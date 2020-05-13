Strange pineapple tree worshipped by plantation owner in Songkhla | The Thaiger

News
Strange pineapple tree worshipped by plantation owner in Songkhla
The owners of a rubber plantation in the southern province of Songkhla today reported they had found a strange pineapple tree on their farm.
“It looks like 15 pineapple trees merged together as one.”
Reports from Thai media reveal that after the discovery of the fascinating tree, Phanchakonrat and her husband had brought flowers, incense and candles to worship it, hoping for clues to lucky numbers to win the lottery.
The lucky number was said to be 158 and is expected to be drawn on on Friday.
SOURCE: NaewnaKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Business
Movies in a Covid world – The case for the return of the Drive In
One of the industries hard hit by the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak has been the film industry. At both ends the industry has been shuttered – the making of the movies and then the watching of the movies in cinemas.
At some stage the movie making machine will chug back to life and, sometime, we’ll be allowed to go back to the cinemas to enjoy expensive bottles of water and over-priced popcorn. In the meantime there has been a surge of ideas to get people back to the movies whilst we wait for some sort of new-normal to emerge.
Direct to TV, to be enjoyed whilst you eat pizzas whilst sitting in your underwear at home, has been an option but, hey, we want the experience of the really big screen and the shared audience reaction.
Whilst the concept of the Drive In has never been big in Thailand, it was a ‘thing’ in many western countries for a certain generation. Indeed attending (or enduring) a film at the Drive In was a right of passage. There are plenty of roof-top cinemas and other small scale outside versions but it’s not quite the same as rolling up in your car, reclining the seat and turning the sound up loud in your very own car.
Cars are spaced out across a plot of land, in a very appropriately social-distanced manner. Maybe the scourge of Covid-19 is what we needed for a second wave of Drive Ins. For Thailand, it would be something new. The technology is simple – all you need is a car, an FM radio (to hear the soundtrack, a HUGE screen, an equally HUGE digital projector and an open area.
According to Comscore, out of 306 drive in theatres in the US, only about 50 are currently open. Australia had the third highest number of drive-ins of all countries, only behind the US and Canada. Currently, most have closed and there are only 16 remaining drive in theatres still operating in Australia.
Please answer the questions in our little mini survey and let’s reflect on the past memories (some I am certainly unable to publish), likes, dislikes, antics and favourite moments at the once-popular drive in theatres.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand to manufacture anti-viral drug to treat Covid-19 patients
The state-owned enterprise responsible for the manufacture of pharmaceuticals in Thailand says it plans to produce a licenced version of Favipiravir, the anti-viral drug that has proved successful in treating some Covid-19 patients.
Nation Thailand reports that The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation developed the drug in March, but there is a waiting period of about a year before the product can complete the registration process. The GPO must also secure an agreement with the owner of the Favipiravir patent and be granted a licence to produce and distribute its version, without the risk of being sued for patent infringement.
In 2010, FujiFilm Toyama Chemical, the Japanese manufacturers of Favipiravir, reportedly lodged an application to produce the drug in Thailand, which never went any further. Meanwhile, the Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Company in China was granted a production licence and, along with the Japanese, have been shipping the drug to Thailand during the current pandemic.
To date, Thailand has imported 187,000 Favipiravir tablets and is due to purchase more than 300,000 this month. The tablets are being sent to hospitals all over the country.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Young student busted for big crimes
The Narcotics Control Board have announced the arrest of an 18 year old student at a private college in Nonthaburi province, just north of Bangkok, for possession of 10,000 ecstasy pills.
“The student ordered 35,000 ecstasy pills by airmail from The Netherlands, paying in Bitcoin via the internet. He was arrested when the first shipment of 10,000 pills arrived. The second shipment of 25,000 is on the way and will be seized when it arrives.”
The ONCB worked with the Airport Interdiction Task Force which had originally investigated and detected the drugs.
“The youth admitted to having tried to produce ecstasy pills himself, instead of ordering them from abroad.”
“Most of the imported ecstasy pills were sold to young night revellers in Bangkok and nearby provinces. The student also admitted he had been in the business since 2016, importing between 20,000-30,000 ecstasy pills a month. The officers, therefore, reported the allegations and detained him for prosecution.”
In the first half of 2020, authorities arrested 22 suspects in 25 smuggling cases with a total of 263,312 ecstasy pills seized. Most of the smuggled drugs, 15 cases, came from Germany, followed by the 4 cases each from The Netherlands and Portugal, 2 cases were from France and 1 case each from Belgium and Slovenia.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Ch 7 NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Movies in a Covid world – The case for the return of the Drive In
Thailand to manufacture anti-viral drug to treat Covid-19 patients
Strange pineapple tree worshipped by plantation owner in Songkhla
Businesses opening back up, some aren’t following the rules
Young student busted for big crimes
CCSA will announce list of businesses, activities that can recommence
Thieving monkey safely caught in Chon Buri
Zero new cases. Covid-19 update, first time since March
Naked man steals motorbike in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO
‘Vongfong’ heads northwest along Philippines coast
Kalasin policeman fired, faces prosecution for drunken sexual assault
Gang leader arrested for fraud million baht scheme
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
Australian government warns citizens not to let down their guard as restrictions ease
Former Future Forward members claim they’re behind political slogan campaign around Bangkok
May 17 target for shopping centres to re-open
Thousands of Thais to return by the end of May
Will Pattaya bar customers want ID tracing and bar girls with masks and gloves?
Gamblers arrested, police investigated for ‘negligence’ in Bang Chan
Bike-riding monkey attacks, drags Indonesian toddler – VIDEO
German national stabbed to death in central Thailand
Issan restaurant owner allegedly shoots wife, stepson, nephew – VIDEO
Unqualified Kalasin rescue volunteer criticised for his handling of crash victim – VIDEO
10 arrested in Chon Buri for house party in violation of Emergency Decree
Unemployed elephants in Thailand’s north trek home
Speeding ambulance ejects patient on stretcher into Bangkok traffic – VIDEO
Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, no deaths (Thursday)
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, May 6
Repatriation flight from Germany arrives in Bangkok
Thailand’s hotels face more pain after European tour group asks to defer debt
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Ministries, business leaders meet to discuss further reopenings
- Business1 day ago
The next batch of reopenings in Thailand, coming this Sunday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Most Thais want restrictions lifted – NIDA poll
- Thailand5 hours ago
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai provinces put on alert to screen anyone travelling from Phuket
- Crime3 days ago
5 teachers, 2 others accused of sexually assaulting 2 schoolgirls
- Central Thailand4 days ago
Multiple murder suspect nabbed after 6 years on the run
- Thailand3 days ago
Summer storms, thunderstorms, hail – weather warnings