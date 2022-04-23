World
Hong Kong to let in non-residents starting May 1, but with quarantine
After lifting suspensions on flights from nine overseas locations on April 1, Hong Kong now plans to let in non-residents from all countries starting May 1. In the past month, average daily arrivals have risen in the territory to about 1,200 from 300, according to the Hong Kong government’s Covid website.
The ban on non-residents has been in place since March 2020, though it was briefly lifted for travellers from certain places. The territory is said to have the world’s strictest Covid-19 travel rules. Its government has admitted that it knows people are critical of the rules.
“…too harsh, leading to suspensions of different routes and easily disrupting the itineraries of people coming back to Hong Kong”.
Starting May 1, arrivals must take a Covid antigen test at the airport, and those who are negative can head to a designated quarantine hotel for seven days.
Hong Kong is also easing rules for halting a flight route, saying a suspension will come into effect if five passengers test positive on arrival, up from three under the previous rules.
Due to how strict Hong Kong has been about Covid-19, many expats and locals alike have been itching to leave. Last month, the government’s insistence on pursuing its zero-Covid strategy sparked a mass exodus of over 134,000 local residents and expat workers. Some Hong Kong expats, however, cannot afford to leave. Doing that costs a lot of money in shipping, and pet relocations. People who move often have to wait months after shipping their belongings to actually receive them.
SOURCE: Bloomberg News
