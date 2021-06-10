Connect with us

World

11 dead in Mumbai building collapse

Jack Arthur

Published 

19 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via Twitter @Today.

Last night, a residential building collapsed in Mumbai, India’s capital city that is situated on the west coast. The collapse claimed 11 lives. Of the 11 dead, 8 were children. Indian media says the incident happened around 10:15 pm.

Police say 18 people have been extracted from the debris, albeit only 7 lived. It is reported that the injured have been taken to the hospital.

Officials say rescue workers are currently attempting to free people entombed in the debris in the Malad area. Witnesses to the incident say the 2 story building fell onto small buildings next to it.

Despite an investigation being ordered, a minister has speculated that heavy rains could be the culprit. In India, buildings collapsing are not a rare event, particularly during monsoons.

Officials say nearby decrepit buildings have been evacuated as heavy rains are set to continue throughout the week. In fact, Mumbai has been placed on high alert due to the rains causing flooring throughout the region.

Besides last night’s building collapsing, Indian media also says wall collapses have also occurred in the city. However, there have been no reported injuries from such collapses.

2 days ago, a chemical plant fire claimed the lives of 18 people in the western Indian city of Rune.

SOURCE: BBC

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World19 seconds ago

11 dead in Mumbai building collapse
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 mins ago

More than 300 people in 11 provinces infected with Delta Covid-19 variant
Thailand35 mins ago

Former Thai PM absolved of any wrongdoing

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Drugs41 mins ago

Large-scale methamphetamine production emerges in Cambodia during pandemic
Best of1 hour ago

Top 5 things to study while on vacation in Thailand
Myanmar1 hour ago

Burmese junta tells Doctors Without Borders to stop aid in Dawei
Phuket2 hours ago

Police crack down on drugs in Phuket neighbourhoods
Best of2 hours ago

Top 10 tourist attractions in Bangkok
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand proposes digital nomad visa among others to benefit expats, economy
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 2,310 new cases, provincial totals
Business3 hours ago

Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
Thailand4 hours ago

Taiwan reports holdup on Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccine order
Business5 hours ago

New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
K-Pop5 hours ago

BTS meal closes Indonesian McDonald’s amid Covid-19 fears
Thailand5 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Thailand covid situation, Phuket sandbox, Samui sandbox. vaccines
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending