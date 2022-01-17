Sponsored
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice

Looking for your ideal high-class luxury property in Bangkok? If yes then we’d like to introduce you to Supalai Icon Sathorn, a high-rise luxury condominium located in the heart of Bangkok. This property was awarded the winner of the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2020-2021 prize for mixed-use development in Thailand. The development consists of both commercial buildings as well as residential condominiums. It is located in Sathorn which is a major business district featuring skyscrapers, offices, and high-end condominiums. Supalai Icon Sathorn has altogether 720 units in the condo, 56 floors with choices from 1 – 4 bedrooms.
Why choose Supalai Icon Sathorn?
Advanced technologies
Supalai Icon Sathorn is designed in a modern luxury style. The units are built using world-class imported materials. Your bedrooms will have double glazed windows and the glass provides protection from both the heat and noise. Furthermore, you can easily control the room temperature with a smart cassette air-conditioning system. This system saves more energy as compared to the general air-conditioning system. Supalai Icon Sathorn units also offer premium sanitary ware that comes with an automatic flush sensor and bidet attachment. Other features include digital locks and an in-house home automation system. The in-house can connect to your smartphones.
World-Class Facilities
You will be able to spend your leisure time indulging in moments of relaxation at one of these wonderful corners around the building. The gigantic infinity-edge pool will give you a sense of being in a private seaside resort. You may relax in the exclusive jacuzzi or chill by the greenery shades making you will feel like you are on a tropical island. Aqua Hydrotherapy, a type of relaxation in warm water to balance your physique and improve body immunity, is also available at this condominium. Apart from that, one of the highlights of Supalai Icon Sathorn is the Milky Way Theatre and Karaoke. It is a widescreen theatre where you can watch a nice movie underneath the starry sky of Bangkok. Plus you can even sing karaoke! Other amazing facilities include double-space fine fitness, exclusive opal sky lounge, bike racks for cycling and a kids club.
Spacious rooms
Another great reason for choosing Supalai Icon Sathorn is that you won’t feel like you are living in a box. There are 1 – 4 bedrooms ranging from 42 Sqm to 350 Sqm which is considered pretty large as compared to other new condominiums in Bangkok. There is also a super penthouse which is 438 Sqm.
Surrounded by nature
The concept of Supalai Icon Sathorn is inspired by the lifestyle of Australia’s national animals. The condominium is surrounded by tropical flora, and Koalas sculptures beautify the drop-off area. Furthermore, the Forest Garden exudes the same vibes as those found in the sparse forest harmonised with the sound of creek. Moreover, the area is illuminated by ambient light, making it even more beautiful at night.
Prime Location
Location is one of the key factors when it comes to deciding where to live. The good news is that Supalai Icon Sathorn is conveniently located in the heart of Bangkok, providing quick access to everything you want. The condo is close to several train stations, including Lumpini MRT, Chong Nonsi BTS, and Sala Daeng BTS, making it easy for you to travel around Bangkok. On top of that, the future grey line train Suanplu station will only be 200 meters away from your residence. You are also close to prestigious hospitals such as BNH Hospital, as well as convenience stores and various good schools.
Supalai Icon Sathorn is excellent for both families and individuals, and it is also a great investment opportunity due to its central location. The units are fully equipped, and construction is expected to be completed in 2024.
Starting Sale Price: 9 MB (1–4 Bedroom (42 – 350 sq.m, 4-Bedroom Penthouse (428 -438 sq.m)
For more information on Supalai Icon Sathorn, click HERE.
