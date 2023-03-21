Take a seaside gastronomic journey through Phuket’s culinary traditions at Rim Talay

PHOTO: Thai Set for Romantic Dinner

Named the City of Gastronomy by UNESCO, Phuket is undeniably the perfect destination for food aficionados looking to embark on a gastronomic adventure. The culinary scene here is vibrant and packed with many memorable experiences, yet Rim Talay at the luxurious Amari Phuket stands out among them all.

This renowned restaurant translates to ‘Seaside’ in Thai. And it lives up to its name with its seafood dishes inspired by true Southern Thai recipes. Plus, everything is served in a romantic setting overlooking the beautiful sea. So, if you want to let your taste buds explore a variety of flavours from the ocean, let us give you the inside scoop on what makes Rim Talay such a special dining experience!

Only the freshest seafood

Rim Talay takes pride in bringing you only the freshest and most delicious seafood sourced from the nearby Phang Nga region. Specifically, they work with the local fishermen at the Baan Nam Khem fishing community near the Takuapa River. This picturesque community is known for its incredible seafood bounty. From succulent shrimp to delicate sea bass, you’re sure to sample fresh-off-the-boat delights at Rim Talay.

The rich flavours of Southern Thailand and much more

In addition to the locally sourced fresh seafood, Rim Talay also has an unwavering commitment to authenticity by keeping generations-old recipes alive. To truly embrace the flavours of Phuket, the chef here gathered regional delicacies unknown on the international scene.

But their influence doesn’t stop at Southern Thailand; they draw inspiration from neighbouring countries like China and Malaysia as well. Moreover, Rim Talay also boasts an extensive selection of international dishes to cater to every palate, including Japanese, Indian, Chinese, and more. And for those who are health-conscious, they offer an array of healthy detox selections to choose from.

Rim Talay’s dedication is evident in every bite. Your taste buds will dance in happiness with classic dishes like Moo Hong (authentic southern stewed pork belly with cinnamon, coconut sugar, oyster, and soya sauce) in their Phuketian menu to steaks and seafood towers. Anything from their menu is guaranteed to leave your mouth watering.

With the locally sourced ingredients and attention to detail they put in every dish, you know you’re getting quality in both flavour and nutrition here!

Themed buffet extravaganza

At Rim Talay, they believe that food is a celebration. That’s why they offer all-you-can-eat themed buffets of varying regions. From Thai Seafood BBQs, Surf & Turf nights to Middle-East Silk Road feasts, you can indulge in a variety of cuisines each day of the week.

Monday – Gourmet Globe Trotter

Start your week by embarking on a sensational flavor adventure with the Gourmet Globe Trotter! From the spices of India to the flavors of Mexico and everything in between, you can indulge in a culinary journey like no other.

Tuesday – Butcher’s Shop Night

Tuesdays are for Butcher’s Shop Night, where you can enjoy a succulent variety of cuts and meats to choose from. While waiting for the meat to be grilled over charcoal, you can start with some greens from the salad bar and enjoy the performance of the Duo Band.

Wednesday – Andaman Seafood Grill and Thai Cultural dances

Every Wednesday, immerse yourself in Thai culture by savouring the Andaman Seafood Grill and Thai Cultural dances. Indulge in locally caught seafood straight from the sea and onto the BBQ. You can marinate it in a tamarind dip or have it as a sashimi – plain and simple.

Thursday – Phuket Night Market with Thai Music

On Thursday, Rim Talay hosts the Phuket Night Market with Thai Music. It’s a great opportunity to get a glimpse of the daily life of Thai locals. Moreover, you can discover the culinary treasure of Phuket’s night markets without leaving the resort.

Friday – Surf & Turf BBQ

Come on a Friday if you want to enjoy an amazing Surf & Turf BBQ with your close friends and family. This BBQ buffet dinner offers stunning dishes of grilled seafood and BBQ meats alongside mouthwatering specials and live-action stations.

Saturday – Seafood BBQ and Duo Band

If the authentic Southern Thai Buffet Dinner is what you’re looking for, be sure to visit Rim Talay at Amari Phuket on a Saturday. The Saturday Seafood BBQ with Duo Band allows you to savour the taste of seafood with a selection of soup, salad, and hot dishes. The delicious BBQ seafood comes with zesty Thai dipping sauce to spice up your dishes.

Sunday – Sunday Nights on the Silk Road

You don’t want to miss Sunday nights at Rim Talay. Running from 18:00 to 22:00, the pork-free buffet offers an extensive menu. You can find all kinds of Middle Eastern dishes, such as Babaganoush, Tabbouleh, Lamb Ouzy, Lamb Kofta, Daal Tadka, Chicken Madras, seafood on ice, pasta stations and more. On top of that, vegetarian and Jain food is also available.

A romantic dinner by the seaside

Are you in the mood for love? Food speaks the language of love, especially when words fall short. So don’t miss out on the experience of a truly magical evening by dining under the stars on Rim Talay’s paradise shores. Imagine savouring delicious cuisine where the gentle sound of waves lapping against the shore is your soundtrack, and the shimmering stars are your backdrop, with your special someone by your side.

Choose from two delectable set menus – Thai or Italian – and let the dishes enhance your romantic evening! Make sure to book a private table right by the sea and pair your meals with the perfect wine to enhance the enchanting ambience and make your evening one to remember. With the soothing ocean breeze and the delicious flavours dancing on your palate, it can’t get any better than that! Let the mouthwatering cuisine and fairy tale setting transport you to a world of intimate romance.

Refreshing cocktails by the pool

Need to relax after a day of exploring Phuket? Want to enjoy some pre-dinner aperitifs? Or just need a place to chill out while soaking up the sun? Then we have good news for you: Rim Talay also has an amazing pool bar. Nestled between Amari Phuket’s sparkling pool and the Andaman Sea, this bar offers a serene and relaxing atmosphere where you can relax under the tropical sun and sip on skillfully crafted cocktails.

And the best part? The pool bar boasts an extensive selection of beverages that will satisfy all tastes. If you’re a whiskey or bourbon lover, then you’ll be in seventh heaven here – there are plenty of options to choose from! On the other hand, if vodka is more your style, we’ve got plenty of those too. No matter what type of drinks you like, you’ll find something here that ticks all the boxes. And if you’re looking for a little extra bang for your buck, be sure to take advantage of their amazing happy hour promotion!

Let’s not forget about the amazing atmosphere this pool bar has either – it oozes class and sophistication yet still manages to remain fun and laid-back.

Rim Talay at Amari Phuket is your ticket to a memorable culinary experience. It’s more than just a restaurant – it’s a cultural experience that immerses you in the history and heritage of Southern Thailand. From the lovingly prepared dishes that use authentic local ingredients to the themed buffets that showcase the diverse flavours of the region, Rim Talay is a culinary journey that will leave you feeling satisfied and enriched.

So make your way to Rim Talay at Amari Phuket and be prepared to be impressed!

