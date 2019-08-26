MS Siam Tower opens on Rama III | The Thaiger

Bangkok
MS Siam Tower opens on Rama III
The first premium office building at the corner of Rama III & Industrial Ring roads with an investment value of 2.6 billion baht. Thunsrisiam has announced the official opening of “MS Siam Tower”.
The Board of Thunsrisiama and guests held the Grand Opening last Friday in the front of the office building before embarking on a walking tour on the 38th floor to enjoy the 360 degree views.
Mr. Korrawit Sawatyanon, Thunsrisiam’s General Manager said the building space has been designed for large companies as well as smaller businesses requiring only 100 square metres in a premium building at a lower price.
“MS Siam Tower is a 38 floor office building with panoramic views of the Chao Phraya river and green space of Bangkrachao, known as Bangkok’s green lung. Currently, our project has been leased out 60% which major tenants are technology and food companies.”
MS Siam Tower is located on a 7-1 Rai plot of prime land with useable areas of approx. 43,000 sqm including 40,000 sqm office space and around 3,000 sqm of retail space. It has office floor areas of 1,200 – 1,300 sqm with ceiling heights of 2.8 metres.
There are 12 passenger lifts, 1 service lift, and 2 car parking lifts. With 10 floors of car parking it will allow tenants to have roughly 800 parking spaces. MS Siam Tower provides a canteen, restaurants, cafés, a fitness centre and convenience store. The current asking rental is only 650 baht per month per sqm. The project was completed in Q1, 2019.
Thunsrisiam Company Limited is a merged organisation between Mahatun Plaza and Srisiam Property Company Limited, who operates Mahatun Plaza (Ploenchit) and Thai CC Tower (Sathorn) buildings.
CBRE
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more property for sale and rent across Thailand at Thaiger Property, powered by FazWaz. You can even list your property for free.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Thai architect association wants its award back after demolition of former embassy building
The Association of Siamese Architects is recalling its Award for Outstanding Conservation of Architectural Arts from the British Embassy in Bangkok after the demolition of the former embassy building.
The ASA is also demanding the return of the award plaque, which was presented in 1984.
The ASA says that the British Embassy building was being demolished without any regard to the historical and architectural value of the building. The association’s committee on the presentation of the award met to discuss the issue and decided to recall the award and to demand that the plaque be returned to the association as well.
Thai PBS World reports that Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office sold the 25 rai embassy property, on the corner of Wireless Road, to a joint venture consortium of Central Group and Hong Kong Land in 2018. The sale price was 420 million pounds (about 15.67 billion baht) in the biggest land deal in Thailand’s history.
Tos Chirathivat, chief executive of Central group, earlier claimed the group wanted to build a mixed-use development that links to the Central Embassy shopping project.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Is it a motorcycle? Is it a delivery? Is it a taxi? No, it’s Line Man
Line Man, part of the Line message App universe of services, is cutting into other well-known brands in the Thai market by providing a variety of services, including food delivery, taxi-hailing, parcel and convenience goods. But Line is able to expand its businesses based on its already huge subscriber base in Thailand.
Lin is the most popular messaging App used in Thailand and is a subsidiary of Korean internet search giant Naver. The Line messenger app was launched in 2012 in Thailand and has grown into the leading social media platform with 44 million users, nearly two thirds of the country’s population.
Now the local unit of the company has created a unique service called Line Man. It was first launched in 2016 as a food delivery service but has now grown into a broader service delivering groceries, food, documents and packages to customers by motorcycle riders.
“We were not the first to look into food delivery services but are the first to solve the problem of getting street food to customers. Traditional food delivery was back then only for restaurants, but we focused on street food,” he said.
Line Man is also used by many small companies especially in the e-commerce sector to save delivery time around the city and plans to expand to grocery services later this year.
“Beyond food delivery and parcels, Thai users have been very creative in using Line Man. We found Line Man is used to hold a table at a restaurant until customers come. At some very popular restaurants, reservations can be canceled if a client is late.”
Line Man’s food delivery business is operated in partnership with local food tech firm Wongnai, which has the largest food database in Thailand.
“The services are currently available in Bangkok and three adjunct cities. We will start operations in Pattaya City soon and plan to expand into other cities.”
PHOTO: Line Thailand CEO Phichet RerkpreechaKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Airports of Thailand block entrance to new Central Village at Suvarnabhumi
PHOTO: The Nation
Please be seated and fasten your seat belts due to severe turbulence at the front of the almost-open Central Village “luxury outlet” shopping area next to Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok.
A dispute between Airports of Thailand and Central Pattana, the owners of Central Village, has hit some mid-air turbulence after AOT officials set up tents blocking the entrance of the hew shopping precinct to open on August 31. The AOT claims the outlet “trespasses the flying zone of Suvarnabhumi Airport” next door.
AOT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn says he sent officials to inspect the disputed area earlier and found that Central Village was building a road connecting the outlet to the main road.
Meanwhile, Central Pattana issued a letter claiming its construction strictly follows current urban laws and regulations, and that it had received approval from related agencies before commencing all work.
The letter also said that applying for tap water and electricity connections from responsible authorities is a fundamental right to basic infrastructure, which every citizen is entitled to.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains
Thailand, the land of festivals
‘One Night In Bangkok’. The song, 35 years later
Bangkok woman hospitalised after she falls over and a cucumber ended up inside her
Ten things the Thai Government could to do right now
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
Four bombs go off around Bangkok this morning, two injured
Why the Chinese are infinitely more important than Western tourists to Thailand
Expat group petitions Thai immigration to abolish TM30 form
UPDATE: ‘Flight of the Gibbon’ ride in Chiang Mai open again
British and Australian expats and tourists ponder the Thai baht
Popular Thai expat blogger shares problems renewing visa
Thailand’s food delivery business up 14% in 2019
Organisers meet with immigration over TM30 petition – full report
Tobacco giant lobbies Thai government to reverse vaping laws
Vietnam versus Thailand – which is the best for travel or living?
Thai architect association wants its award back after demolition of former embassy building
US-China tit-for-tat rattles Asian markets after Trump’s ‘tariff tantrum’
MS Siam Tower opens on Rama III
Light plane crash lands in Sukhothai
Thailand plans to become electricity-hub for region
South Korean President to visit Thailand next week
Jay Chou fans queue up for four days in KL to grab concert tickets
Autopsy on dead 15 year old Hawksbill sea turtle held today
Tributes paid to Amitpal Singh Bajaj, killed at Centara Grand hotel in Phuket
Leonardo’s Instagram post draws attention to Thailand’s dugongs
Japan’s Okinawa takes on Bali and Phuket
Is it a motorcycle? Is it a delivery? Is it a taxi? No, it’s Line Man
Southern insurgency suspect dies after 35 days in coma
New Robinsons Tower in Singapore reaches for the sky with a green thumb
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท
ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)
วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
Trending
- North East1 day ago
Thai bus travels ‘sideways’ along north-east highway
- Business4 days ago
Official complaint filed with the DSI over The Peaks Residences Condominium in Phuket
- Crime3 days ago
British tourist killed at Phuket resort, Norwegian charged
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
British man stuck in Thailand, facing jail for defending himself
- Environment2 days ago
Phuket’s water bosses claim there will be enough water
- Property3 days ago
“No stimulus for property sector” – Thai finance minister
- Bangkok9 hours ago
Is it a motorcycle? Is it a delivery? Is it a taxi? No, it’s Line Man
- Pattaya1 day ago
Elephant gores German cyclist near Pattaya