AZURA Restaurant offering New Year’s Day brunch

Press Release

Join the heart-warming New Year’s Day brunch at AZURA restaurant in Angsana Laguna Phuket as you welcome in 2022. Enjoy a wide variety of scrumptious international cuisine, Thai favourites and delectable desserts with your friends and family. While savouring some delicious BBQ and seafood from the live station, watch the atmosphere at Azura electrify the air with live entertainment. Furthermore, a massage corner will be set up for you to relax your body and rejuvenate your mind. Plus! you can also swim at the XANA pool! Kids will also love it as well, as there will be interesting activities for them to participate in at the kid’s corner.

The brunch cost 2,200 net Baht per person but if you want a free-flow premium beverage, it is 3,700 Baht. For Children that are 6 – 12 years old, it is 1,100 Baht including free-flow soft drinks.

To see all the festive events hosted by Angsana Laguna Phuket, click HERE