More than 300 people in 11 provinces infected with Delta Covid-19 variant

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

1 min ago

 on 

Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานเขตหลักสี่ กรุงเทพมหานคร

More than 300 people in 11 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have tested positive for the Delta variant of Covid-19, the mutated strain of the virus that was first detected in India. The vast majority of the cases have been in Bangkok, according to Thai Medical Sciences Department director-general Supakit Sirilak.

Samples were taken from 4,185 Covid-19 patients. 3,703 of the samples came out positive for the Alpha variant, or the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first in the UK and is said to be the cause of the recent wave of infections starting at Bangkok’s Thong Lor nightlife district. 348 of the samples came out positive for the Delta variant, or B.1.617.2, with 318 of the patients in Bangkok and 17 in Udon Thani. Saraburi, Nonthaburi, Khon Kaen and Chaiyaphum each had 2 cases of the mutated variant while Phitsanulok, Roi-et, Ubon Ratchathani, Buri Ram and Samut Sakhon each had 1 case.

Supakit says vaccines are effective against both the Delta and Alpha strains. The Alpha variant is more infectious than the original Covid-19 strain and has led to more deaths, according to Supakit, referring to reports from Public Health England and the World Health Organisation. He says the Delta variant is more contagious than the Alpha variant, but there is no evidence that it is more deadly.

Thailand’s first cases involving the Delta variant were detected on May 10 in quarantine for those entering the country from overseas. A mother and her 4 year old son tested positive for the mutated strain after travelling back to Thailand from Pakistan. Just 5 days later, health officials reported that 15 construction workers at a camp in Bangkok’s Laksi district tested positive for the Delta variant.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Trending