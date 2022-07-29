Phuket beachfront bar and grill with a unique dining experience

Press Release

Make the most of a short escape in Phuket with a relaxing dining experience right on Patong Beach facing the blue Andaman Sea. Sears & Co Bar and Grill introduces meat lovers to a relaxed and social dining experience in a chilled atmosphere. Serving simple and delicious dishes with high-quality ingredients, Sears & Co Bar and Grill offers guests a wide range of tender cuts, and fresh seafood on the grill while sipping a nice glass of wine from Phuket’s Signature Best Brews.

From Australian grass-fed meats to our Thai favorite Phon Yang Kham beef, guests can choose their meats or fishes with their rustic style side dishes such as creamy mashed potato and crispy fries or fresh salads served with tomatoes and roasted garlic. All time favourite dishes include char-grilled meats such as Tomahawk Steak, Tiger Crying Steak, Bang Jo Organic Lamb Chop, Andaman Seafood Set and the classic Four Points Burger.

Start the weekend with Friday B&B – BBQ & BREW. Chill out on the outdoor terrace with its relaxing seating area in lush greenery setting and enjoy Patong Beach sunset and evening cool breeze. Kick back and relax at one of the beach’s coolest hangouts while enjoying your favorite drinks and barbecue skewers. Available every Friday from 6 PM to 10 PM, price for food at THB 399++ per person. Beverage Packages are also available from THB 299++ per serve.

Furthermore, steak hunters will love our Thursday Steak Nights from 6 PM to 9 PM. Offering a wide selection of meats and fish, served with an unlimited salad bar and side dishes. Price starts from THB 299++ per portion.

We will ensure all the guests will be spoiled with daily specials. Find more information and updated promotions, visit www.searsandcophuket.com, call 076 645 999 and email fb.phuket@fourpoints.com.