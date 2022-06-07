Time to get rid of Thailand Pass, midnight close time and face masks | GMT

Connect with us

There’s a strong push from many stakeholders to extend midnight closure to 2am, along with removing or reducing any other residual impediments to a full reopening of Thailand’s tourist and hospitality industry. There’s even growing support to get rid of the requirement to wear facemarks, which is covered under the emergency decree. Thailand Tourism and Sports Minister is also calling for getting rid of the Thailand Pass for foreigners. Tourism and hospitality industry universally calling for removal of Thailand Pass – which includes uploading information about your passport, vaccination info and proof of US$10,000 insurance cover Thailand’s nightlife industry also want to urgently extend the official close time to 2am.

    Recent comments:
    image
    vlad
    2022-06-06 13:38
    Khun Chadchart soon to be relieved from his post.
    image
    Kate
    2022-06-07 09:19
    Remove the us) 10000/- insurance
    image
    Kate
    2022-06-07 09:44
    Reply my topic. US$10000// INSURANCE
    image
    Kate
    2022-06-07 09:45
    Pls reply
    image
    JJJ
    2022-06-07 10:37
    I read this infuriating response from a mindless BMA bureaucrat today in BP: “At a meeting of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) executives on Monday, Mr Chadchart asked whether it is time to allow people to stop wearing masks in open…
    Trending