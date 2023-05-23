Tragedy in rocklin: Man killed while rescuing ducks, teen driver involved

Photo Courtesy of BBC News

A tragic incident occurred in Rocklin, California, when a 41 year old man was fatally struck by a car driven by a teenager while attempting to help a family of ducks cross the road. The accident took place approximately 25 miles northeast of Sacramento.

According to witnesses, Casey Rivara had ensured the ducks reached safety before the collision occurred. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, reported BBC News.

Rocklin Police Department stated…

“The man was reportedly trying to help some ducklings that were in the intersection. As the man was in the intersection, a teenage driver was headed eastbound on Stanford Ranch Boulevard. This juvenile driver struck the pedestrian who was in the roadway.”

Summer Peterson, a witness at the scene, told a local CBS News affiliate that her children saw the accident unfold. She said…

“They were saying, ‘Oh, it’s so cute. It’s so nice of him.’ And then all of a sudden he was hit by a car.”

Since the accident, people have left floral tributes and rubber ducks at the site. An online fundraiser, set up by Rivara’s family, reveals that he was driving his children home from swim practice when they noticed a mother duck and her ducklings struggling to cross a busy intersection. The fundraiser describes Rivara as “the kindest, most amazing husband and father,” and highlights that “even his last act in this world was a sign of his compassion.”

Rivara’s widow, Angel Chow, expressed her gratitude for the support they have received. She said…

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all of you for the kind messages and gestures of kindness. It’s truly humbling to hear how Casey has positively impacted your lives, and we’re extremely grateful for that.”

The Rocklin Police Department confirmed that no arrests have been made, and the incident is still under investigation. Rocklin Police Captain Scott Horrillo told NBC News that it is unlikely the teenage driver will face criminal charges.