Sponsored
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
Sponsored
Thailand has always been known as the world’s most popular tourist destination. Why? The land of smiles has so much to offer: tranquil beaches, never-ending options of cuisines, majestic temples and scenery, rich history, and cultural and archaeological sites. There is never enough time to get to know and explore Thailand fully. But, how do you make the most out of your time in this beautiful country? Why not learn the language itself? Here are reasons why you should study Thai to know Thailand.
1. Get to know Thai culture better.
Culture and language are strongly connected. Learning Thai immediately leads to a greater understanding of Thai people and the essential components of their culture, customs, and traditions. Through learning various expressions, vocabulary and slang, you’ll be able to grasp the culture connected to it. You might even gain some vocabulary with meanings unique to Thailand!
On top of this, you are opening the door to making friends with more than 60 million people. This gives you the chance to know the culture in a greater depth while familiarising yourself with the colloquialisms.
2. Obtain Education Visa (Non-immigrant ED Visa)
If you genuinely want to explore Thailand, a 2-month tourist visa might not be enough. By enrolling in a reputable Thai language school, you can obtain a non-immigrant ED visa for the time duration of your study, for a minimum of 8 months. Moreover, some of the courses have a flexible schedule. This gives you plenty of time to cross the items on your bucket list of things to do in Thailand.
But, where do you find a good and trustworthy Thai language school? Check out ALA Language School, one of Thailand’s best Thai language schools in downtown Bangkok.
3. Make Thai friends.
One of the best parts of travelling is making friends from different cultures and backgrounds. While you can get around Thailand without speaking the language, it can be challenging to make friends since English is not widely spoken in the country. But of course, it is no surprise that the Land of Smile is home to friendly and generous people. Speaking Thai reduces the boundaries and is an excellent ice-breaker to get to know these amazing people!
It is also an excellent conversation starter if you want to make friends but don’t know how to. While it may be nerve-racking to talk to the locals, know that you make a great first impression since Thai people will greatly appreciate your effort to learn their language.
4. Explore less touristy areas
Thailand is the hub for tourists; hence, there are endless activities for you to do! But the country never runs out of surprises; there are still many hidden gems yet to be discovered by many. Have you been to a local carnival? There, you can get rides, feed adorable piglets, play Bingo, play carnival games and choose from a range of street food for very cheap prices.
But, where do you find these events? Well, it is a fact that the locals know best! So, go ahead and ask your Thai friends or a local for some suggestions. You will find the country’s most hidden gems!
5. Improve your career options.
During your time in Thailand, don’t limit yourself but explore the career opportunities here. Contrary to popular belief, there are many career options in Thailand for a foreigner aside from teaching. Multi-national companies have great opportunities for foreigners, especially in industries such as tech, digital marketing and real estate.
Knowing the Thai language on top of your native language will surely give you an edge over other candidates. Moreover, speaking Thai will also benefit the social aspect of your work life, especially if you’re working with many Thai employees.
By learning the Thai language, you are opening the door to meeting amazing people, visiting gorgeous yet hidden places, expanding your career options, and, last but not least, getting to explore the beautiful country for longer. So, don’t delay your urge to explore Thailand and enrol for a Thai language course!
Click HERE to read more about ALA Language School, one of Thailand’s most reputable Thai language schools.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Labour Minister says government considering increasing minimum wage to 492 baht
14 year old boy accidentally shoots and kills himself in northern Thailand
Anutin to give away 1 million cannabis plants to Thai households from next month
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
Hospital director says Phuket boy lost his sight due to sinusitis, not Pfizer vaccine
WHO warning of infectious Omicron sub-variants has Thai officials on high alert
Putin uses Victory Day speech to defend invasion of Ukraine, mobilise support
Thai school introduces points system for “bad students”
Thailand’s Covid-19 alert decreases to Level 3
Thailand News Today | Nightlife venues submit a proposal to reopen on June 1
Lazada-gate update: Lazada banned from entering Royal Thai Army premises
PM Prayut wants Thailand’s monks to clean their act up
Norwegian man found hanged in Pattaya home
Myanmar’s “Myancopharm” Covid-19 vaccine available for use
Durian valued at 120 billion baht will be shipped to China this year
Dying in Thailand as a Foreigner Part 2: Your Questions Answered
Hot, damn hot – 10 ways to cope with humidity in Thailand
South African woman, jailed in Thailand, gets to speak to mother
Thai netizens laugh at foreign woman who mistook spirit house for a table
How living the dream became a nightmare for Phuket property buyers
Pattaya bars push to reopen, officially, and extend closing times to 3am
British Muay Thai fighter seriously injured after motorbike crash in southern Thailand
Why is today a public holiday in Thailand? Coronation Day.
After child suffers animal bite, Phuket beach cleared for patrols
Phuket Taxi driver assaults 15 year old Australian passenger
Japanese expat dies in motorbike accident, 10 year old daughter seriously injured
8 year old Thai-Ukrainian child bitten by ‘shark’ in Phuket
Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
Foreigner kills 1 Frenchman and 1 Thai woman in gun incident
The Best Beach Hotels in Thailand
After big reopening, Krabi’s Maya Bay to temporarily close again
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime2 days ago
South African woman, jailed in Thailand, gets to speak to mother
- Phuket3 days ago
How living the dream became a nightmare for Phuket property buyers
- Thailand4 days ago
Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
- Krabi3 days ago
After big reopening, Krabi’s Maya Bay to temporarily close again
- Chon Buri3 days ago
Police visit Chon Buri immigration, warn staff “don’t take bribes”
- Pattaya2 days ago
Major Thai police leader to discuss closing times in Pattaya, Phuket and elsewhere
- Bangkok3 days ago
Man defecates in authority’s pickup truck in Bangkok area – VIDEO
- Phuket4 days ago
Phuket official suggests drawing tourists with sharks
Recent comments: