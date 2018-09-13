Entertainment
M Beach Club makes waves at Mai Khao
ADVERTISING
Sip Champagne by the sea at the new M Beach Club.
Set on the broad, sandy shores of the island’s northern coast, M Beach Club welcomes you to drink, dance, dine, lounge and swim against an eminently Instagrammable backdrop.
This stretch of Mai Khao Beach, just 14 kilometres north of the international airport, comes with sprawling sea views and a natural soundtrack of waves lapping against the shore. Or take in the panorama from the club’s second floor which looks out over the endless blue waters of the Andaman.
In the afternoon, relax with an icy beer in one of the club’s cosy lounge areas – sophisticated in their simplicity and inviting by design. As night falls, enjoy the seamless shift in atmosphere from low-key to up-tempo. A rotating roster of world-famous DJs provides a soundtrack that builds from chillout jazz, to soul and funk, to club and deep house as the evening energy progesses.
To fuel your reverie, M Beach Club offers a medley of delectable island fare like a zesty pomegranate and burrata salad; crispy, golden calamari; and pork satay with local pineapple and peanut sauce. The drinks menu includes classic takes on bar favourites like a traditional Bloody Mary with a punch of vodka, Lea & Perrins and Tabasco to help you recover from the night before. Want a creative, local cocktail? Try the fresh flavours of the Phuket Paradise – Thai rum, blue curaçao, pineapple juice and sour mix – to prepare you for the night ahead.
From midday lazing to sundown raving, all moments at M Beach Club promise to be unforgettable. The sleek, stylish haven is exactly what Phuket has been craving. Welcome to the island’s most essential beach club.
Find restaurant and food listings around Phuket at Thaiger Bites.
Chiang Rai
Cave film starts shooting in November
Tom Waller, an Irish/Thai filmmaker, gave a presentation about the project at the Toronto International Film Festival. 'Nang Non' is the working title of the film, also the name of the mountain range and cave where the 13 young Mae Sai football players were stuck between June 23 and emerge in the second week of July after being trapped by rising flood waters.
Tom says that the story will focus on some of the unsung heroes from the international effort, including some of the key Thai and international rescuers. Jim Warney, one of the Irish rescuers, is thought to be one of the main characters in the film - he was one of the team that brought out Ekkapon Chantawaong, the oldest member of the Mu Pa group and the last of the team to emerge from the cave.
The production team sta...
Bangkok
SHOW DC to host “Dance Battle Revolution 2018”
SHOW DC invites dance lovers from all over Thailand to showcase their dancing talent at “Dance Battle Revolution 2018”. An all-new dance competition hosted by SHOW DC, it's open for three dance styles – B-Boy, Hip Hop and Cover Dance.
Dancers will have the chance to win prizes worth more than 100,000 baht.
To enter, download the form from https://goo.gl/3zhkxm (or pick up a form at the Information Counter on SHOW DC's 1st floor) and submit the form together with a 3-5 minute audition video clip of your dance to the Information Counter on the 1st floor of SHOW DC between now and 31st August, 2018.
Those groups selected for the next round of the competition in all three dance genres – B-Boy, Hip Hop and Cover Dance – will be a...
Entertainment
The new Blue Tree waterpark and entertainment precinct unveiled
Positioning themselves as 'Phuket’s premier family attraction', Blue Tree is the island’s first international-standard, fully integrated waterpark and family entertainment complex.
The complex will feature a compelling mix of retail, destination dining, waterpark, beach club, and health and fitness with its star attraction at its centre – Blue Tree Lagoon – designed and built by world-leading US-based water attraction specialists Crystal Lagoons.
Opening early next year, Blue Tree is led by Michael Ayling, former Managing Director of Laguna Phuket.
“We are delighted to be announcing what we feel will be a key component in P...
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
The new Blue Tree waterpark and entertainment precinct unveiled
DSI crackdown on foreigners using Thai nominees: Law firm raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui
Carnage continues on Thai roads
From tropical paradise to busy urban island – Phuket
M Beach Club makes waves at Mai Khao
28 million ASEAN jobs threatened by AI over the next decade
The 9th Floor in September specials
Asian families travel twice as much as Western families
Stage Two in ‘Project Monkey’ being rolled out in Phuket
Vachira Phuket Hospital clarify a ‘failure to communicate’
Two rangers killed, four others injured in Pattani ambush
Phuket now has a world class shopping hub
Officers and locals join in Phuket Provincial Hall fire drill
One ASEAN – no roaming charges
Six Bangkok police transferred in alleged extortion attempt
Habitat Group launch Walden Sukhumvit 39
Saving ancient stone – restoration of the Angkor heritage sites
3 metre king cobra caught in Thalang
Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
Trending
-
Business3 days ago
Bangkok to Los Angeles in just over 5 hours. The second supersonic revolution.
-
Krabi2 days ago
Maya Bay – closed for one extra month
-
Business4 days ago
A Mandarin for Phuket
-
Business3 days ago
The new Central Floresta is open
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Scuffle in Walking Street ends up in hugs and wais
-
Hua Hin4 days ago
New ferry service between Prachuap Khiri Khan and Sattahip under discussion
-
Business4 days ago
Phuket has Golden future for its sister city
-
Business19 hours ago
Phuket now has a world class shopping hub
You must be logged in to post a comment Login