Sponsored
VERSO – The School of the Future
Sponsored Article
VERSO is not just another international school in Thailand. This school has one of the most unique learning concepts in which students are given the opportunity to develop their human potential and build a powerful set of future-ready skills. It is a pioneering, innovative and design-driven school that prepares students for the dynamic evolving landscape their future will bring, by equipping them with future-ready skills and a creative, problem-solving mindset. At VERSO, children are given opportunities to develop themselves to be agile, adaptive, and creative.
According to Cameron Fox, Founding Head of VERSO International School, a fundamental transformation in the global education system and the way future generations study now will help unleash the post-pandemic future. Cameron recently spoke at the Bangkok Post’s International Forum 2021 under the topic “Unleashing the Future: A Glimpse into 2022 and Beyond,” where he shared that for the past 10 years or so, the momentum around transforming traditional school models across the world has grown. The fundamental argument is that conventional schools are outdated and they consistently fail to inspire young people.
Cameron has worked in international education for over 25 years and has been a part of the VERSO project since the beginning.
How did it all begin
Cameron had the vision to build a game-changing school in Bangkok, one of the world’s most competitive education markets. He had a concept of designing a new international school that educates students for a world that is changing quicker than it has ever been before in human history. VERSO engaged IDEO, one of the world’s leading design and innovation organizations based in San Francisco, to envision what such a school of the future could and should look like. IDEO is famous for its ability to create a positive impact through design. They are known across the world for pioneering design thinking and finding creative solutions for their clients through their human-centered design methodology.
Cameron visited more than 25 innovative schools in the United States, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand as part of their trailblazing work with their team. In the process of developing the school, he also got feedback from students and their parents on how to improve the learning experience. Furthermore, he took a deep dive into education by listening to what people in Bangkok, specifically, wanted and needed. With that information, VERSO could see the possibilities of what a school of the future could be like.
Unique benefits students can acquire at Verso
VERSO follows a US curriculum aligned to the New York State Learning Standards and has redesigned it into VERSO’s own Future Ready curriculum. The school delivers a comprehensive, robust, and challenging academic curriculum from Early Years to Grade 12, focusing on the development and application of skills and knowledge that students need to thrive in this increasingly disrupted and unpredictable future. Learning at VERSO is interdisciplinary, project-based, and personalised.
At VERSO, students are taught to act and think like designers. The learning environments, curriculum, pedagogy, and rituals have all been purposefully developed with the human-centered approach of design thinking in mind, which has become embedded in the teaching and part of the school’s DNA. This is something that no other international school has and what makes VERSO an international school unlike any other.
The school is built on three simple beliefs, supporting students to develop a strong sense of personal and cultural identity; providing opportunities where they can actively connect with the world around them, and having the confidence to lead their own journey and follow any path they choose.
VERSO’s approach to teachings allows students to go deeper rather than merely covering the basics of traditional topics. The human-centered design process that was used in developing this school is what makes it so unique. This process sets VERSO apart from any other international school in the world.
At VERSO, the teachers are intentionally called “learning designers”. They are passionate, highly-qualified international educators hired for their experiences working in progressive educational models worldwide. They work collaboratively in Design Teams, using their diverse talents and skills to create and deliver high impact projects and deep learning experiences for students.
Students may be put in a learning environment with three learning designers where one is a musician, one is a former restaurateur and one is a scientist. You can imagine the types of projects or ideas that could result from bringing together experts from diverse professions.
Preparing students for the 21st-century workforce
VERSO opened in 2020, right in the middle of the worldwide pandemic, ironically highlighting the growing importance and need for students to develop the skills and mindsets to effectively navigate a profoundly unpredictable future. It has become imperative now, more than ever, for students to become well-rounded young adults who are able to solve problems quickly and creatively. In short, to be prepared for all kinds of future possibilities.
The importance of networking is another point that VERSO emphasizes. This is because it is such an important skill in today’s corporate environment. Cameron shared the importance of connecting the learning at school to the outside world.
“It’s about finding new pathways and building opportunities for students to see how the work we do in school is relevant for their future. We want our students to see learning as meaningful, purposeful and how their work at school can be applied to the real world,” he explained.
To summarise, VERSO provides students with a school created for the future in a world where our concept of learning is evolving, new career pathways are emerging, and the world of work is changing.
Students will be equipped with skills that will enable them to go out and confidently meet local people to develop meaningful connections. They will have the opportunity to connect with entrepreneurs, organizations, startups, and established businesses. This enables them to grow with the community in which they are located.
Empowering young people with these skills and opportunities can be a transformative experience for them and VERSO hopes that its future graduates will continue looking for unique ways to make a difference, be lifelong learners who are imaginative and enterprising, and be the change agents of the future.
For more information on VERSO International School Bangkok, click HERE. VERSO is currently accepting applications for the VERSO Scholarship Program for students in Grades 5-11. Deadline is 4 March 2022. For more information, please visit www.verso.ac.th/scholarship
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Thai billionaire wants goverment to reinstate the suspended Test & Go
First Pfizer vaccine batch for children arriving by early February
Father allegedly shot and killed his wife and daughter’s boyfriend in Chon Buri
VERSO – The School of the Future
Police doubt the story as 5th suspect in tigers case is arrested
Deputy PM tells Thais to stay positive about price hike for pork, other goods
Soi Dog Foundation rescues neglected and dying dogs from illegal Surat Thani shelter
More than 349,000 people displaced due to violence in Myanmar since February coup
First batch of 35 baht ATKs from the GPO on sale today
Friday Covid Update: 8,158 new cases; provincial totals
Japan-Thailand cooperation discussed by PM Prayut and Japanese Minister
Australia calls foul, cancels Djokovic’s visa again as Serbian tennis star faces deportation, forfeiting title defense
Police raid art gallery opened as nightclub, 100 partygoers reportedly fled from police
Artificial intelligence intended to prevent abuse of state welfare
Narcotics Control Board clarifies cannabis laws after Health Minister’s statements
Drunken officer charged for name-dropping Big Joke, Prayut, King
Khao Yai hotel threatens 3 million baht lawsuit over negative review
Have a Test & Go QR code to enter Thailand? Read this.
6 European tourists found who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test
NEW RULES: Test and Go cut-off dropped, 3 new Sandboxes, 8+18 Blue Zones
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
Test and go cut-off dropped & 3 new sandbox locations in Thailand | GMT
6 more Covid-19 infected tourist on the run from Koh Chang
Bangkok and Pattaya left out of the Sandboxes
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
Thailand Test & Go registration suspended indefinitely, Sandboxes added
Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral
Thailand News Update | Test & Go, Sandboxes and Blue Zones?
69 provinces moved to Covid-19 orange zone, no drinking
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- North East2 days ago
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
- Singapore2 days ago
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand ranks as the best country in Asia to retire – International Living magazine
- Pattaya2 days ago
Third foreigner this week dies from building fall in Pattaya
Recent comments: