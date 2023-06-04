UK’s hottest day this year as temperatures reach 26C in west

The United Kingdom is experiencing its warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures potentially reaching 26C (79F) in the western regions. This could surpass the previous high of 25.1C (77F) recorded in Porthmadog on Tuesday. The Met Office predicts that the record-breaking heat may occur in Wales or southwest England.

Meteorologist Rachel Ayers explained that similar areas in the west, such as parts of Wales and southwest England, are likely to see the highest temperatures. However, a breeze in the south, especially along the English Channel coasts, will have an impact on temperatures in those regions. Eastern coasts are expected to have temperatures around 15C (59F) or 16C (61F) on Sunday, while inland areas will be warmer, with highs of 18C (64F) to 20C (68F). Porthmadog experienced the UK’s highest temperature of 23.9C (75F) on Saturday.

The warm and dry conditions are anticipated to continue into the week, but Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon clarified that it should not be considered a heatwave. He said, “As we move towards next weekend, there’s a signal for temperatures possibly getting towards the mid-20s. It’s not anything we’d call a heatwave, but there’s some signals for later next week and into next weekend for higher temperatures, particularly in the south.”

The high pressure causing the warmer weather will remain for the “foreseeable future,” according to Dixon. Rainfall will be minimal and highly isolated. He explained, “There’s a chance of some lighter showers for parts of Northern Ireland and perhaps Scotland for Tuesday and Wednesday, they will be very isolated.”

As the temperature increases in the south next weekend, the likelihood of isolated showers also rises. Dixon added that western areas, including parts of Wales and southwest England, are expected to have longer sunny periods. For the majority of the UK, the weather will be pleasant with sunshine. The temperatures will be slightly above average but not beyond typical levels for this time of year.