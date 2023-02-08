DP World Tour – The Thailand Classic is coming to Thailand

PHOTO: DP World Tour

Sponsored

Are you ready for some golfing excitement? The much-anticipated DP World Tour – Thailand Classic is coming to the picturesque Amata Spring Country Club in Chonburi from 16 – 19 February. Everyone is invited, regardless of whether you’re a golf enthusiast or not. The event promises to be an incredible experience with something on offer for everyone. Golf fans can look forward to seeing some of the best golfers from around the world in action. Non-fans will enjoy the fun-filled atmosphere and all the other activities available. And the best part? It’s a free event!

Get ready for the ultimate golf experience

The long awaited return of the DP World Tour to Thailand is finally here. After a four-year absence, the DP World Tour will kick off their new Thailand Classic event this February. The DP World Tour is the main men’s professional golf tour of the European Tour group, with a global schedule featuring 39+ tournaments in 26 different countries across the 2023 season.

This is great news for golf fans in Thailand, who haven’t had the chance to witness some of the world’s top players on their home turf since 2016. Hosted at the stunning Amata Spring Country Club in Chonburi, the first Thailand Classic promises to be one of the most exciting sports spectacles to ever hit the country.

The four-day event will see some of the greatest names of golf grace the greens, including some of Thailand’s own prolific and established golfers. The star players you can expect to see include Kiradech Aphibarnrat (กิรเดช อภิบาลรัตน์), Kwanchai Tannin (ขวัญชัย แท่นนิล), Ashita Piamkulvanich (อชิตะ เปี่ยมกุลวนิช), Ekaparit Wu (เอกปริษฐิ์ หวู่), Thongchai Jaidee (ธงชัย ใจดี), Thomas Bjørn, the Højgaard twins (Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard), and Robert MacIntyre as well as the four-time European Tour Champion, Spanish professional golfer Rafa Cabrera-Bello.

The competition is sure to be thrilling. Moreover, the scene set for the crowning of the first ever Thailand Classic champion.

What to expect: A festivity for all

The highlight of the four-day event will undoubtedly be the golf tournament. However, there will also be a lot of other activities and attractions that are open to everyone. An exciting, family-friendly fan village awaits you at the Thailand Classic, with a variety of food, music, and entertainment set to make this a memorable experience whether you’re an avid golfer, a sports fan, or just looking for a fun day out.

Thailand Classic by DP World Tour is free for general admission and paid admission (includes food & beverage) tickets, giving you access to all the golf and the Fan Village, featuring:

10+ food and beverage vendors offering flavours from around the world

Michelin Bib Gourmand premium vendors offering exceptionally good food at moderate prices

Giant LED screen to watch the action

Golf simulator hitting bays to practise your swing

Live music after the golf

Fun and games kid zone

Great family-friendly atmosphere set in a lush, tropical setting

Convenient access from downtown Bangkok

Ample parking

Don’t miss out on the experience – Register now!

We know that Chonburi is a bit far from Bangkok, but trust us, it is definitely worth the trip. The Amata Spring Country Club boasts a beautiful and lush tropical setting that you and your family will love. Moreover, with convenient access from Bangkok and ample parking, getting to the tournament is a breeze. With such an exciting, family-friendly atmosphere to offer, you – golf fans or not – shouldn’t miss the opportunity to be part of this momentous event.

If you have not already registered, what are you waiting for? Everyone can enjoy this DP World Tour’s Thailand Classic and get closer to the action – general admission is free!

Get your tickets now at www.ticketmelon.com/event/thailandclassic and follow us on Facebook The Thailand Classic to stay up to date on all the happenings and announcements.

A full week of exciting golf action awaits you with plenty of opportunity for fun and relaxation. We cannot wait to see you there!