Remaining section of collapsed Florida condo building to be demolished overnight

The local mayor says the remaining section of a collapsed condo building in Miami, Florida, will be demolished overnight, some time between 10pm and 3am. The number of people confirmed as having died in the collapse is 24, with 121 still unaccounted for. With tropical storm Elsa on the way, the authorities have decided to demolish what is left of the building.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has confirmed the decision at a press conference, explaining that “small, strategically placed explosives” would be used in the process.

“The demolition itself is confined to the immediate area around the building. However, there is dust and other particles that are an unavoidable by-product of all types of demolition, and as a precautionary measure we’re urging residents in the immediate vicinity to stay indoors.”

The Champlain Towers South building collapsed on June 24 and the authorities say the portion that remains is unstable and is a danger to search and rescue teams still combing the wreckage. However, hopes of finding anyone alive are fading fast and the imminent arrival of tropical storm Elsa, currently making its way through the Caribbean, has prompted authorities to push ahead with demolition plans.

SOURCE: AFP

