Motorbike hit-and-run leaves mum, baby injured in southeast London

Images of a motorbike rider have been released by the police following a hit-and-run crash that left a 29-year-old mother and her 18-month-old baby injured. The incident occurred on Eltham Hill in southeast London, where the baby, who was in a buggy at the time, sustained life-changing injuries. Both mother and child were taken to a south London hospital, and a police investigation is currently underway.

Authorities are requesting the public’s help in identifying the motorbike and its rider from the released images. Detective Constable Tristan Hunter, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, urged anyone with information about the rider to come forward, stating: “They failed to stop at the scene following their reckless riding.”

The detective added that the young child has suffered life-changing injuries requiring ongoing treatment and rehabilitation, and encouraged the public to contact the police with any relevant information.

A teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on May 18 and has since been released on bail.