Activists throw cake at Volkswagen bosses during annual shareholder meeting in Berlin

Image courtesy of Bangkok Post

Berlin was the setting for protests at Volkswagen’s annual shareholders’ meeting yesterday, as demonstrators voiced their concerns over human rights and climate change issues. Europe’s largest car manufacturer faced pressure from climate protesters gathered outside the event venue, urging the company to take steps to reduce its carbon footprint.

Activists from the group Scientist Rebellion displayed a message stating, “The science is clear: the emissions from Volkswagen’s planned car sales are beyond planetary limits.” Meanwhile, inside the venue, disruption ensued as cake was thrown at a member of Volkswagen’s supervisory board, Wolfgang Porsche, who turned 80 years old on the same day.

An additional interruption occurred when a topless woman protested against Volkswagen’s operations in China‘s Xinjiang region during a speech by the company’s CEO, Oliver Blume. Activists have accused the carmaker of ignoring human rights abuses in the region, where Volkswagen operates a factory in partnership with Chinese company SAIC.

Follow us on :













Over one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities have reportedly been detained by China’s Communist Party in the far-western region as part of a years-long crackdown that has also seen the establishment of labour camps. Despite vehement denials of these abuse allegations by China, as well as Volkswagen’s rejection of claims that its factories utilise forced labour, activists continue to express their concerns.

In response to the protests, the company stated, “A constructive dialogue is important. And a general meeting offers a good opportunity for this.” However, aside from the external protestors, some shareholders expressed their dissatisfaction with the company’s weak stock market performance, despite its record profit margins. Additionally, concerns were raised regarding the decline in sales in China, a crucial market for Volkswagen, where it faces increasing competition from local car manufacturers, reports Bangkok Post.