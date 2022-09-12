Connect with us

Queen Elizabeth II's favourite son to look after her dear dogs

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson announced that Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson are to look after Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis.

The corgis, Muick and Sandy, were given to the Queen by the Duke of York and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, last year.  The 62 year old prince wanted to cheer up his mother while her husband, and his father Prince Philip, was in hospital during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The spokesperson said…

“The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge (a mansion in the grounds of the Windsor Estate) with the duke and duchess. It was the duchess who found the puppies which were gifted to Her Majesty by the duke.

“The duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses, and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting.”

Muick, pronounced “Mick,” is named after Loch Muick, on the royal Balmoral estate while Fergus, a dorgi was named after the Queen’s maternal uncle, Captain Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who was killed in during World War One. Unfortunately, the puppy died in May aged just five months, reportedly due to a heart defect. The Queen was said to be devastated.

Prince Andrew then gave her another corgi puppy, Sandy, on her 95th birthday.

The Queen owned more than 30 corgis and dorgis in her lifetime. Most of them descended from Susan, the dog she received as an 18th birthday present from her father in 1944.

SOURCE: BBC

 

Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
