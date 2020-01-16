World
Top YouTube makeup artist reveals she’s transgender, says she was blackmailed
One of the most influential makeup artists on social media (yes, it’s a big thing) rocked her fans Monday night with a video revealing she’s a transgender woman. 25 year old Nikkie de Jager, better known as NikkieTutorials, told her 12 million-plus subscribers she revealed her gender identity because she was blackmailed by people who wanted to take her story to the media for profit, saying that announcing her transgender identity was “a way for her to reclaim her power.”
The video was trending on Twitter on Monday night and continued to be the most watched video on YouTube over the past few days, now up to 25 million views.
“It feels good to finally do it. It is time to let go and be truly free. I was born in the wrong body, which means that I am transgender.”
de Jager has amassed a massive following of makeup enthusiasts and artists, who watch her videos for advice, reviews on new product releases and to marvel at her artistry. Her passion and knowledge have led to collaborations with top brands like Too Faced and Orfra, and to videos with celebrity makeup artists on her channel.
Her fame and accomplishments were all achieved without any questions surrounding her gender identity, which she told viewers was no accident.
“I always wanted to live in a world where I saw myself as me, as Nikkie, as a woman, as a girl, as a boss lady,”
The YouTube star has been transitioning into the woman she is for years, and says she was dressing and styling herself as a girl by the age 7 or 8.
“Ever since I was born I always thought that I was a girl. All of me was girly.”
de Jager was taking hormone pills and growth stoppers by age 14, supported by her mother and schoolteachers. By 19, she says, she was “fully transitioned,” hinting at the possibility of gender reassignment surgery.
de Jager says she’d always wanted to reveal her transgender experience, but being blackmailed forced her to take action.
“It was frightening to know there are people out there who are so evil that they can’t respect someone’s true identity,” she said of her extortionists, before flipping a middle finger with a squared, sparkling acrylic nail.
She says her revelation does not change anything about her, and briefly expressed concerns over how her news would be receive.
“I transitioned while on YouTube. I have literally grown up and transformed into me.”
The response to de Jager’s announcement has received mostly praise from the beauty influencer community.
World
The US and China sign Phase One of new trade agreement today
The United States and China are poised to sign a trade truce today after a protracted trade spat that has impacted both countrys’ economies and shaken spread unease through world trade links. Both sides describe the result of the ‘Phase One’ agreement as ‘hard fought’. The signing signals a fragile truce and a prickly period of reconciliation between the world’s two largest economies.
But hundreds of billions of dollars of tariffs will remain in place at least until after the 2020 US Presidential election in the US. According to the New York Times, the new deal includes commitments by China to curtail practices that American firms complain put them at a disadvantage and force them to hand over valuable intellectual property to Chinese firms.
The timing of the signing is good for US President Trump who is about to face Congress over his current impeachment proceedings. News of the imminent signing of the interim agreement has boosted stock markets worldwide in recent days. Meantime, the threat of new tariffs will be shelved.
With Phase One of an agreement now looks to be sorted, the most difficult issues remain to be dealt with in “phase two” negotiations. These will include the massive subsidies for state industry and forced technology transfer.
After all the pain, the interim agreement largely takes the US/China trade relationship back to where it was before President Trump was elected in 2016, even restoring elements he scrapped.
Cconomist Mary Lovely says… “The US-China phase-one deal is essentially a trade truce, with large state-directed purchases attached. The truce is good news for the US and the world economy.”
US officials say they will release details of the agreement being signed at a White House ceremony on Wednesday *Thursday Thai time).
After announcing the finalisation of an interim deal on December 13, the US canceled a damaging round of new tariffs that were due to kick in December 15.
Washington said Beijing have agreed to import, over the next two years, US$200 billion of US products above the levels in 2017, before President Trump launched the trade war with China. Since December, US President Trump has said that the trade pact will be a boon for American farmers, stating that China will buy $40 to $50 billion in agricultural goods.
US farmers have been hit hard by the ongoing trade war, notably on soybeans which saw exports to China plunge to just $3 billion from more than $12 billion in 2017. The Trump administration paid out $28 billion compensation to farmers in the last two years.
Even with a new agreement in place it is likely that the trade imbalance between the two countries will still greatly favour the Chinese, an economy that is likely to become the world’s largest before the end of this decade (sooner according to some leading economists).
US and Chinese officials say the agreement includes protections for intellectual property, and addresses financial services and foreign exchange while including a provision for dispute resolution. In August President Trump also formally accused China of manipulating its currency to gain an advantage in trade and offset the impact of the tariffs.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | AFP
Bangkok
61 year old Chinese tourist being treated for new coronavirus in Thailand
A 61 year old Chinese tourist, found to be infected with the new strain of coronavirus dubbed “Wuhan or Chinese pneumonia” when she arrived in Thailand last week, is being treated in hospital and is expected to be discharged in a few days. This is from the Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The woman is recovering at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province, about 12 kilometres outside of Bangkok.
“She is now showing few fever or respiratory symptoms, and if doctors give her a clearance she could be allowed to go home in as little as a few days. She was the first person detected with the virus outside of China and her rapid diagnosis and successful treatment show the efficiency and effectiveness of Thailand’s health services.”
Sixteen people who shared the flight with the woman were also examined, all with negative results, although some exhibited slight flu-like symptoms.
Since January 3, a total of 12 passengers arriving from from Wuhan in China have showed flu-like symptoms which justified their being quarantined. Eight have so far been treated and discharged
The Chinese woman was treated in an isolation ward. Her infection with the coronavirus was confirmed on Sunday. The Public Health Ministry had not found anyone else infected with the virus.
59 people in China have been confirmed infected with the new strain of the coronavirus, which has been linked to a sudden outbreak of pneumonia in central China that has killed one. All had attended markets selling animals and seafood in Wuhan city and were either workers or buyers. There has been no known human-to-human transmission of the virus.
Huanan Seafood Market, one of Wuhan’s largest meat and seafood markets has been identified as the source of the outbreak and was shut down on Jan. 1. The man who died had recently been a customer.
Coronaviruses are not necessarily life-threatening but have been the source of several public health crises, including severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, which killed hundreds of people after an outbreak in southern China in 2002 and 2003.
The Wuhan viral outbreak appears less virulent and less transmittable, according to the World Health Organisation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
First case of New Coronavirus Pneumonia detected arriving in Bangkok
A first case of ‘New Coronavirus Pneumonia’ has been identified in Thailand, but the Public Health Ministry is assuring the public there is no wider outbreak of the virus. The mystery virus has now been identified by Chinese scientists and was earlier nicknamed as the mystery Wuhan pneumonia.
Anuthin Charnvirakul, the Thai Public Health Minister has informed the media that the case was detected at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on on January 8. The suspect passenger was a 61 year old female Chinese tourist and was detected as she stepped off her flight from China.
The lady was immediately isolated and sent to the Bamratnaradoon Institute in Bangkok for further observation and treatment. It was confirmed on Sunday that she was infected with New Coronavirus Pneumonia, the first case diagnosed outside the China area of Wuhan where the virus was first identified.
Anutin has updated the situation saying that another 12 tourists travelling with her from China were also found to have a slight fever and respiratory problems and have been quarantined for treatment. They have been cleared of being carriers of the New Coronavirus Pneumonia and are expected to be discharged in the next few days.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
