheap condos in Bangkok to renovate

PHOTO: Fair Tower via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Price for sale: $340,000 (฿11,990,000)

If you’re searching for a bright, spacious condo, this 200 square metres penthouse in the Fair Tower might be the right option for you. The duplex penthouse features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a spacious balcony. Since it’s a corner unit and sits on the top floor of the 12-storey tower, it offers an unobstructed view of Bangkok’s skyline. A basic update to the kitchen and bedrooms would make the condo more comfy and homey.

Furthermore, the bathroom could use some modernisation for a more luxurious touch. However, the rest of the condo already has a modern design and only needs little touch-ups to create a stunning space. There are plenty of windows, so the rooms are bright and airy.

2. A comfortable oasis on Witthayu Road

5 large condos in Bangkok to buy cheap and renovate (2022) | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Wittayu Complex via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Price for sale: $363,000 (฿12,800,000)

This 3-bedroom condo, located on Witthayu Road, has great bones to work with. As is, it’s got three bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a balcony, and a warm interior design. With a few personalised updates and a bathroom renovation, this sweet condo will go from “Fine!” to “Fantastic!”. Situated on the 22nd floor of the Wittayu Complex, it boasts a beautiful view of Bangkok, which you can enjoy from the many windows around the condo. The building itself is an older one, but it’s well maintained and thoughtfully cared for.

Outside of the condo unit, you can enjoy a full range of facilities, such as a pool, gym, and leisure garden. Additionally, the building is surrounded by shopping malls, department stores, hospitals, and schools.

3. A newly renovated condo for under ฿38,000/SqM

5 large condos in Bangkok to buy cheap and renovate (2022) | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Royal Castle Pattanakarn via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Price for sale: $225,000 (฿8,000,000)

For those looking for a renovation project that will help generate a bit of income after the work is done, this 2-bedroom condo in Royal Castle Pattanakarn might be the ticket. The condo underwent a full renovation in early 2022, so it doesn’t really need a lot of work. The interior features a combination of neutral tones with natural elements, which exudes a warm and homey atmosphere.

Additionally, the condo boasts plentiful natural light, charming balconies, and ample space. Although some of the furniture is dated, it still has some serious potential. All you have to do is make little updates here and there, and you’ll have a stunning luxury condo in Bangkok for under $250,000! Finally, according to Thaiger Property’s calculation, the condo offers a 5% rental yield.

4. A rare find in Sukhumvit!

Buy cheap condos in Bangkok to renovate

PHOTO: President Park Sukhumvit 24 via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Price for sale: $363,000 (฿12,900,000)

Seeking a spacious condo in the heart of Bangkok? This 3-bedroom condo in Sukhumvit is the perfect choice for you. The interior is outdated. It would certainly benefit from a fresh coat of paint and new floorings. However, it has lots of closet space and huge windows. In addition, it boasts an unblocked view of Bangkok’s skyline since it’s situated on the 19th Floor of the President Park Sukhumvit 24. With a bit of work and patience, you can have a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo in an unbeatable location.

Moreover, you can enjoy numerous upscale facilities in the building, such as a saltwater swimming pool, relaxing corner, and lush garden. Available for sale at $363,000 which is ฿57,848 per square meter. This is around 45% below the average price in Bangkok (฿105,071 per sqm). This is considered a rare and hard-to-find fantastic deal!

5. Implement your vision in this duplex condo

5 large condos in Bangkok to buy cheap and renovate (2022) | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Tridhos City Marina via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Price for sale: $ (฿19,000,000)

Need lots of room and space but don’t want to break your budget? Why not consider this 4-bedroom condo in the Tridhos City Marina project in Bang Lamphu Lang. With a total size of 322 square metres, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and a balcony, this condo offers plenty of space and privacy for its residents.

The unit is not in the best shape, but it doesn’t need an overwhelming amount of work. The furniture is outdated, and the kitchen could definitely use some upgrades. However, it could transform into a real beauty with some TLC. In addition, the location is not too far away from the centre of the city, and it offers an amazing river view.

With a little imagination, you can transform these condos into stunning modern homes of your dreams! So, what are you waiting for? Go to Thaiger Property and make an offer before someone else does.

