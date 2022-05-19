Make your dream vacation at these 5 grandest luxury villas in Phuket

Sponsored

Over the years, the island of Phuket has become a magnet for luxury travellers who seek to experience the finer things in life. While 5-star hotels and boutique resorts have gratified the needs of discerning holidaymakers, a relatively new form of accommodation has come to redefine the true meaning of a luxury stay – private villas.

Set in the most enviable locations, these ultra-posh vacation rentals turn dream holidays into reality. They boast extravagant amenities such as multiple infinity swimming pools, private cinemas, fully-equipped gyms, game rooms, and in-house spas. The service is just as unparalleled – hyper-personalised where no request is too big or too complicated. Aside from a professional staff that includes your very own private chef and chauffeur, a dedicated concierge service to personalise your entire villa vacation is also at your disposal – from organising a celebration in-villa to planning out your ultimate Phuket itinerary – private jet, yacht charters and all.

About The Luxury Signature

Committed to seeking out the most outstanding vacation homes is The Luxury Signature. The multi-awarded, full-service luxury villa rental company is known for their impeccable standards and unwavering dedication to providing the best luxury holiday experiences to its clients. From their top-tier selection of luxury villas and vacation homes in Phuket, The Luxury Signature has picked out the 5 finest luxury villas on the island for the vacation of your dreams.

1. Villa Amaravida

Overlooking Phuket’s breath-taking views of the coastline of Cape Yamu and Phang Nga Bay’s east-coast scene, Villa Amaravida is the epitome of grandeur. The villa boasts eight bedrooms and the best luxury facilities on the island. There are three swimming pools on three levels, two large whirlpools, a well-equipped professional gym, a fantastic sauna and steam room, a cutting-edge cinema, a funky mini wine-cellar room and even a games room featuring a golf simulator. On top of this, the amenities and facilities offer something for all ages, making it an idyllic family vacation destination.

The interior and architecture of the beachfront creation are a sight to behold. Representing a tropical retreat, the interior involves full-length windows, sliding glass doors and oversized panes perfectly capturing the picturesque Andaman Sea for your view. The view is not just limited to the sea. In the evening, head to the rooftop to the bar area and witness the sky’s beautiful display of colours and cosy up under a blanket of stars at night.

Address: Villa 26, 222/16-17, Pa Klok, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

2. Villa Sawarin

Villa Sawarin is a 9-bedroom vacation-stay gem sitting on the affluent Cape Yamu peninsula on Phuket’s beautiful east coast. The villa combines contemporary design with charming Thai architecture to create a marvellously relaxing escape overlooking the Andaman Sea.

There are endless activities to engage in outdoors and indoors. Relax at the villa’s private spa, cool off in the 24-meter infinity pool, recharge mentally and physically at the gym, beachside yoga deck, and putting green, or spend some quality time with the family on the sea kayaks and table tennis. Or have some time to yourself and catch the sunset as you stroll along the pier nearby. To further elevate your luxurious experience, the villa is staffed with a skilled private chef and full-time butler. What more could you ask for?

Address: 222/33-34 Moo 7 Paklock Phuket 83110

3. Villa Amarapura

Also situated on the upscale Cape Yamu, Villa Amarapura is a 7-bedroom villa overseeing the Andaman sea and stunning limestone formations of the Phang Nga Bay. This luxurious haven has everything essential and more for your ideal retreat- top-notch facilities and six staff to further complement your stay. At Villa Amarapura, you will never run out of things to do.

There are two glorious infinity pools on two levels, a well-equipped gym with plenty of natural lighting, a cinema, and a gaming room with a pool table and a golf simulation game. There are outdoor sports activities as well- there is a putting green, a basketball court, kayaks and even a tennis court within the gated estate.

The chic avant-garde interior with modern Scandinavian touches speaks of sophistication and elegance. The living room atrium displays gorgeous cluster chandeliers that wondrously brighten up the room in the evening. You’ll be reminded of the art installation sculptures in Hollywood Hills. The bedrooms are decorated with natural biscuit hues and crisp white linens exuding rest and comfort.

Address: 222/16‐17, Moo 7, Paklok Thalang, Phuket 83110

4. Villa Purissara

Next on our list of luxury villas, is Villa Purissara, a 3,200 sqm beachfront haven, set in the exclusive Laemson Estate on Phuket’s Millionaire’s Mile. Built of organic stone and timber materials, the resort infuses Asian and contemporary design elements- the interior is intricately decorated with oriental iconography, perfectly displaying Thailand’s rich heritage. As you open the large wooden doors, a sense of zen-like calmness will overcome you. You might even feel like you’ve been teleported to a temple in a faraway land.

Of course, the villa’s facilities and amenities -the activity-packed entertainment room, a bar with a pool table, a full-functioning kitchen and a gorgeous pool- is second to none. Additionally, Purissara takes pride in its luxe bedrooms, including ensuite bathrooms, king-size beds, and comfy sofa seats. The spacious rooms are also open to natural lighting as it displays a stunning view outdoors. You are also well taken care of by the stellar staff and service with round-the-clock security and private chauffeur service. The highlight is that you can get in-house spa treatment as you please!

Address: Laemson Estate, Kamala, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

5. Villa Analaya

Villa Analaya is a 6-bedroom luxury villa located on the exclusive Laemson Estate on Phuket’s prestigious Millionaire’s Mile. Enter the dramatic traditional Thai sala entry on the upper level, leading to a spectacular outdoor staircase that runs down the middle of the house to a small path through the lawns to the swimming terrace through a route through lotus flower ponds. Analaya’s modern Thai-style interior with a minimalist flair offers both homeliness and opulence.

There are gloriously spacious rooms, warm, minimalist flair and a combination of garden, pool, beach, and sea views. One of the master bedrooms connects to two guest rooms, which is idealistic for families. The villa also features a small library with sofa seating- a bibliophile’s heaven. There is a yoga platform overlooking the Andaman sea for your daily yoga sessions. Also, stay fit by exercising in the in-villa fitness room. For those who enjoy outdoor activities, there are plenty of options to choose from. Analaya has an estate tennis court, four single kayaks and even a trampoline set up on the lawns!

Address: Laemson Estate, Villa 5, Kamala, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

Fulfil your dream of staying in a luxurious beachfront villa by renting one of these top-tier selections of villas specially hand-picked by The Luxury Signature. The villas offer uncompromising excellence and service, which will exceed the expectations of your dream vacation in the tropical paradise of Phuket.