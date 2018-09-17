Connect with us

Thai Life

Are people living in major tourism destinations happy?

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Are people living and working in major tourism destinations happy and content, or miserable due to tourism? Or somewhere in between?

A new global survey of local residents’ happiness in World Heritage sites called Planet Happiness has been launched to address the issue. In an age of escalating overtourism, the initiative aims to show that measuring community wellbeing and happiness is, arguably, a more important metric than GDP, money, and perpetually growing visitor numbers.

The 15 minute online survey is available in 18 languages and is open for anyone to do. The survey measures key indicators, such as satisfaction with life, access to nature and arts, community engagement, standard of living, life-long learning, and health.

“The purpose of tourism in destinations such as Barcelona, Brasilia, Kakadu, Luang Prabang, Thailand, Yosemite, Mt Everest, Victoria Falls and other renowned places is to strengthen and support the happiness and wellbeing of local people,” says tourism consultant Dr Paul Rogers, co-founder of Planet Happiness.

“If tourism fails to do this, it is neither responsible nor sustainable, and local policies should change accordingly.”

Planet Happiness has been launched at a time when overtourism is becoming a major concern in visitor hotspots around the world, especially World Heritage sites. At the same time there is growing interest in happiness and wellbeing issues among individuals, communities, small and large businesses and nation states.

“It’s more about finding where there are deficiencies – such as having meaningful access to community fulfilment and feeling valued,” says Rogers. “The survey will show people where they are doing well compared to other tourism destinations, and possibly where they should seek to improve their lives.”

“It’s a new, fresh, more responsible and holistic way of looking at tourism.”

The Planet Happiness survey is a response to the fact that travel and tourism is one of the world’s largest and fastest growing industries, with over 1.33 billion visitor movements across borders in 2017. Today more than 1 in 10 people are employed in tourism globally.

“The more people who do the survey, the better,” says US-based Laura Musikanski, a lawyer, sustainability process expert and Executive Director of the Happiness Alliance at happycounts.org.

Musikanski says that aggregated local and global data from the Planet Happiness Survey Index will be open source and accessible to everyone with an interest in sustainable tourism and community wellbeing. The project will never share information that could personally identity any individuals.

The Planet Happiness project encourages all residents and workers in UNESCO World Heritage destinations to take the 15-minute online survey here. The Planet Happiness website will post and regularly update results and share them with journalists, students, businesses, government officials and interested parties around the world.

Planet Happiness would like to hear from destination managers, universities and any sponsors who would like to support the initiative and help deploy the Happiness Survey in World Heritage sites around the world.

Further information click HERE.

Tourism consultant Dr Paul Rogers, co-founder of Planet Happiness

ABOUT PLANET HAPPINESS
The goal of Planet Happiness is to help shape, support and inform the work of the Global Happiness Council. The project has two principal aims: to highlight and strengthen the relationship between tourism and the wellbeing of host communities and to raise global awareness and participation in the Gross National Happiness (GNH) and “Beyond GDP” agenda.
 
The project is a partnership between tourism and media experts with the Happiness Alliance.  It will achieve its purpose by deploying what is arguably the best, most progressive and easy to use happiness survey on the planet.  The survey will eventually be deployed in each of the 1,073 UNESCO listed World Heritage sites around the world.

Are you considering a medical procedure? With MyMediTravel you can research hospitals and doctors, choose a destination in Thailand or abroad, and book an appointment today.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

National

70 per cent of Thais wear Buddhist amulets

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 17, 2018

By

There's never been any evidence that they work as lucky charms but most Thais purchase and wear them, whether for faith, protection, luck or as gift, they're ubiquitous in Thailand.

More than 70 per cent of Thais wear Buddha amulets, according to a Suan Dusit Poll.

The most popular amulets are those bearing the likeness of the monks Luang Pu Thuad of Wat Chang Hai (47 per cent of all amulets worn) and Phra Somdej Toh (21.9 per cent).


The survey conducted among 1,126 people nationwide from September 11-15, found that 12.9 per cent wore Luang Por Sothorn amulets, 9.4 per cent Luang Phu Toh's Phra Pidta (Close Eyes) amulets and 8 per cent Luang Por Ngern of Wat Bang Klan.

Forty-one per cent of amulet wearers acquired them via “Chao Phra” purchases, 32 per cent got them from their parents, 7.7 per cent received them from respected seniors and employers, 7 per cent from other relatives, 6 per cent from grandparents,...
Continue Reading

Thai Life

Top 10 world’s busiest flight routes

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 17, 2018

By

... and the rising stars

So where is the world's busiest airline route? Beijing to Shanghai? New York to Los Angeles?

Eight of the Top 10 routes are based in Asia and nine out of ten of the world's fastest-growing flight routes are also in Asia. You get the idea.

Whilst the US has the world's largest aviation market it's Asia that controls the skies when it comes to in-demand air routes, according to routesonline.com

So the busiest airline route in the world?

It's a short hop from Seoul's Gimpo Airport to the island of Jeju, located off the coast of South Korea, a mere 450 kilometre hop - about 30 minutes in the air. In 2017 more than 13.4 million people traveled the route from the South Korean capital to Jeju. The world's most popular flight route has 180 scheduled flights every day - that's one every eight minutes.
Continue Reading

Regional

Air Asia cancel flights into southern China

The Thaiger

Published

23 hours ago

on

September 16, 2018

By

Air Asia has announced the cancellation of 32 regional flights through southern China scheduled on Sunday as there was potential the flights could be affected by Typhoon Mangkhut.

Flights affected are routes landing in Hong Kong, Macau and Shenzhen, China.

The affected return flights are Phuket-Macao, Don Mueng-Hong Kong, Don  Meuang-Macao, Don Meuang-Shantou, Chiang Mai-Hong Kong, Utapao-Macao, Phuket-Hong Kong, Chiang Mai-Macao, Don Meuang-Kwangchow and Don Meuang-Shenzhen.

Tropical Typhoon Mangkhut passed through the northern islands of The Philippines early on Saturday morning and made landfall in southern China around midday today.

Read more about the damage in the region HERE.

The airline said its staff would inform passengers who have advance bookings to notify them of the new schedules.
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending