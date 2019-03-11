Phuket 1988: Thai expat digs out his old Super 8 movies | The Thaiger

Phuket security officials have increased safety and tourist security after suspects set off pipe bombs in Statun and Patthalung during the weekend. Although the southern provincial trio of Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat have been the site of a 20 year insurgency between southern Thais and Muslim insurgents, provinces north of the region have been largely spared any insurgency-related violence.

That is until this weekend’s attacks which are clearly aimed at destabilising the region in the weeks before the election.

The Nation is reporting that numerous small bombs exploded in the provinces of Satun and Phatthalung between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, although there were no reports of any casualties.

Read more about the weekend bombs HERE.

An urgent memo has been issued to every district chief in Phuket to increase security levels after the series of small pipe bombs rocked Satun and Phattalung.

Police and soldiers have set up more checkpoints around the island, and Government offices and tourism attractions are attracting more patrols and random inspections.