Characteristics of successful real estate agents in Thailand

Thailand has many properties that cater to all kinds of buyers. From luxurious condos in the heart of Bangkok to expansive villas on the islands, it is clear that the real estate agent market is in high demand. But, while some real estate agents merely act as a middle man for a quick sale, more reputable agents usually have a few characteristics that help them stand out from the rest. No matter if you are a buyer looking for a real estate agent or an agent yourself, these common characteristics of successful real estate agents should be present.

Hardworking and honest

No one wants to do business with someone that they cannot trust to handle the important matters, paperwork and legal issues. Laziness is definitely not something that fits into a real estate agent’s role. A successful agent must establish a good reputation. But, in order to do this, being honest and saying things that a client may not want to hear, is essential. Although some conversations are hard, such as unrealistic selling prices, and difficult resale locations, it can help your client in the end to make a sound decision.

Understanding the local market

Each real estate market has its own features, trends, and unique characteristics. A real estate agent with any self-respect would likely know the local market. And, if they are new to the market, doing research is a must to accurately convey the market’s details to the client.

Organised, reliable, and quick-thinking

A fantastic agent should be able to spot all of a property’s potential and what may be needed to boost that potential. Upon seeing a property, a great agent should want to make sure it is set up properly in order to be sold at the best price. Devising an organised strategy that focuses on cleaning up the property in order to get a better selling price is essential. Whether they need to perform such duties and hold off on listing the property until it is ready, these decisions are paramount to securing a property’s potential.

Contacts and flexibility

A sucessful real estate agent should be wise enough to develop contacts throughout the industry. Keeping a list of prospective clients and/or buyers that includes relevant information that matches them to the right properties is key to building up a client database. Other lists to keep include local builders, decorators and maintenance companies that are trustworthy.

Self-motivated and creative

Great agents are always open to business opportunities. Taking every call, regardless of the day of the week, certainly helps them build a reputation for going above and beyond. In a difficult property market, thinking creatively will help with a successful sale.

Committed to the sale

To their clients, reputable agents are polite, professional, and balanced. However, many take their work personally especially if they have a property that is on the books and going nowhere. If they don’t, clients will surely know that the agent doesn’t consider their property important enough to follow through. If the agent seems to put off promoting a property, their client may wonder why. From wondering if the property is faulty, unattractive, or a myriad of other things, an agent should communicate clearly with their clients. And, if they still seem to lag in promoting the property, it spells trouble.

An interest in architectural aspects of the property

Agents should have a genuine interest in properties and their architecture. This is translated to their overall passion for their work and interest in finding out the most updated information. If an agent appears to be knowledgeable, it will increase the trust of clients and build up a better reputation. Knowing about the surrounding buildings’ architecture as well as common characteristics about the area’s properties is also a good idea that shows an agent really cares about selling a property and making sure it is ready to be listed.

Innovative and willing to learn

This can be said for almost all types of work. And, it is true for real estate agents as well. It is crucial for agents to use every tool available, including learning new software, apps, or social media platforms to increase their presence online and to maximise a property’s selling potential.

Most of all, superb real estate agents usually love their jobs and show it well. A client can definitely feel more trustworthy towards an agent who genuinely loves their job.