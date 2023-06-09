Teen dies of undetected heart condition at West Lothian school

Police Scotland has confirmed that the 14-year-old boy who collapsed on the grounds of St Kentigern’s Academy in West Lothian, Hamdan Aslam, died from natural causes. Emergency services were called to the scene on Tuesday afternoon, and Hamdan was rushed to the hospital, where he later passed away. A post-mortem examination revealed that the cause of death was natural, and the family disclosed that Hamdan had an undetected pre-existing heart condition.

In a statement released through solicitor Aamer Anwar, Hamdan’s family expressed their devastation at the tragic loss of their son. They reassured the community that Hamdan’s death was entirely natural and unpredictable. They confirmed that a full police investigation is underway but stated that there is no one to blame for the loss, attributing it to God’s will.

Social media speculation had suggested that the incident was part of an “online challenge” or a “tap out” game. However, headteacher Andrew Sharkey confirmed that students and staff at the school were receiving support and that the incident was not related to any online challenge.

Hamdan’s family urged those spreading rumours on social media to stop, as it is untruthful and compounds their grief. They requested that the posts be taken down and emphasized that the commentary is unhelpful to the children, teachers, and their family, who have been left deeply traumatised and devastated. The family also expressed gratitude to Hamdan’s teachers and friends for doing everything possible to save his life.

Chief Inspector Jocelyn O’Connor commented on the tragic incident, saying it has deeply affected everyone at the school. She extended her thoughts to Hamdan’s family and friends during this difficult time and confirmed that support is being provided to them. The family has requested privacy, and O’Connor has asked that their wishes be respected.

During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Humza Yousaf paid tribute to the teenager’s family, acknowledging the immense tragedy they are experiencing. He empathised with the fear and nightmare that parents face when losing a child and expressed his thoughts for the family during this challenging time.