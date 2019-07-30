Lower demand but Thailand is still China’s favourite international property market | The Thaiger

Property
Lower demand but Thailand is still China’s favourite international property market
The Yuan has dropped in value against the Thai baht and China remains in the midst of a long-running trade spat with the US. But, still, the Chinese investors are still buying up Thailand property although not at the same rate as they did last year.
But juwai.com, specialising in Chinese real estate, predicts further growth of Chinese buyers Thai properties next year.
The property website says that Bangkok and Chiang Mai remain the most popular locations for rental guarantees and claims that most buyers expect a rental guarantee of 5-7% a year, depending on the project and the price range.
But, despite their popularity with developers, the ‘rental guarantee’ has not always been followed through reliably. Chinese investors are now seeking more information about developers and using years of experience and property intelligence to weed out the ‘dodgy’ developers who have been big on marketing but poor on follow-through.
Many Chinese buy off-plan in Thailand and properties bought two or three years ago are now being completed or soon to be ready for final hand-over.
According to juwai.com’s own data on Chinese making inquiries about buying property, Thailand is still ranked the most popular country, followed by Japan. Data shows that Chinese buyers in Q1 2019 made four times more property buying inquiries in Thailand compared to the same time the year before, and that’s despite quite a drop from Q4 in 2018 when the inquiry rate reached the highest levels.
The most popular markets for Chinese real estate buyers in 2019 are Thailand, then Japan, Australia, Canada and the United States. The most popular locations are Bangkok, then Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Koh Samui.
And what are Chinese buyers looking for? juwai.com says that most Chinese buyers want a one-bedroom condo in the capital. 40% of inquiries are for one-bedroom apartments, 24% for three-bedroom apartments, and 14% for two-bedroom apartments.
Whilst the most popular markets for Chinese buyers are still Bangkok and Pattaya, Koh Samui and Krabi are also getting lots of inquiries and an increase in purchases. Direct air links, good beaches and new condo developments at the right price – that’s still the driving factor for many Chinese buyers, according to juwai.com.
The website also noted that Chinese students can study at universities in Thailand for costs a lot lower than China and when compared to other overseas opportunities. Quality medical care, less expensive that China, was also a draw for the Chinese market.
Bangkok
Bangkok’s expat rental trends changing
The number of Japanese expats in Thailand dropped to lower than 20% of the total expats in Thailand for the first time, dropping to 34,133 as of April 2019, a 4% decline year on year, according to CBRE.
CBRE are reporting a change in demand and an impact on the rental apartment sector in Bangkok, despite a healthy performance. Typically, they report, when expats move with their family members to work in Thailand, the companies will cover accommodation for the whole family, the children’s tuition fees and sometimes allowance for the housewives.
This year, CBRE report seeing more expats moving here individually rather than the whole family as companies look to lower their operating expenses.
Now, many apartments are fully occupied for their one-bedroom units and the demand is still increasing,” according to Theerathorn Prapunpong, Director of Advisory and Transaction Services – Residential Leasing, CBRE Thailand.
Another constraint on the rental apartment market is the accommodation allowance from corporates which has not increased in many years. This is putting pressure on landlords as they could not ask for higher monthly rental as that will risk giving away their tenants to landlords of other properties.
But the decrease in the number of Japanese expats is being compensated by the rise in the second biggest feeder market, the Chinese expats.
However, CBRE believes that this increase will not become a new wave of demand for Bangkok rental apartments as Chinese expats prefer to rent condominium units in the Huai Khwang and the Sutthisan areas where the costs are lower and the Chinese community is more prominent.
With increasing competition from condominium units for rent in the market, budget control for expats’ accommodation and the new land and building tax, the biggest hit will be felt by landlords of older apartment buildings who will be forced to up their game to compete in the market.
Rathawat Kuvijitrsuwan, Associate Director at Research and Consulting, CBRE Thailand
SOURCE: CBRE
Bangkok
Co-working spaces in Bangkok are re-shaping small to medium business office options
PHOTO: The Great Room
Co-working spaces are opening up around Bangkok and providing a more flexible framework for businesses to grow. Advances in technology, a more mobile workforce, and unpredictable economic growth are reshaping the business environment.
In the Bangkok office market, a traditional three-year lease with options to renew and the tenant fitting out the space remains the typical way of leasing office premises for most occupiers. CBRE reports that multinational firms, with offices in different countries, are increasingly looking for flexible lease terms as real estate costs continue to be one of their major concerns.
Companies are also looking at agile working where staff no longer have allocated desks and, in some cases, it is easier to get third parties to design, build, and operate this space rather than companies doing it themselves.
Some of the current pricing being offered by co-working space operators is very competitive and the cost combined with flexibility is making leasing from third parties more attractive than companies leasing space, fitting them out, and managing their own premises.
In Bangkok, co-working space has continued to be an emerging source of office demand and CBRE has leased over 44,000 sqm, accounting for around 25% of CBRE’s total new office letting volume in the last 2 years, to co-working space operators.
International operators like JustCo, WeWork, Spaces, and The Great Room have opened multiple centres over the recent year and more are scheduled to open this year. The aim of these operators is to revolutionise the way occupiers source office accommodation. They want to provide office space as a service rather than a traditional lease.
CBRE believes that co-working space operators are not just targeting startups companies but also multinational firms especially those seeking to build more flexibility into their real estate portfolio. The use of co-working space can provide flexibility for companies to accommodate fluctuation in space requirements.
Accounting rules have changed and rent payable under leases must now go on the balance sheet, whereas it appears that sourcing office space as a service does not count as a lease and therefore need not be on the balance sheet.
This means occupiers do not need to commit to a traditional three-year lease term. Instead, they are paying their rental as a service fee on a per desk or membership basis rather than per square metre. Co-working space operators are also providing tailor-made solutions with companies enjoying exclusive use of the space and not sharing it with others, making this a viable alternative to a traditional lease for large local and multinational companies.
As millennials will become the largest generation within the workforce in the future, CBRE foresees that companies are forced to re-think their workplace quality to make it capable of encouraging collaboration and innovation as well as promoting employee wellbeing. More companies will transform their offices into agile workplaces either doing it themselves or relying on a coworking space operator to provide the solution.
SOURCE: CBRE
PHOTO: Soimilk
Business
Residential projects launched in June up, but sale 15% lower than May
As many as 47 new residential projects were launched in Bangkok and its suburbs last month (June), 16 more than in May. This from the Agency for Real-Estate Affairs.
The projects combine 13,943 units worth a total of 57.25 billion baht, with per-unit prices averaging at 4.1 million baht, the survey added.
The sale of new projects launched in June was 15% less than in May, when 20% of the newly launched projects were sold, on average.
The firms that launched projects in June include Pruksa Real Estate, Chewathai, Lalin Property, Property Perfect, Supalai, AP (Thailand), Areeya Property, Sansiri, and Eastern Star Real Estate.
SOURCE: The Nation
