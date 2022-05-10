Connect with us

Sponsored

Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand

Michelle Lim

Published

 on 

Image via ALA Language School

Sponsored

Thailand has always been known as the world’s most popular tourist destination. Why? The land of smiles has so much to offer: tranquil beaches, never-ending options of cuisines, majestic temples and scenery, rich history, and cultural and archaeological sites. There is never enough time to get to know and explore Thailand fully. But, how do you make the most out of your time in this beautiful country? Why not learn the language itself? Here are reasons why you should study Thai to know Thailand.

1. Get to know Thai culture better.

Culture and language are strongly connected. Learning Thai immediately leads to a greater understanding of Thai people and the essential components of their culture, customs, and traditions. Through learning various expressions, vocabulary and slang, you’ll be able to grasp the culture connected to it. You might even gain some vocabulary with meanings unique to Thailand!

On top of this, you are opening the door to making friends with more than 60 million people. This gives you the chance to know the culture in a greater depth while familiarising yourself with the colloquialisms.

Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand | News by Thaiger

Image via Unsplash

2. Obtain Education Visa (Non-immigrant ED Visa)

If you genuinely want to explore Thailand, a 2-month tourist visa might not be enough. By enrolling in a reputable Thai language school, you can obtain a non-immigrant ED visa for the time duration of your study, for a minimum of 8 months. Moreover, some of the courses have a flexible schedule. This gives you plenty of time to cross the items on your bucket list of things to do in Thailand.

But, where do you find a good and trustworthy Thai language school? Check out ALA Language School, one of Thailand’s best Thai language schools in downtown Bangkok.

Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand | News by Thaiger

Image via Unsplash

3. Make Thai friends.

One of the best parts of travelling is making friends from different cultures and backgrounds. While you can get around Thailand without speaking the language, it can be challenging to make friends since English is not widely spoken in the country. But of course, it is no surprise that the Land of Smile is home to friendly and generous people. Speaking Thai reduces the boundaries and is an excellent ice-breaker to get to know these amazing people!

It is also an excellent conversation starter if you want to make friends but don’t know how to. While it may be nerve-racking to talk to the locals, know that you make a great first impression since Thai people will greatly appreciate your effort to learn their language.

Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand | News by Thaiger

Image via Flickr

4. Explore less touristy areas

Thailand is the hub for tourists; hence, there are endless activities for you to do! But the country never runs out of surprises; there are still many hidden gems yet to be discovered by many. Have you been to a local carnival? There, you can get rides, feed adorable piglets, play Bingo, play carnival games and choose from a range of street food for very cheap prices.

But, where do you find these events? Well, it is a fact that the locals know best! So, go ahead and ask your Thai friends or a local for some suggestions. You will find the country’s most hidden gems!

Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand | News by Thaiger

Image via Unsplash

5. Improve your career options.

During your time in Thailand, don’t limit yourself but explore the career opportunities here. Contrary to popular belief, there are many career options in Thailand for a foreigner aside from teaching. Multi-national companies have great opportunities for foreigners, especially in industries such as tech, digital marketing and real estate.

Knowing the Thai language on top of your native language will surely give you an edge over other candidates. Moreover, speaking Thai will also benefit the social aspect of your work life, especially if you’re working with many Thai employees.

Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand | News by Thaiger

Image via Unsplash

By learning the Thai language, you are opening the door to meeting amazing people, visiting gorgeous yet hidden places, expanding your career options, and, last but not least, getting to explore the beautiful country for longer. So, don’t delay your urge to explore Thailand and enrol for a Thai language course!

Click HERE to read more about ALA Language School, one of Thailand’s most reputable Thai language schools.

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    TheDirtyDurian
    2022-05-10 10:01
    Nice advertorial....
    Michelle Lim

    Michelle graduated with a double degree in Business Administration and Psychology from Webster University. She's a big nature lover, ailurophile and psychology enthusiast.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Business47 seconds ago

      Labour Minister says government considering increasing minimum wage to 492 baht
      Thailand9 mins ago

      14 year old boy accidentally shoots and kills himself in northern Thailand
      Cannabis13 mins ago

      Anutin to give away 1 million cannabis plants to Thai households from next month
      Sponsored1 hour ago

      Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
      image
      Phuket33 mins ago

      Hospital director says Phuket boy lost his sight due to sinusitis, not Pfizer vaccine
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)56 mins ago

      WHO warning of infectious Omicron sub-variants has Thai officials on high alert
      World1 hour ago

      Putin uses Victory Day speech to defend invasion of Ukraine, mobilise support
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Thailand2 hours ago

      Thai school introduces points system for “bad students”
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

      Thailand’s Covid-19 alert decreases to Level 3
      Thailand17 hours ago

      Thailand News Today | Nightlife venues submit a proposal to reopen on June 1
      Thailand17 hours ago

      Lazada-gate update: Lazada banned from entering Royal Thai Army premises
      Thailand18 hours ago

      PM Prayut wants Thailand’s monks to clean their act up
      Crime19 hours ago

      Norwegian man found hanged in Pattaya home
      Myanmar19 hours ago

      Myanmar’s “Myancopharm” Covid-19 vaccine available for use
      Thailand19 hours ago

      Durian valued at 120 billion baht will be shipped to China this year
      Video20 hours ago

      Dying in Thailand as a Foreigner Part 2: Your Questions Answered
      Thailand8 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism1 year ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending