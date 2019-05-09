It is a great ‘responsibilty’ to print 46 million bank notes | The Thaiger

World
It is a great ‘responsibilty’ to print 46 million bank notes
46 million freshly minted $50 notes have just been printed. They’re a lovely new design but with one minor problem.
There’s a typo, according to the Australian Reserve Bank.
The “new and improved” A$50 banknote was rolled out last year, including new artwork and new technologies.
But the yellow-ish new A$50 note also contains a typo that misspells the word “responsibility”.
The small error occurred on the side with the photo of Edith Cowan (Australia’s first female parliamentarian), in the text of her speech.
“It is a great responsibilty [sic] to be the only woman here, and I want to emphasise the necessity which exists for other women being here,” it says.
On Thursday, an RBA spokeswoman said the bank was “aware of it and the spelling will be corrected at the next print run”.
Australia was the first country to use polymer banknotes, which were invented by the country’s CSIRO and introduced in 1988. Compared with paper notes, polymer has increased durability and security and makes it easier to include features to help those who are vision-impaired.
Food Scene
Where in the world is the best cuisine?
A review of the world’s top ten cuisines, not surprisingly, has included Thai food. Some of the other choices might shock (like their number one choice) you but to kick off here is the reviewers thoughts on Thai food…
Street eats are a Thai attraction. Flip through a Thai cook book and you’ll be hard pressed to find an ingredient list that doesn’t run a page long.
The combination of so many herbs and spices in each dish produces complex flavors that somehow come together like orchestral music.
Thais fit spicy, sour, salty, sweet, chewy, crunchy and slippery into one dish.With influences from China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar and a royal culinary tradition,
Thai cuisine is the best of many worlds. The best part about eating Thai food in Thailand though is the hospitality. Sun, beach, service with a smile and a plastic bag full of som tam – that’s the good life.
Yum
Tom yam kung – a rave party for the mouth. The floral notes of lemongrass, the earthy galangal, freshness of kaffir lime leaves and the heat of the chilies. Massaman curry – a Thai curry with Islamic roots. Topped our list of the world’s 50 most delicious foods. Som tam – the popular green papaya salad is sour, extra spicy, sweet and salty. It’s the best of Thai tastes.
Dumb
Pla som – a fermented fish eaten uncooked is popular in Lawa and reported to be responsible for bile duct cancer.
You can read the rest of the World’s Top Ten Cuisines list HERE.
Entertainment
New Disneyland ‘Star Wars’ park opens May 31
May the forward sales be with you.
Fans have raced to be the first to experience the new Disneyland Star Wars theme park, based on the iconic film series. The park is being opened at the original Disneyland site in Annaheim, California.
The new theme park began accepting requests on Thursday to visit “Galaxy’s Edge” during the first three weeks after the May 31 opening. The $1 billion attraction will feature rides, eateries and a space-themed cantina.
“We are delighted that our guests are as excited as we are about the May 31 opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,” Disneyland spokeswoman Liz Jaeger said.
(The Thaiger wonders why they didn’t they have the opening on May the 4th!?)
“We can’t wait for them to visit – and we look forward to delivering a great guest experience both now and after June 23rd, when reservations will no longer be required.”
In anticipation of the huge crowds expected at the opening, Disney has implemented new rules at the park in Anaheim, including size restrictions on strollers and push wagons and eliminating smoking areas.
A similar Star Wars park is also opening at Disney World in Florida at the end of August.
Entertainment
Facebook bans political fanatics and conspiracy theorists
Facebook is banning prominent US conspiracy theorists like the Infowars founder Alex Jones and the outspoken activist Louis Farrakhan in its crackdown on hate speech and fake content. Others blocked from Facebook and Instagram (owned by Facebook) were Milo Yiannopoulos, a high-profile right-wing provocateur; Paul Nehlen, a political candidate espousing white supremacist views; and conspiracy theorists Paul Joseph Watson and Laura Loomer.
In a statement Facebook said… “We’ve always banned individuals or organisations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology.”
Among the most prominent figures who has been barred from posting, Farrakhan, the head of the Nation of Islam, is notorious for spreading anti-Semitic and black supremacist views. Alex Jones, the far-right conspiracy theorist, best known for calling the September 11 attacks an inside job and for describing the Sandy Hook school massacre as a hoax, was also banned by Facebook.
Facebook said those being banned had violated policies against dangerous individuals and organisations.
“Individuals and organisations who spread hate, or attack or call for the exclusion of others on the basis of who they are, have no place on Facebook.”
Facebook last month banned various far-right British groups including the English Defense League from its network for promoting hate and violence.
Other groups kicked off both Facebook or Instagram included Knights Templar International, Britain First, the British National Party (BNP) and the National Front.
Amid pressure from governments around the world, Facebook has ramped up machine learning and artificial intelligence tools in an effort to find and remove hateful content while remaining open to free expression.
