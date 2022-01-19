Sponsored Article

Marketing trends are shifting. During the pandemic, digital transformation in marketing is accelerating, and influencer marketing is one marketing tool that has been increasing in popularity. Influencer marketing is the dominating marketing technique in Thailand. In 2022, social media usage skyrocketed in Thailand. A survey conducted by Rakuten showed that 77% of Thai respondents aged 25 – 34 years have bought a product after seeing it endorsed by an influencer.

Some of the most important factors in creating a great influencer marketing campaign are choosing the right influencer and content strategy. There are many categories of Thai influencers that you can choose from. The top 3 most popular influencer categories are Fashion & Beauty, Arts & Entertainment, and Technology & Gaming. As for content strategy, brands can make use of the current trends or experiment to create viral marketing content. Nevertheless, thorough research of your target audience is key to coming up with a compelling content strategy.

Doing influencer marketing in Thailand may not be an easy task for an international brand. Therefore, partnering with a local influencer marketing agency can be beneficial. A local agency can help to choose the right influencer and create the right content strategy for your campaign. If you are looking for an influencer marketing agency for future campaigns, you are in the right place. In this article, we compiled the top 11 best influencer marketing agencies in Thailand. Let us take a look:

1. AJ Marketing

AJ Marketing is a leading influencer marketing agency in Thailand with more than 7,000 influencers. AJ Marketing provides end-to-end influencer marketing services from strategy to campaign management.

AJ Marketing focuses on 3 social media platforms: YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. Their influencer network covers multiple categories such as lifestyle, gaming, technology, fashion, beauty, travel, finance, blockchain, sports, music, health, parenting, music, etc.

According to AJ Marketing’s CEO Arthur Sabalionis: “We are here to help international brands succeed in Thailand. By nurturing long term relationships with influencers we are able to offer special discounted prices.” This agency is a great fit for companies that are just starting in the Thailand market.

In addition to influencer marketing, AJ Marketing covers marketing strategy, SEO, social media advertising, PR, digital billboards and celebrity licensing. AJ Marketing also supports services in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, Taiwan, and Korea.

They have worked with brands such as BMW (MINI), Bytedance (TikTok), AMD, Alibaba Group and many more.

You can reach their website at

www.ajmarketing.io

2. Motive Influence

Motive Influence is an influencer marketing platform in Thailand. Their team includes marketing experts that have been in the industry for more than 10 years. Motive Influence’s network consists of more than 350,000 influencers across social media platforms and industries.

Using AI Technology, Motive Influence screens the influencers based on their follower size, influencer niche, and their follower profile. Therefore, businesses can easily choose the right influencers for their marketing campaigns in a short period of time. Their platform also provides result analysis and ROI calculation for further campaigns.

Motive Influence has worked with numerous brands such as Thai VietJet Air, Bebeplay, and Superdry. In 2018, Motive Influence created a Micro-influencer campaign for Thai VietJet Air. The campaign was launched to promote the route opening from Krabi to Bangkok. Motive Influence worked with 47 travel influencers to create social media contents.

You can reach their website at:

www.motiveinfluence.com

3. Tellscore

Tellscore is an AI-driven influencer marketing automation platform. With Tellscore, brands can discover micro-influencers for their marketing campaigns and manage them straight from the platform. Their network consists of more than 70,000 influencers from different platforms and industries.

Headquartered in Thailand, Tellscore also offers services in Indonesia and Colombia. In 2021, Tellscore was featured as the Top 10 MarTech in APAC by MarTech Outlook. Tellscore was also acknowledged as the Thailand StartUp of The Year 2019 by ASEAN Rice Bowl Startup Awards.

Tellsore has worked with various brands such as Yves Roche, Nescafe, and Tawan 2-in-1. With Nescafe, Tellscore created an influencer marketing campaign to promote the Nescafe Gold Crema Colombia. Tellscore worked with micro-influencers who are also baristas to review the product and post it on social media.

You can reach their website at:

th.tellscore.com/en



4. Buddy Review

Buddy Review is an influencer marketing platform in Thailand. Their platform is an all-service tool for campaign creation and collaboration. They also provide real-time campaign monitoring and final reporting.

Buddy Review is partnered with several media companies such as Ad Addict, C Channel, Ookbee, and many more. They have worked with popular brands to deliver influencer marketing campaigns such as Beausta, LG, and McDonald’s. Beausta partnered with Buddy Review to create a campaign to increase brand awareness and online presence. The campaign involved 50 mid-tier influencers on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

You can reach their website at:

business.buddyreview.co

5. REVU

REVU is a content and influencer marketing platform. This platform acts as a link between advertisers and influencers. Their service is focused on content reviews.

REVU’s network involves more than 700,000 influencers across Asia with different industries and tiers. They have worked with numerous brands such as Hyundai, LG, and Naver.

You can reach their website at:

th.revu.net

6. Adapter Digital

Adapter Digital is a digital marketing agency that also provides KOL Strategy and Implementation. Other than influencer marketing, Adapter Digital also provides services such as content development, communication development, channel planning, social community management, and data insight.

Adapter Digital has worked with many popular brands such as Samsung, Oishi, and many more. In partnership with Samsung, Adapter Digital created a TikTok campaign with KOLs to promote Samsung Galaxy A52.

You can reach their website at:

www.adapterdigital.com

7. Spunky Digital

Spunky Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency that includes influencer marketing services. They help brands in creating tailored strategies, flexible campaigns, and measurable ROI. Their influencer team has networks with thousands of influencers.

Other than influencer marketing, Spunky Digital also provides services in pay per click advertising, social media advertising, content management, and SEO & web development. They have worked with many brands including Sony and 100 Mahaseth.

You can reach their website at:

www.spunkydigital.com

8. Garcon Consulting

Garcon Consulting is a social media marketing agency based in Bangkok. Its mission is to grow brands by leveraging the power of social media. One of their services is influencer marketing. Their influencer marketing services involve influencer outreach, engagement, content seeding, relationship management, and tracking & analysis. Their influencer network consists of more than 1500 influencers.

Other than influencer marketing, they also provide services in social media marketing, content creation, and social media advertising. They have worked with brands in various industries such as Bangkok Mariott Marquis, Taco Bell, Spotify, and many more.

Garcon Consulting helped Anantara Spa & Wellness to launch a social media campaign. In this campaign, Garcon worked with nano & micro-influencers to create social media content based on their experience. The campaign gained 280% of engagement in the first 3 months.

You can reach their website at:

www.garconconsulting.com

9. Primal

Primal is a digital marketing agency in Thailand that also provides influencer marketing services. They have also received multiple awards from Google, Asia E-Commerce, and The Drum. Other than influencer marketing, Primal also provide services in e-commerce, performance media, SEO, social media, and reputation management.

Primal has been in the marketing and advertising industry for 6 years. They have worked with brands such as McDonald’s, Tim Horton, and many more.

You can reach their website at:

10. Influencers Thailand

11. Heroleads

Influencers Thailand is an influencer marketing agency with more than 20 years of experience. They provide end-to-end influencer marketing services. They also claimed to give the lowest influencer management fees. Their influencer network consists of celebrities, bloggers, micro-influencers, nano influencers, reviewers, and media.

They have worked with multiple brands such as Disneyland, Lenovo, and Dyson.

You can reach their website at

www.influencersthailand.com



Conclusion

Thailand is one of the global leaders in influencer marketing. Influencers in Thailand represent honesty and integrity when it comes to giving reviews. Thai consumers turn to influencers when doing brand research and making purchase decisions. By using influencer marketing, you can create an effective marketing campaign that generates leads with a high ROI.

There are thousands of influencers in Thailand to choose from in multiple industries, tiers, and platforms – from arts & entertainment to entrepreneurship, video creators to public speakers. Choosing a local influencer can be challenging. Especially if you do not have a deep understanding of the trend among Thai consumers.

Therefore, working with an influencer marketing agency can help you choose the best influencers for your campaign. It will definitely save time and money as you will avoid making critical mistakes. We hope this article will help you to find the right influencer marketing agency for your next campaign.