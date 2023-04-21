Woman turns boyfriend’s snoring into profitable spotify account

PHOTO: Flickr

A woman struggling with sleepless nights due to her partner’s snoring has recently found a way to turn the annoying noise into money, sharing her innovative solution with social media users.

Ana, a 26-year-old woman from Mexico, and her 33-year-old boyfriend Luis, have been sharing a bed since they moved in together last year. Since then, Ana has had to endure sleep deprivation caused by her partner’s loud snoring. To make matters worse, Luis remained oblivious to the disturbance he was causing and insisted that his snoring wasn’t that bad. Determined to prove him wrong, Ana decided to record his nightly noises as evidence, eventually discovering a method to transform these recordings into cash.

Ana explained, “He would always deny it, so I had to do something drastic. I have very incriminating recordings, which are hilarious to listen to. When I played them for him, he thought it was funny, so I started recording him every chance I got.”

After a year of battling with Luis’s snoring, Ana made the bold decision to share her recorded evidence with the world. With the help of a few musician friends, she uploaded the sounds to Spotify, a digital music streaming service, where it even began to generate income for her.

“It’s actually become quite funny that he was so insistent on denying it, but now people all over the world can hear them snoring! I have listeners from all corners of the globe, including Mexico, the USA, and even Japan!” Ana exclaimed.

With a Spotify account called Snoring Machine, Ana has accumulated over 15,300 monthly listeners. The most popular track, “Soft Snores,” has so far earned her around £25 (roughly 1,067 THB) from her boyfriend’s nocturnal noises.

Regarding her small yet successful venture, Ana said, “So far, I’ve made £25, and I receive more information updates every month, so I am excited to see it grow!”

With Ana’s innovative solution to turning her partner’s snoring into an income stream, just goes to show that sometimes, even the most annoying problems can have a silver lining.