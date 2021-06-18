Thailand News Today | Vaccine deaths investigation, PM heads to Phuket, BMA extends vendor licences | June 18

Thai health officials are finishing up an investigation into deaths involving people who had received a Covid-19 vaccine in Thailand, Hotel operators in the southern province of Krabi will be watching Phuket’s imminent re-opening with great interest, The government has “confirmed” that Phuket is 62% vaccinated, A Bangkok Metropolitan Administration committee has decided to extend street vendor permits from 1 year to 2 years and A grandfather got a haircut he deemed bad enough to go to the police station to complain.

