Virtual tour of pool villas you get in Hua Hin under $150,000

Can’t get enough of Hua Hin’s natural beauty? Want to take your love of the seaside resort town to the next level by buying your dream pool villa? Well, we’ve got good news for you: owning a beautiful pool villa in Hua Hin doesn’t have to break the bank. With $150,000, you can live out your most magical tropical dream. We combed through available listings in Hua Hin to find the best pool villas for sale for under $150,000. So, grab an ice-cold drink and let’s take a virtual tour.

1. The perfect pool villa for small families

best pool villas under 150k in Hua Hin. Great value pool villa Hua Hin.

Price for sale: $141,000 (฿4,990,000)

This 3-bedroom villa in The City 88 project in Thap Tai is perfect for small families. It’s built with a dynamic mix of modern western-style and tropical Thai design. The bedrooms have enough windows to let natural lights in and make them well-ventilated. The open-plan living area is very spacious and features sliding glass doors that open up to the pool and garden. There’s plenty of space to lounge by the pool with a book or cocktail in hand. You can also take your breakfast to eat in the outdoor dining area and enjoy the morning air. Want to find your zen? Why not meditate in the stunning open garden. In addition, the project offers excellent facilities for residents, including a communal swimming pool, garden, and fitness centre.

2. A modern pool villa for those who love to laze around under the sun

Virtual tour of pool villas you get in Hua Hin under $150,000 | News by Thaiger

Price for sale: $128,000 (฿4,500,000)

Modern and stylish, this villa in the Tara Valley Pool Villa has three bedrooms. Two of the bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms, and there’s an additional bathroom and an outdoor shower by the pool. The huge sliding glass door at the entrance opens to a large open-plan living room with a small but charming kitchen. A glistening pool awaits as you enter the gate of this villa. The wooden terrace by the pool is the perfect place to laze around, soak up the sunshine, and work on your tan. Furthermore, there’s an extra outdoor space beside the pool that you can transform into a small, lush garden. The villa is located in a quiet spot. However, you can find shops, restaurants, and various other amenities within a short distance.

3. This pool villa offers a breath of fresh air for its residents

Virtual tour of pool villas you get in Hua Hin under $150,000 | News by Thaiger

Price for sale: $130,000 (฿4,600,000)

This beautiful 2-bedroom villa is located within the La Vallee Light project in Hin Lek Fai. It’s close to the Hua Hin Market Village, Grand Night Market, and Hua Hin Market. Boasting warm, modern decorations, you will feel right at home as soon as you step inside the door. The bright entrance leads to an open-plan living and dining area. One of the highlights of the dining area is the cute window nook, which is the perfect spot to enjoy your meals or read a book. Furthermore, the huge glass door in the living room opens to the pool and garden area. You will love relaxing at the lovely plunge pool, hanging out in the outdoor seating area, or taking in the peaceful atmosphere of the villa gardens. Since there’s a high fence around the villa, you’ll get to enjoy unobstructed privacy.

4. Relaxation and quality time come hand in hand in this charming villa

Virtual tour of pool villas you get in Hua Hin under $150,000 | News by Thaiger

Price for sale: $136,000 (฿4,800,000)

Located in Hin Lek Fai, this 2-bedroom villa is part of the Mon Mai Villa project. Each room is spacious and airy, with huge sliding glass windows and doors that open up to a lovely private pool complete with sun loungers to get your tropical relaxation on. There’s also an outdoor dining area outdoors, allowing you to eat your breakfast in the fresh morning air or have a nice dinner under the stars with your loved ones. The all-white kitchen is fully equipped with top-quality appliances, providing a lovely space to cook. When you and your loved ones need a break from lazing around the villa, why not visit the nearby Hin Lek Fai Mountain Viewpoint and take in the awe-inspiring view.

5. A fantastic pool villa for those who love to have fun!

Virtual tour of pool villas you get in Hua Hin under $150,000 | News by Thaiger

Price for sale: $ (฿3,990,000)

With a refreshing swimming pool, a pool table, and a BBQ area, this 3 bedroom pool within The Great Hua Hin project in Hin Lek Fai is an excellent option for those who love to have fun. The private pool is large enough for several laps, and the open plan living area is the perfect space for those who want to spend an enjoyable time in private. Additionally, the pool table in the living room surely provides endless hours of entertainment. With plenty of windows and fun-coloured walls, the bedrooms are bright and well-ventilated. When it’s time to venture out, the Hin Lek Fai Mountain Viewpoint is only 12 minutes away by car, while Hua Hin Beach is about 10 minutes.

Found your perfect property on this list? Want to browse for more beautiful pool villas in Hua Hin? Let the professionals at Thaiger Property help you!

If you’ve been dreaming of living near a golf course, read our article on the incredible homes near golf courses in Hua Hin.

