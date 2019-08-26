MS Siam Tower opens on Rama III | The Thaiger

The first premium office building at the corner of Rama III & Industrial Ring roads with an investment value of 2.6 billion baht. Thunsrisiam has announced the official opening of “MS Siam Tower”.

The Board of Thunsrisiama and guests held the Grand Opening last Friday in the front of the office building before embarking on a walking tour on the 38th floor to enjoy the 360 degree views.

Mr. Korrawit Sawatyanon, Thunsrisiam’s General Manager said the building space has been designed for large companies as well as smaller businesses requiring only 100 square metres in a premium building at a lower price.

“MS Siam Tower is a 38 floor office building with panoramic views of the Chao Phraya river and green space of Bangkrachao, known as Bangkok’s green lung. Currently, our project has been leased out 60% which major tenants are technology and food companies.”

MS Siam Tower is located on a 7-1 Rai plot of prime land with useable areas of approx. 43,000 sqm including 40,000 sqm office space and around 3,000 sqm of retail space. It has office floor areas of 1,200 – 1,300 sqm with ceiling heights of 2.8 metres.

There are 12 passenger lifts, 1 service lift, and 2 car parking lifts. With 10 floors of car parking it will allow tenants to have roughly 800 parking spaces. MS Siam Tower provides a canteen, restaurants, cafés, a fitness centre and convenience store. The current asking rental is only 650 baht per month per sqm. The project was completed in Q1, 2019.

Thunsrisiam Company Limited is a merged organisation between Mahatun Plaza and Srisiam Property Company Limited, who operates Mahatun Plaza (Ploenchit) and Thai CC Tower (Sathorn) buildings.

