Phuket

Phuket 1988: Thai expat digs out his old Super 8 movies

The Thaiger

4 hours ago

David Barrett gets out his Super 8 projector for another film night – this time we see Patong in 1988, already quite developed even though mass tourism was still more than a decade away. The few high-rise are certainly not cluttering up the skyline at this time.

David is sharing his early Super 8 movies with us as we wallow in some Thai expat nostalgia.

Thanks David. You provide the movies, we’ll bring the popcorn.

Another retrolicious look back to 1988 and a panoramic view of Patong, Phuket. And… Yes! That’s a lightweight 58 kgs me at the end. If you look carefully during the sweep across Patong you’ll see below is a field of palm trees. #Phuket #1988 #Retrolicious

Posted by David Barrett on Saturday, March 9, 2019

 



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

Phuket

Security stepped up in Phuket in the wake of Satun and Patthalung bombs

The Thaiger

2 hours ago

March 11, 2019

Phuket security officials have increased safety and tourist security after suspects set off pipe bombs in Statun and Patthalung during the weekend. Although the southern provincial trio of Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat have been the site of a 20 year insurgency between southern Thais and Muslim insurgents, provinces north of the region have been largely spared any insurgency-related violence.

That is until this weekend’s attacks which are clearly aimed at destabilising the region in the weeks before the election.

The Nation is reporting that numerous small bombs exploded in the provinces of Satun and Phatthalung between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, although there were no reports of any casualties.

Read more about the weekend bombs HERE.

An urgent memo has been issued to every district chief in Phuket to increase security levels after the series of small pipe bombs rocked Satun and Phattalung.

Police and soldiers have set up more checkpoints around the island, and Government offices and tourism attractions are attracting more patrols and random inspections.

Security stepped up in Phuket in the wake of Satun and Patthalung bombs | News by The Thaiger

 

Phuket

Demolition order for illegal balcony at luxury villas in Ao Sane

The Thaiger

4 hours ago

March 11, 2019

PHOTO: Chatchanon Na Thalang

A demolition order has been issued for an illegally constructed balcony, which also leads to a pool and spa, at the controversial villas being constructed overlooking Ao Sane beach near Nat Harn.

Rawai Municipality put a halt to construction activities on the villas last week after Rawai officials noted that the balcony was not part of the original plans approved by the municipality.

Read more about the orders to halt construction last week HERE.

Rawai’s Mayor Aroon Solos says, “The balcony has been ordered to be demolished as it is illegal. The plans for a balcony connecting to the pool were not part of the original design submitted or approved.”

“The construction of the pool has been paused for 30 days while they have time to wait for a new design for consideration of our planners. If the design is not corrected by law, the pool must be demolished too.”

Demolition order for illegal balcony at luxury villas in Ao Sane | News by The Thaiger

PHOTOS: The Phuket PR Office

PHOTOS: The Phuket PR Office

Phuket

Body recovered of a man who jumped off Sarasin Bridge last Thursday

The Thaiger

9 hours ago

March 11, 2019

The body of a man, who was seen jumping off Sarasin Bridge last week, has been found and recovered off the coast of Rawai in Phuket’s south.

Kok Kloi Police in Phang Nga were notified about the man jumping off the bridge that links Phuket to the mainland (southbound) last Thursday.

Read more about the man jumping off Sarasin Bridge HERE.

The Chalong Police were notified that a body was found floating near Koh Kaew Nok in Rawai on Saturday. The body had floated with the currents from the north of the island to south over the two days.

Police and rescue workers headed to the scene. The body has now been recovered. Police believe that the man drowned at least two days before the body was recovered.  The man’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Relatives of the missing man, 37 year old Winai Jokthong, has identified the dead body. Last week they told police that their relative had had a history of mental illness. He’d also left them a note at the spot he jumped off the bridge on Thursday.

Body recovered of a man who jumped off Sarasin Bridge last Thursday | News by The Thaiger

