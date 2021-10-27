Sponsored
Top 5 Car Rental Companies In Thailand
Thailand is one of the most dynamic countries in the world, attracting millions of visitors each year. It is known for its picturesque villages, sparkling temples, and acclaimed beaches. The country, undoubtedly, is the go-to destination for anyone looking for a relaxing getaway. As a result, renting a car in Thailand is becoming increasingly popular. However, with so many choices, choosing a car rental company can be overwhelming. We’ve put together a list of the top five car rental companies to help you determine which is best for you.
5 Best Car Rentals in Thailand
1. Sixt Rent a Car (Thailand)
Sixt is number 1 on our list due to its high-quality cars at affordable prices. But it’s not only this that sets Sixt apart. In fact, they are one of the largest car rental companies in the world. Operating in 110 countries, they have over 2,500 locations worldwide. This global prowess offers a multitude of benefits to renters, including unlimited mileage, no amendment fees and coverage that is always included. Customers also have access to exclusive discounts, dropping down costs even further as a result. Finally, they have multiple locations throughout Thailand, making them an incredibly easy and convenient choice. Their close proximity to airports also ensures that renters can pick up and return their cars hassle-free when travelling.
When it comes to cars, Sixt has it all. Their fleet features models such as Honda and Toyota but they also offer luxury cars from BMW X1, 5 Series, 7 Series and Peugeot. Evidently, with over 20 models from economy to luxury, there’s something for everyone. These can be rented on a daily, weekly and monthly basis with a maximum of a 1 year period. Finally, a limousine service (including one for special events) and corporate rental program’s are also available.
Key Services: Customers can take advantage of the broad range of optional equipment and services when renting with Sixt. For those with children, booster, infant and child car seats are accessible upon request. In addition, cars come with a full tank of gas or prepaid fuel with no worry when returning the car. Cars also come equipped with a GPS to keep you on track and XM Radios for in-car entertainment as well. You can even add on an additional driver, thus allowing you to share driving responsibilities with friends and family.
Pricing: Estimated price per day ranges from 900 – 10,000 Baht.
Address: Provide nationwide coverage with 14 locations throughout Thailand. These include major airports such as Suvarnabhumi, Chiang Mai, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, Krabi, Samui, Surat Thani and Phuket Airport. Additionally, you can find them at Bangkok Rama IV Downtown, InterContinental Phuket and Hat Yai off terminal.
Website: https://sixtthailand.com.
Contact:
Phone: 1798 / (+66) 2793 2300 for oversea’s calls.
Facebook: Sixtthailand
Official Line: @sixtthailand
Instagram: Sixt_thailand
2. Bizcar Car Rental
Second, on our list is Bizcar Rentals. As a car rental company, they stand out amongst the rest. In fact, they promise, “premium service to both leisure and business travellers”. They offer competitive and low prices made possible by online promotions and free cancellation on bookings. Equally as important, 24-hours emergency assistance is always available for your own safety. Owing to these reasons, Bizcar is a trusted and reliable company, and thus an easy and convenient choice.
Key Services: Bizcar rentals offers a chauffeur service with qualified drivers ready to take you anywhere you wish. Another key point is their selection of 4,000 premium vehicles that will suit all types of drivers. Other perks include child seats and a GPS service free of charge, along with a complimentary delivery for up to fifteen kilometres from any of their office locations. Enjoy the benefits of long-term rental (1st class insurance and no registration fees!), or choose to rent short-term, they are guaranteed to provide you with the highest quality of service and goods.
Pricing: Estimated price per day ranges from 900 – 6,500 Baht.
Address: You can their rentals centres across Thailand including, Bangkok, Rayong, Chiang Mai, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Phuket.
3. Hertz
Established in 2003, Hertz is one of the most recognised car rental companies in the world. Renowned for its extensive collection of cars, be it a luxury, sports, or economy car. For this reason, they most likely will have what you’re looking for. They are one of the top 3 car rental companies in Thailand and are “determined to provide an international standard with a touch of Thai”, devoting themselves to “enhance the best customer experience with modern, high fleet and well-trained employees”.
Key Services: There are several benefits of choosing Hertz. Above all, Hertz has an impressive roster of well-known brands for hire; Toyota, Honda, Mazda, Cadillac, and Mercedes-Benz to name a few. Furthermore, long-term renters are rewarded with discounts of 15% for weekly rentals and 35% for monthly. They even provide ‘rental deals inclusive of taxes, waivers and additional benefits’ and ‘Hertz NeverLost® navigation to keep you on the right track in a foreign land’. Lastly, valued members can also enjoy the privilege of enjoying special discounts if they fly with any Hertz partners (Thai Airways, Thai Smile, and Bangkok Airways). With all things considered, finding your dream rental car is just a click away with Hertz!
Pricing: Estimated price per day ranges from 1,200 – 2,500 Baht.
Address: Hertz offices are the most common in Thailand. It has 3 offices in the Centre of Thailand, 1 in the North-East, 1 in the West, 7 in the North, and 5 in the South.
4. Chic Car Rent
Chic Car Rent is notably one of the cheapest car rentals in Thailand. This is due partly to their special offers and promotions that they share frequently. Founded in 2004, they are a Thailand-based rental company run by an efficient team. They are dedicated to providing exceptional services at reasonable prices, thus can be trusted by all means.
Key Services: Their fleet includes a good selection of well-maintained vehicles. Markedly, vans, minivans, SUVs, mini, and economy cars are all available for long or short-term rentals. Their Super Collision Damage Waiver and GPS services are significantly cheaper than other car rentals and their locations are convenient and easy to find. Finally, they serve customers looking to hire car rentals for one-way journeys.
Pricing: Estimated price per day ranges from 800 – 2,000 Baht.
Address: Chic Car Rent has 14 locations across Thailand, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen.
5. Budget Car Rental
Budget is a car rental praised particularly for its ‘meticulously maintained vehicles and quality service’. They offer a diverse range of cars that will tailor to every traveller, including 4WDs, SUV, MPV to name a few. Equally as important, customers at Budget will have the best in terms of comfort and safety as car rental fleets are updated regularly. The convenience of their large car network spread across the country ensures that you are never far from a pick-up point or friendly service. Budget Car Rental is a strong contender!
Key Services: At Budget Car Rental, all-inclusive services are tailored to the specific requirements of each customer. Booking with Budget has its advantages; with low-cost rental solutions and high-quality services being some. Using seasonal specials and discount coupons to pre-book budget-friendly deals is also a perk. It’s a good option for those who travel late at night or early in the morning because there are no hidden fees.
Pricing: Estimated price per day ranges from 1,000 – 2,000 Baht.
Address: 27 locations throughout Thailand, with most located in the Southern region.
These are the car rental companies in Thailand we believe are the best of the best! We are certain that out of these options you’ll find the right choice for your car rental needs! Don’t forget to check our websites to explore more top 5’s.
Advertise On The Thaiger
Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.
Get more from The Thaiger
📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
CCSA in bid to reassure Thais that November 1 re-opening will be safe
Chinese entrepreneurs betting on real estate ahead of reopening
Australian government to lift ban on overseas travel for vaccinated citizens
Top 5 Car Rental Companies In Thailand
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Health Ministry says Delta Plus variant won’t stop Thailand re-opening on schedule
Cambodia confirms partial reopening to international tourists from November 30
Wednesday Covid Update: 8,452 new cases and 57 deaths
Tourism Ministry to invite K-pop megastar to perform at Phuket NYE celebration
Expert says Delta Plus could be up to 15% more transmissible than Delta Covid variant
Thailand News Today | Dirty medical gloves, Thailand defends spending 100m on New year celebrations | Oct. 26
Digital platforms to be subject to new regulations following draft decree
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport prepares for November reopening
Tuesday Covid Update: 7,706 new cases; provincial totals
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha addresses Southeast Asia leaders at 38th ASEAN summit
November reopening concerns majority of Thais, Department of Health survey shows
British divers say they risked arrest for giving boys ketamine during cave rescue
46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from November 1
Travellers after November 1 told to book quarantine hotels
46 countries permitted to travel to Thailand from November 1, and quarantine details
Government outlines 7 conditions of quarantine-free re-opening
Bangkok authorities and hotels prepare for returning travellers
Thailand reopening roundup: What happens November 1
US man arrested for bank fraud 1 day before statute of limitation
Government under pressure to lift alcohol ban, allow nightlife to resume
Ministry of Foreign Affairs sings praises of Thailand Pass
Foreign airlines give up 80% of their slots at Thailand’s airports amid uncertainty of next 5 months
Government outlines 3 entry schemes for international travellers from November
Tourism Minister proposes reopening entertainment venues November 1
Thailand Pass website launching, accepted from November 2
Court rules “Jo Ferrari” suspect died of deliberate suffocation
Full details on the 3 ways to travel to Thailand from November 1
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand reopening roundup: What happens November 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Government under pressure to lift alcohol ban, allow nightlife to resume
- Thailand3 days ago
Ministry of Foreign Affairs sings praises of Thailand Pass
- Business2 days ago
Foreign airlines give up 80% of their slots at Thailand’s airports amid uncertainty of next 5 months
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Thailand’s bars and beach parties remain strictly closed (cough)
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourism calls for Russia and India to be added to safe list
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai government presents actor Russell Crowe with “thank you” gift basket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 in prison: outbreaks from overcrowding now subsiding