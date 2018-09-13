Connect with us

Entertainment

M Beach Club makes waves at Mai Khao

The Thaiger

Published

2 mins ago

on

ADVERTISING

Sip Champagne by the sea at the new M Beach Club.  

Set on the broad, sandy shores of the island’s northern coast, M Beach Club welcomes you to drink, dance, dine, lounge and swim against an eminently Instagrammable backdrop. 

This stretch of Mai Khao Beach, just 14 kilometres north of the international airport, comes with sprawling sea views and a natural soundtrack of waves lapping against the shore. Or take in the panorama from the club’s second floor which looks out over the endless blue waters of the Andaman. 

In the afternoon, relax with an icy beer in one of the club’s cosy lounge areas  – sophisticated in their simplicity and inviting by design. As night falls, enjoy the seamless shift in atmosphere from low-key to up-tempo. A rotating roster of world-famous DJs provides a soundtrack that builds from chillout jazz, to soul and funk, to club and deep house as the evening energy progesses.

To fuel your reverie, M Beach Club offers a medley of delectable island fare like a zesty pomegranate and burrata salad; crispy, golden calamari; and pork satay with local pineapple and peanut sauce. The drinks menu includes classic takes on bar favourites like a traditional Bloody Mary with a punch of vodka, Lea & Perrins and Tabasco to help you recover from the night before. Want a creative, local cocktail? Try the fresh flavours of the Phuket Paradise – Thai rum, blue curaçao, pineapple juice and sour mix – to prepare you for the night ahead.

From midday lazing to sundown raving, all moments at M Beach Club promise to be unforgettable. The sleek, stylish haven is exactly what Phuket has been craving. Welcome to the island’s most essential beach club.

Find restaurant and food listings around Phuket at Thaiger Bites.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Chiang Rai

Cave film starts shooting in November

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

September 10, 2018

By

A Thai film telling the story of the Tham Luang cave rescue is due to begin rolling cameras in November. It's working title is 'Nang Non' in Thai (The Cave in English)

Tom Waller, an Irish/Thai filmmaker, gave a presentation about the project at the Toronto International Film Festival. 'Nang Non' is the working title of the film, also the name of the mountain range and cave where the 13 young Mae Sai football players were stuck between June 23 and emerge in the second week of July after being trapped by rising flood waters.

Tom says that the story will focus on some of the unsung heroes from the international effort, including some of the key Thai and international rescuers. Jim Warney, one of the Irish rescuers, is thought to be one of the main characters in the film - he was one of the team that brought out Ekkapon Chantawaong, the oldest member of the Mu Pa group and the last of the team to emerge from the cave.

The production team sta...
Continue Reading

Bangkok

SHOW DC to host “Dance Battle Revolution 2018”

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 27, 2018

By

Dance competition with three categories – B-Boy, Hip Hop and Cover Dance. Prizes worth more than 100,000 baht.

SHOW DC invites dance lovers from all over Thailand to showcase their dancing talent at “Dance Battle Revolution 2018”. An all-new dance competition hosted by SHOW DC, it's open for three dance styles – B-Boy, Hip Hop and Cover Dance.

Dancers will have the chance to win prizes worth more than 100,000 baht.

To enter, download the form from https://goo.gl/3zhkxm (or pick up a form at the Information Counter on SHOW DC's 1st floor) and submit the form together with a 3-5 minute audition video clip of your dance to the Information Counter on the 1st floor of SHOW DC between now and 31st August, 2018.

Those groups selected for the next round of the competition in all three dance genres – B-Boy, Hip Hop and Cover Dance – will be a...
Continue Reading

Entertainment

The new Blue Tree waterpark and entertainment precinct unveiled

The Thaiger

Published

3 weeks ago

on

August 20, 2018

By

Phuket’s tourism industry has received a major shot in the arm with the unveiling of the new Blue Tree Phuket - a US$40 million investment and multi-dimensional destination waterpark and entertainment complex set over 140 rai in Cherng Talay.

Positioning themselves as 'Phuket’s premier family attraction', Blue Tree is the island’s first international-standard, fully integrated waterpark and family entertainment complex.

The complex will feature a compelling mix of retail, destination dining, waterpark, beach club, and health and fitness with its star attraction at its centre – Blue Tree Lagoon – designed and built by world-leading US-based water attraction specialists Crystal Lagoons.

Opening early next year, Blue Tree is led by Michael Ayling, former Managing Director of Laguna Phuket.

“We are delighted to be announcing what we feel will be a key component in P...
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending