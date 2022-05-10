Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand

Sponsored

Thailand has always been known as the world’s most popular tourist destination. Why? The land of smiles has so much to offer: tranquil beaches, never-ending options of cuisines, majestic temples and scenery, rich history, and cultural and archaeological sites. There is never enough time to get to know and explore Thailand fully. But, how do you make the most out of your time in this beautiful country? Why not learn the language itself? Here are reasons why you should study Thai to know Thailand.

1. Get to know Thai culture better.

Culture and language are strongly connected. Learning Thai immediately leads to a greater understanding of Thai people and the essential components of their culture, customs, and traditions. Through learning various expressions, vocabulary and slang, you’ll be able to grasp the culture connected to it. You might even gain some vocabulary with meanings unique to Thailand!

On top of this, you are opening the door to making friends with more than 60 million people. This gives you the chance to know the culture in a greater depth while familiarising yourself with the colloquialisms.

2. Obtain Education Visa (Non-immigrant ED Visa)

If you genuinely want to explore Thailand, a 2-month tourist visa might not be enough. By enrolling in a reputable Thai language school, you can obtain a non-immigrant ED visa for the time duration of your study, for a minimum of 8 months. Moreover, some of the courses have a flexible schedule. This gives you plenty of time to cross the items on your bucket list of things to do in Thailand.

But, where do you find a good and trustworthy Thai language school?

3. Make Thai friends.

One of the best parts of travelling is making friends from different cultures and backgrounds. While you can get around Thailand without speaking the language, it can be challenging to make friends since English is not widely spoken in the country. But of course, it is no surprise that the Land of Smile is home to friendly and generous people. Speaking Thai reduces the boundaries and is an excellent ice-breaker to get to know these amazing people!

It is also an excellent conversation starter if you want to make friends but don’t know how to. While it may be nerve-racking to talk to the locals, know that you make a great first impression since Thai people will greatly appreciate your effort to learn their language.

4. Explore less touristy areas

Thailand is the hub for tourists; hence, there are endless activities for you to do! But the country never runs out of surprises; there are still many hidden gems yet to be discovered by many. Have you been to a local carnival? There, you can get rides, feed adorable piglets, play Bingo, play carnival games and choose from a range of street food for very cheap prices.

But, where do you find these events? Well, it is a fact that the locals know best! So, go ahead and ask your Thai friends or a local for some suggestions. You will find the country’s most hidden gems!

5. Improve your career options.

During your time in Thailand, don’t limit yourself but explore the career opportunities here. Contrary to popular belief, there are many career options in Thailand for a foreigner aside from teaching. Multi-national companies have great opportunities for foreigners, especially in industries such as tech, digital marketing and real estate.

Knowing the Thai language on top of your native language will surely give you an edge over other candidates. Moreover, speaking Thai will also benefit the social aspect of your work life, especially if you’re working with many Thai employees.

By learning the Thai language, you are opening the door to meeting amazing people, visiting gorgeous yet hidden places, expanding your career options, and, last but not least, getting to explore the beautiful country for longer. So, don’t delay your urge to explore Thailand and enrol for a Thai language course!

