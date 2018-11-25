Connect with us

Chiang Rai

Shooting begins on “The Cave, Nang Non” film

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

12 hours ago

on

Shooting begins on “The Cave, Nang Non” film | The Thaiger

Tom Waller, a Thai filmmaker with Irish heritage, begun filming a movie which showcases the international operation to rescue the “Mu Pa” football team from the flooded Tham Luang cave in July.

The film, called “The Cave, Nang Non”, captures the tense efforts to rescue the 13 members of the team, that gripped the world’s attention for weeks.

The youngsters were praised at the time for their bravery throughout their ordeal and rescuers were lauded for their successful life-threatening efforts to reach them.

A former Thai marine Saman Kunan lost his life during the mission.

Waller told foreign media recently:

“We want to tell the story of those brave people who selflessly risked their lives to save the boys and their coach. To do it right we need to be as accurate as possible and that is why we are enlisting the help of the real life heroes like Jim Warny and bringing him to Shannon Airport to retell his story.”

Tom’s Facebook page shows a photo of Thai veteran actor, Nirut Sirijanya, sitting on a chair with the cave in the background. Nirut is believed to play then Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, who commanded the successful rescue operations.
Filming is to take place in Ireland and Thailand until the end of December and the film is expected to be released next year.

Waller was a producer of independent feature films, with Butterfly Man (2002), Ghost of Mae Nak (2005), The Elephant King (2006) amongst the titles produced through his production company De Warrenne Pictures.

In 2008, he produced Thomas Clay’s Soi Cowboy (2008) which was selected for the Cannes Film Festival in Un Certain Regard.

In 2006, Waller was hired by Sony BMG Thailand to direct the El Nin-YO! music video for Thai-American pop princess Tata Young. Both the song and MV went straight to No.1 on Channel V and MTV charts.

After producing assignments in Thailand on foreign films Bitter/Sweet (2009), Creation (2009) and the The Prince & Me: The Elephant Adventure (2010), Waller decided to return to his passion for directing with Sop-mai-ngeap (2011), his Thai language cinematic directorial debut. The film was nominated for five Thailand National Film Association awards including Best Picture and Best Director.

In addition to directing again, he served as a producer on the English language debut of celebrated Thai director Prachya Pinkaew (Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior (2003)) with the Hollywood action thriller Elephant White (2011) starring two-time Academy Award nominee Djimon Hounsou and Golden Globe winner Kevin Bacon.

Most recently, he produced and directed Petchakat (2014), a biopic on Thailand’s last prison executioner, which won the prestigious “Tukkata Tong” or Golden Doll awards for Best Picture and Best Screenplay, given by the Thai Entertainment Reporters Association. He also served as line producer for the action sequel Mechanic: Resurrection (2016), starring Jason Statham, Jessica Alba and Tommy Lee Jones, released by Summit Entertainment in 2016.

Shooting begins on “The Cave, Nang Non” film | News by The Thaiger

Nirut Sirijanya, veteran Thai actor, on set for “The Cave, Nang Non”

SOURCE: The Nation



Find local events and browse venues in Thailand with Thaiger Events, or post your own today.

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Rai.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Chiang Rai

Police intercept 5 million methamphetamine pills in Chiang Rai

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 days ago

on

November 22, 2018

By

Police intercept 5 million methamphetamine pills in Chiang Rai | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

“An estimated 5 million meth pills were found in 13 boxes.”

Two suspected drug mules have been arrested in Chiang Rai while allegedly trying to smuggle 5 million methamphetamine pills from a border village.

The arrests were made last night (Wednesday) at 9.30pm in the border Mae Saruay district.

The arrest were made after police and Army troops, staffing a checkpoint on the Chiang Rai-Chiang Mai road in Tambon Pa Daed, spotted a pickup truck parking and changing route apparently to avoid the checkpoint.

Officers followed the pickup from a distance until it stopped in front of Ban Huay Ya Sai village. They waited until the two men loaded several boxes into the pickup before arresting them.

The two suspects were identified as 42 year old Jessada Promsai and Phet Phonatee. Both are from Chiang Rai. Authorities speculate the suspects were trying to move the drugs from the border area into downtown where they would then be smuggled south to a central province.

Police intercept 5 million methamphetamine pills in Chiang Rai | News by The Thaiger

ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation

Continue Reading

Chiang Mai

The new visa-fee waiver working in the north

The Thaiger

Published

6 days ago

on

November 19, 2018

By

The new visa-fee waiver working in the north | The Thaiger

According to the National News Bureau of Thailand, the new visa-fee waiver is working. Well, in the northern provinces anyway.

The northern provinces are reporting an increase in the number of foreign visitors, thanks to the government’s free visa on arrival campaign.

Wiwat Piyawiroj , Executive Vice President of Commercial at Thai Airways, says the free visa on arrival scheme for 21 nationalities has boosted the number of foreign visitors in Thailand’s north, particularly in the tourist cities of Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai.

He notes that more Thai Airways flights have been booked by Chinese passport holders as many of them will be celebrating the Loi Krathong Festival and the western New Year in Thailand.

Another contributor to the increase in the number of foreign visitors is the secondary destination campaign which offers tour packages to lesser-known attractions, according to Wiwat.

He added that Thai Airways is conducting a feasibility study on its return to the US market with a possibility of adding direct flights to American cities, following a report that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is planning to upgrade the Thai aviation sector to Category 1.

Thailand was downgraded to Category 2 in 2015 because of its failure to comply with international safety standards. The downgrade prohibited Thai carriers from adding new routes or expanding existing services to the world’s top aviation markets such as to the US.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

Continue Reading

Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai shaken but not stirred

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 week ago

on

November 16, 2018

By

Chiang Rai shaken but not stirred | The Thaiger

Three minor earthquakes hit the Chiang Rai area this morning according to the Meteorological Department’s Seismological Bureau. The first quake was just before 9am with a magnitude of 3.3 with an epicentre 3.3 kilometres underground at latitude 19.70 and longitude 99.72.

People say they felt the tremor but there were no injuries or damage to be reported.

A 2.0-magnitude tremor followed at 10.14 in Mae Lao district, at latitude 19.74 and longitude 99.69.

The third at 10.37 had a magnitude of 1.9 at latitude 19.70 and longitude 99.72 in Phan district.

Continue Reading
Chiang Rai Weather
November 25, 2018, 8:00 pm
22.0
°C
Temperature
88
%
Humidity
5
km/h
Wind from North
0.0
mm
Rainfall
0
%
Cloud Cover

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



Trending