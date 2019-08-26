MS Siam Tower opens on Rama III | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Bangkok

MS Siam Tower opens on Rama III

2 hours ago

The first premium office building at the corner of Rama III & Industrial Ring roads with an investment value of 2.6 billion baht. Thunsrisiam has announced the official opening of “MS Siam Tower”.

The Board of Thunsrisiama and guests held the Grand Opening last Friday in the front of the office building before embarking on a walking tour on the 38th floor to enjoy the 360 degree views.

Mr. Korrawit Sawatyanon, Thunsrisiam’s General Manager said the building space has been designed for large companies as well as smaller businesses requiring only 100 square metres in a premium building at a lower price.

“MS Siam Tower is a 38 floor office building with panoramic views of the Chao Phraya river and green space of Bangkrachao, known as Bangkok’s green lung. Currently, our project has been leased out 60% which major tenants are technology and food companies.”

MS Siam Tower is located on a 7-1 Rai plot of prime land with useable areas of approx. 43,000 sqm including 40,000 sqm office space and around 3,000 sqm of retail space. It has office floor areas of 1,200 – 1,300 sqm with ceiling heights of 2.8 metres.

There are 12 passenger lifts, 1 service lift, and 2 car parking lifts. With 10 floors of car parking it will allow tenants to have roughly 800 parking spaces. MS Siam Tower provides a canteen, restaurants, cafés, a fitness centre and convenience store. The current asking rental is only 650 baht per month per sqm. The project was completed in Q1, 2019.

Thunsrisiam Company Limited is a merged organisation between Mahatun Plaza and Srisiam Property Company Limited, who operates Mahatun Plaza (Ploenchit) and Thai CC Tower (Sathorn) buildings.

Bangkok

Thai architect association wants its award back after demolition of former embassy building

1 hour ago

August 26, 2019

The Association of Siamese Architects is recalling its Award for Outstanding Conservation of Architectural Arts from the British Embassy in Bangkok after the demolition of the former embassy building.

The ASA is also demanding the return of the award plaque, which was presented in 1984.

The ASA says that the British Embassy building was being demolished without any regard to the historical and architectural value of the building. The association’s committee on the presentation of the award met to discuss the issue and decided to recall the award and to demand that the plaque be returned to the association as well.

Thai PBS World reports that Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office sold the 25 rai embassy property, on the corner of Wireless Road, to a joint venture consortium of Central Group and Hong Kong Land in 2018. The sale price was 420 million pounds (about 15.67 billion baht) in the biggest land deal in Thailand’s history.

Tos Chirathivat, chief executive of Central group, earlier claimed the group wanted to build a mixed-use development that links to the Central Embassy shopping project.

Bangkok

Is it a motorcycle? Is it a delivery? Is it a taxi? No, it's Line Man

9 hours ago

August 26, 2019

Line Man, part of the Line message App universe of services, is cutting  into other well-known brands in the Thai market by providing a variety of services, including food delivery, taxi-hailing, parcel and convenience goods. But Line is able to expand its businesses based on its already huge subscriber base in Thailand.

Lin is the most popular messaging App used in Thailand and is a subsidiary of Korean internet search giant Naver. The Line messenger app was launched in 2012 in Thailand and has grown into the leading social media platform with 44 million users, nearly two thirds of the country’s population.

Now the local unit of the company has created a unique service called Line Man. It was first launched in 2016 as a food delivery service but has now grown into a broader service delivering groceries, food, documents and packages to customers by motorcycle riders.

Line Thailand CEO Phichet Rerkpreecha says they used Bangkok’s notorious road congestion to find a business model different from their competitors.

“We were not the first to look into food delivery services but are the first to solve the problem of getting street food to customers. Traditional food delivery was back then only for restaurants, but we focused on street food,” he said.

Line Man is also used by many small companies especially in the e-commerce sector to save delivery time around the city and plans to expand to grocery services later this year.

“Beyond food delivery and parcels, Thai users have been very creative in using Line Man. We found Line Man is used to hold a table at a restaurant until customers come. At some very popular restaurants, reservations can be canceled if a client is late.”

Line Man’s food delivery business is operated in partnership with local food tech firm Wongnai, which has the largest food database in Thailand.

“The services are currently available in Bangkok and three adjunct cities. We will start operations in Pattaya City soon and plan to expand into other cities.”

Bangkok

Airports of Thailand block entrance to new Central Village at Suvarnabhumi

2 days ago

August 24, 2019

Please be seated and fasten your seat belts due to severe turbulence at the front of the almost-open Central Village “luxury outlet” shopping area next to Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok.

A dispute between Airports of Thailand and Central Pattana, the owners of Central Village, has hit some mid-air turbulence after AOT officials set up tents blocking the entrance of the hew shopping precinct to open on August 31. The AOT claims the outlet “trespasses the flying zone of Suvarnabhumi Airport” next door.

AOT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn says he sent officials to inspect the disputed area earlier and found that Central Village was building a road connecting the outlet to the main road.

“The road they are building trespasses the airport’s flying zone. The land was assigned to AOT’s administration by the Treasury Ministry.”
Nitinai added that Central Village also applied for permission to lay a water pipe through the land, which cannot be approved because this, too, would violate flying zone regulations.

Meanwhile, Central Pattana issued a letter claiming its construction strictly follows current urban laws and regulations, and that it had received approval from related agencies before commencing all work.

The letter also said that applying for tap water and electricity connections from responsible authorities is a fundamental right to basic infrastructure, which every citizen is entitled to.

