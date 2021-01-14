US President Trump impeached for a second time, releases video | VIDEO | The Thaiger

World
US President Trump impeached for a second time, releases video | VIDEO
US President Donald Trump has been impeached for “incitement of insurrection” relating to last week’s Capitol Hill insurgency. Armed National Guard troops guarded inside and outside the Capitol building following the riotous mob then invaded the hallowed halls of America’s democracy, almost precisely one week before the impeachment vote.
Wednesday afternoon, Washington DC time, the US House of Representatives voted to impeach the President by 232 votes -197 votes. Donald Trump is the first president in the US to be impeached twice. Notably, 10 Republicans crossed the floor to vote with the Democrats to support the impeachment vote.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said ahead of the vote… “We know that the president of the United State incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion, against our common country. He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love.”
President Trump will now face a formal trial in the US Senate. If convicted he will face being barred from holding executive office ever again. With less than a week to go before President-elect Joe Biden takes over as the next president, the Senate won’t have time to reconvene. So the trial will be undertaken by a Senate controlled by the Democrats.
President Trump was defeated in the election on November 4, 2020, losing to to Democrat Joe Biden.
Shortly after the vote to impeach him President Trump released a video (below) calling on his followers to “remain peaceful”. He also broadly mentioned his banning from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, among other social media platforms, but didn’t refer to the impeachment proceedings or show any contrition to his alleged role in inciting the rioters over the past 2 months since the presidential election.
“Violence and vandalism have no place in our country. No true supporter of mine would ever endorse political violence.”
The President read the prepared speech in a calm tone and avoided his usual rancorous rhetoric.
The president was accused by the US Congress of inciting the storming of the Capitol with his January 6 speech to a huge rally of Trump supporters outside the White House. He urged his supporters to “fight like hell” against an election that he repeatedly told them had been “stolen”, a similar message he had been falsely claiming since the election. His supporters then marched to the Capitol, broke into the building, forced lawmakers to suspend the certification of the Presidential election results and seek shelter. Five people died in the melee and many more were injured in the violent insurgency.
The impeachment charge is political, not criminal. The articles read that Mr Trump “repeatedly issued false statements asserting that the presidential election results were fraudulent and should not be accepted”. It says the President then repeated these claims and “wilfully made statements to the crowd that encouraged and foreseeably resulted in lawless action at the Capitol”, leading to the violence and loss of life.
Donald Trump now makes history as the first US president to be impeached twice. A year ago, the move was opposed by the Republican Party in the Senate. This time, a handful of conservatives backed the move. The falling out with some members of his own party and senior staff, and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell’s private support for the impeachment, is indicative of the President’s declining influence in the fading light of his administration.
Mr McConnell said in a note to colleagues that he had not made a final decision on how he would vote in the forthcoming Senate debate. No US president has ever been removed from office through impeachment. Mr Trump was impeached by the House in 2019 but acquitted by the Senate. Same with Bill Clinton in 1998 and Andrew Johnson in 1868.
Transport
US and UK require pre-departure Covid-19 test for all international arrivals
Heading back to the United States or United Kingdom? You’ll need to get a Covid-19 test first. Both countries are now requiring passengers arriving to the US or UK get tested for Covid-19 no more than 72 hours before the flight departs. Passengers will also need to show proof of a negative result before bordering.
The new travel regulations go into effort on Friday in the UK and on January 26 in the US.
United Kingdom
Along with proof of a negative Covid-19 result, passengers will need to complete a passenger locator form online before arriving in the UK. Passengers arriving from countries that are not on the country’s travel corridor list must self-isolate for 10 days.
People arriving in the UK by boat, airplane or train will have to take a Covid-19 test no more than 3 days before departure. Border Force officers will do spot checks and passengers who don’t comply with the new regulations will be fined £500.
The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the measure is to help protect against the new strains of coronavirus such as those seen in Denmark and South Africa.
“We already have significant measures in place to prevent imported cases of Covid-19, but with new strains of the virus developing internationally we must take further precautions.”
United States
The Center for Disease Control issued an order yesterday requiring all air passengers arriving in the US from abroad to be tested for Covid-19 no more than 72 hours before departure. Passengers need to provide proof of a negative result before bordering the flight. The order goes into effect on January 26.
For those who recently recovered from Covid-19, the CDC doesn’t recommend getting tested again, as long as the traveller doesn’t have coronavirus symptoms. The traveller can provide “documentation of recovery,” issued by a public health official or healthcare provider, when bordering the flight to the US.
The CDC recommends that travellers get tested again around 3 to 5 days after travel and to stay at home to self-isolate for at least a week.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine reported as just over 50% effective, down from 78%
Confusion reigns over the exact efficacy rate of a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine due to be rolled out in Thailand next month. Thailand has ordered 2 million dosesof the Sinovac Biotech vaccine, while its rollout among high-risk groups in Indonesia is expected to begin this week. However, questions now hang over the vaccine’s efficacy rate, originally reported as 78% in trials in Brazil but more recently downgraded to just over 50%. In total, 4 different efficacy rates have been reported, depending on the country conducting trials.
In Indonesia, where President Joko Widodo is set to get his first dose of the jab today, data from a local trial indicates an efficacy rate of 65%. However, with only 1,620 participants, the trial is considered too small for the data to have much value. Last month, Turkey reported an efficacy rate of 91.25% in its trial, which was also deemed too small to provide meaningful statistics.
The largest trial of the Chinese vaccine has been in Brazil, with 13,000 participants. There, however, 2 quite different efficacy rates have been reported. Just last week, the Butantan Institute, which partnered with Sinovac for the trials, reported that the vaccine was 78% effective in preventing mild cases of the virus and 100% effective in stopping severe and moderate infections.
However, the institute was forced to revise those figures yesterday, confirming instead an overall efficacy rate of 50.38%. The decreased rate comes after researchers came under pressure for a lack of transparency in reporting trial data. Ricardo Palacios from Butantan says the revised figure includes cases categorised as “very mild”, as no medical treatment was required.
It’s understood the Butantan Institute delayed announcing its results 3 times, which they say was due to a confidentiality clause in the contract with Sinovac. The disparity in reporting has raised some questions about the Chinese vaccine, with concerns that it is not receiving the same level of scrutiny as those produced in Europe or the US.
However, it’s not the first time there has been confusion over efficacy rates, with AstraZeneca initially reporting 2 different rates depending on the dosage administered. The Chinese vaccine still meets the efficacy threshold required for regulatory approval, at over 50%.
World
Trump ban is indefinite: Facebook exec
“We are a private company, and we have a service we provide.”
A senior executive at Facebook says the social media giant has no plans to reverse its ban on outgoing US President, Donald Trump. Sheryl Sandberg says the ban is “indefinite” and there is currently no end date in sight.
“Our ban is indefinite. We have said at least through the transition. But we have no plans to lift it. Our policies are applied to everyone. This shows that even a president is not above the policies we have.”
Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended after thousands of Trump supporters invaded the US Capitol last Wednesday, while legislators were confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. The ensuing violence led to 5 deaths and sent shockwaves around the world.
2 days later, Twitter deleted President Trump’s account, thereby removing his favourite means of communication and leaving the outgoing president voiceless. He has also been suspended from other social media platforms, such as Twitch and Snapchat. At one point, Trump resorted to using the official POTUS Twitter account to air his grievances, but the messages were swiftly deleted.
Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg accuses Trump of using the social media platform to incite violence, adding that there is no reason to believe he would not continue to do so if the account was reinstated. Last October, Zuckerberg had sounded alarm bells about the risk of violence following the hotly contested presidential election.
Following the 2016 election, Facebook was accused of not doing enough to combat the spread of fake news and a proliferation of Russian campaigning allegedly aimed at persuading people to vote for Trump. Sandberg holds her hands up, saying the platform has learnt from its mistakes. In the run-up to the latest election, Facebook took a more proactive stance, suspending accounts, pages, and groups for disseminating hate content or violent material. It also became more thorough in investigating and clearly labelling content found to be “fake news”.
Meanwhile, Sandberg says she favours better regulation of social media platforms and looks forward to working with President-elect Joe Biden.
“We are a private company, and we have a service we provide, and it is our responsibility to make sure that service is not used for things it shouldn’t be used for, like what happened last Wednesday.”
