World
Bodies of Thai workers killed in Gaza strike to be flown home next week
Thailand’s Labour Minister, Suchart Chomklin, has confirmed the bodies of 2 Thai men killed in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, will be flown home next week. 44 year old Weerawat Karunborirak and 24 year old Sikharin Sangamram were working in Israel when they were killed by a rocket strike launched by the Palestinian Hamas group.
Suchart says he has spoken with the Thai Ambassador to Israel, who confirmed the men’s bodies will be flown to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport next Wednesday. The Bangkok Post reports that of the 8 other Thai workers injured in the attack, 7 have been discharged from hospital, while 28 year old Attarachai Thamkaew is still undergoing treatment. It’s understood that a day after the attack, Israeli officials appointed psychiatrists to meet Thai workers and provide counselling.
The Thai Ambassador has also met with the Israeli leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, and advised him that during the attack, sirens that were supposed to warn of incoming rockets were not working and there were insufficient air-raid shelters operating. According to the Bangkok Post, the Israeli PM has given an undertaking to fix the situation.
Meanwhile, the Thai Ambassador says any Thai citizens who wish to leave high-risk areas near the Gaza Strip should contact the embassy in Tel Aviv. It’s understood that 5 Thai workers have told the embassy they wish to return to Thailand.
Meanwhile, Buriram officials have visited the family of Sikharin Sangamram to advise them of the compensation they will receive from the Thai Worker Fund and Social Security Office. Sikharin’s aunt says her nephew has left behind 2 young children, aged 2 and 4, and she has called for financial assistance to repay the family’s debts and the children’s education costs.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE Friday: 3,481 new infections and 32 Covid-related deaths
There have been 3,481 new infections announced today and 32 Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours. 951 of today’s new cases come from Thailand’s prisons. There will be more detailed announced in our daily afternoon Covid UPDATE.
Check out our latest video about some great deeds being done in the Klong Toey slum…
• The Thai government are going to push ahead with the Covid-19 vaccination roll out through online registration rather than pursuing more walk-in locations.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has re-focussed the country’s vaccine program implementation from June 1 will be through three channels… the Mor Prom (Doctors Ready) app, onsite registration and other localised groups. About 7.4 million people, mostly elderly or with underlying health conditions, have registered with the Mor Prom platform. 800,000 in Bangkok also registered at this stage. The general Thai public, under 60 years of age, can register from May 31.
• Bangkok public bus drivers and travelling staff are to be vaccinated at the new Bang Sue Grand Station from next Monday for a week. According to Nation Thailand… “the move is part of efforts to vaccinate all frontline transport workers to boost confidence among commuters and contain the surge of infections in the capital.”
• Japan has temporarily banned the entry of foreign nationals who have visited Thailand or six other countries… Cambodia, East Timor, Mongolia, the Seychelles, Sri Lanka and Saint Lucia. There are now 159 lites countries and regions covered under the Japanese entry ban.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Thailand News Today | Vaccine roll out, Nok Air heads to Bankruptcy court
Virologist Dr. Yong Poovorawan says that people can contract Covid even after full recovery from a bout of the virus, 70% of the population in Thailand is expected to have received at least their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by September, Nok Air has handed in its business rehabilitation plan after extending the deadline twice and 77 year old set her own house on fire just to scare the thieves off.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
1.5 million more Sinovac vaccines arrive in Bangkok
This morning officials from the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation received another 1.5 million Sinovac vaccines from China for a total of 6 million jabs so far. The containers arrived at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at about 5:35 am, marking the 8th delivery from Sinovac since Thailand made a deal to secure vaccines from the Chinese manufacturer.
The GPO managing director confirmed the delivery of the jabs which will now make their way through Thailand’s verification and distribution process. The vaccines were already transferred from the airport to a warehouse distribution centre operated by DKSH Co. where the GPO will examine and confirm the shipment before handing the vaccines off to the Department of Medical Sciences for quality control and assurance.
Once verified, the 1.5 million vaccines will be surrendered to the Department of Disease Control to handle the logistics of allocation and distribution to hospitals, vaccine centres, and medical facilities throughout the country. The vaccines are earmarked to administer to the target groups that the DDC determined were the most in need of priority vaccination.
Sinovac is the second most used vaccine for Covid-19 in the world, with over 260 million jobs administered in 45 different countries so far. Only Pfizer/BioNtech has higher numbers of inoculations using their vaccines.
Thailand has been receiving regular shipments of Sinovac vaccines since the first arrival of 200,000 jabs on February 24. One month later another 800,000 vaccines were received on March 22 to total 1 million jabs by the end of March. These shipments were followed by an April 10 delivery of 1 million more jabs and an additional 500,000 two weeks later on April 24, ramping up Sinovac vaccine acquisitions to 1.5 million in April.
At the beginning of May, 1 million more jobs were received on May 6, and 500,000 more on May 15. Additionally, 500,000 vaccines were received on May 14 as a donation from the Chinese government. Today’s shipment of 1.5 million jabs brings the May totals to 3.5 million Sinovac vaccines, as promised at the beginning of the month.
Thailand has now received 6 million vaccines from Sinovac who has committed to delivering 3 million more jabs throughout June.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Bodies of Thai workers killed in Gaza strike to be flown home next week
Government accused of infighting, putting Thailand’s recovery at risk
Covid UPDATE Friday: 3,481 new infections and 32 Covid-related deaths
Foreigners feeding thousands in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums during Covid
Man arrested in Bangkok accused of raping 30+ young women
Thailand News Today | Vaccine roll out, Nok Air heads to Bankruptcy court
1.5 million more Sinovac vaccines arrive in Bangkok
Phuket marks first day of no new infections since the latest wave of Covid-19
Phuket police officer who shot noodle vendor denied bail.
Private hospitals must test and treat Covid-19 patients free
Americans arrested over Bangkok kidnap attempt released on bail
Bitcoin dives to $30k, a drop to less than half its peak price
Some inmates to be released on parole following Covid-19 outbreaks at prisons
Top 5 Cooking Schools in Thailand
Covid UPDATE: 2,636 new cases, provincial totals
Thailand’s zones change from Monday – easing of Covid restrictions
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths
British health secretary tells Brits to bypass Thailand for summer holidays
Thailand’s colour zones change from Monday – some restrictions ease
British man with a machete in Chiang Mai temple arrested
12 Covid-19 violators busted drinking on Patong Beach
Krabi police search for 3 murder suspects after body and car found buried at plantation
Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths, provincial totals
Education Ministry launches online platform as schools’ reopening plans delayed
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine now approved in Thailand
Hua Hin plans to vaccinate residents next month, reopening eyed for October
20 people arrested at Pattaya restaurant for allegedly violating alcohol ban
Phuket reopens mass-vaccination campaign with goal of 14,000 jabs a day
Men arrested on drug charges after police chase in Phuket
UPDATE: Officers shot during gunfire exchange at luxury home in Chon Buri
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand4 days ago
British health secretary tells Brits to bypass Thailand for summer holidays
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
British man with a machete in Chiang Mai temple arrested
- Education3 days ago
Education Ministry launches online platform as schools’ reopening plans delayed
- Crime3 days ago
20 people arrested at Pattaya restaurant for allegedly violating alcohol ban
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket reopens mass-vaccination campaign with goal of 14,000 jabs a day
- Crime2 days ago
Men arrested on drug charges after police chase in Phuket
- Chon Buri20 hours ago
UPDATE: Officers shot during gunfire exchange at luxury home in Chon Buri
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Koh Samet reopens after being closed for 3 weeks due to Covid-19