Policeman hurt as former Sgt major causes mayhem at a Pattaya housing project

A Pattaya policeman was seriously injured when a former senior sergeant major went on a violent rampage.

Jetsadabhon Reungrit was arrested and sent to a psychiatric hospital for treatment after a number of anti-social incidents at a Na Jomtien housing government project, in Chon Buri.

Residents alerted security guards to a scene after Jetsadabhon began hammering on residents’ doors and threatening them with a knife. This followed several nights of anti-social behaviour where neighbours would be woken in the early hours of the morning to the sound of him shouting and throwing things around inside his apartment.

One policeman was injured during the arrest when the suspect hit him with a wrench.

Jetsadabhon was then sent to Banglamung Hospital after police apprehended the man on Saturday.

His mother, Payom Niyomsilp, says her son had a history of self-harm after getting angry.

The 68 year old says his mental problems are a result of drug abuse. She revealed the former senior sergeant major began using drugs while on the job and was forced to resign due to physical and mental ailments caused by substance abuse.