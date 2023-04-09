Exiled Chinese Christians arrive safely in US from Thailand

embers of Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church in China prepare to submit their applications for asylum at the United Nations refugee office in Bangkok, Thailand in September 2022. Picture courtesy of AP.

A group of exiled Chinese Christians, who feared persecution if they were sent back to China, arrived safely in the United States. The group had been detained for overstaying their visas in Thailand, where they had been trying to arrange formal passage to the US. The group arrested included 63 members of China’s Mayflower Church.

The group believed that Chinese government agents were behind a push to find and arrest them for overstaying their visas in an attempt to return them to China, Radio Free Asia reported. They were afraid that if they returned to China, they would be tortured and face forced disappearances due to their religious views, according to activists and religious groups working with the exiles.

The activists said that an anonymous tip led to the group’s arrest in Pattaya on March 30. The activists added that the exiles had no desire to break Thailand’s laws and were only on overstay because of current rules for Chinese nationals that require a visit to their embassy for any visa renewal. The activist groups claimed this was impossible as they believed the moment the exiles entered the embassy, they would be forced to return to China.

After their arrest for overstaying, Thai authorities met with the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR and the American Embassy to work together to safely send the group to the United States.

Radio Free Asia‘s Mandarin Service confirmed that 59 of the 63 Chinese nationals left Thailand on Thursday (April 6) after their detention. Meanwhile, a family of four chose to stay in Thailand, although it was not clear why or what the next steps were for this family.

The American embassy in Bangkok declined to comment, according to Benar News. However, the activists and religious groups who have been working with the Chinese exiles, confirmed that the group had safely arrived in Texas. The exiles are expected to join a US faction of the Mayflower Church and be given special permission to stay in the United States as refugees.

Earlier this year, Assistant Commissioner of Police Surachet Hakparn, also known as “Big Joke,” met with New Jersey Republican Chris Smith who chairs the Congressional-Executive Commission on China during a visit to Washington DC. Hakparn asked Thai officials to take care of the Chinese Christians and provide them with safety.

While Big Joke was reportedly a major figure in assisting the group’s passage to the US, he declined to give specific details. The Chinese embassy has remained silent on the matter.