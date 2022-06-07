Time to get rid of Thailand Pass, midnight close time and face masks | GMT

There’s a strong push from many stakeholders to extend midnight closure to 2am, along with removing or reducing any other residual impediments to a full reopening of Thailand’s tourist and hospitality industry. There’s even growing support to get rid of the requirement to wear facemarks, which is covered under the emergency decree. Thailand Tourism and Sports Minister is also calling for getting rid of the Thailand Pass for foreigners. Tourism and hospitality industry universally calling for removal of Thailand Pass – which includes uploading information about your passport, vaccination info and proof of US$10,000 insurance cover Thailand’s nightlife industry also want to urgently extend the official close time to 2am.

