Frankfurt police mistakenly arrest stripper with toy gun at stag party
In Frankfurt am Main, Germany, a stripper was mistakenly apprehended by local authorities after receiving reports of a man armed with a gun, which was later discovered to be a toy. The event took place on a Friday evening when a “suspicious man” was spotted in the Nordend district of the city, dressed in a US police uniform and helmet, and seemingly carrying an assault rifle. It was later revealed that the man had been employed for a stag party at a nearby pub.
Upon confronting the individual, police officers forced him to the ground and handcuffed him, only to find out that the weapon was a toy. The man was subsequently released. In a statement, the police said, “He was carrying a deceptively real-looking toy gun.” They added that the 31-year-old man “underestimated the martial effect of his own outfit.”
