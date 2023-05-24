South Thailand bus crash leaves 10 wounded

Photo by Asia Rescue via The Phuket Express.

A bus crash in South Thailand‘s Songkhla province left 10 people wounded yesterday morning. The bus was carrying 30 passengers from Bangkok to Hat Yai. Rattaphum Police were alerted to the incident on Asia Road in the Kamphaengphet sub-district of Rattaphum district.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and found the bus on the side of the road. Ten injured individuals were discovered inside the bus, including a woman with a broken leg. They were transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

The primary bus driver, 49 year old Sawas Srusen, said…

“I was sleeping while the second driver was driving the bus. The second driver told me that he was trying to pick up a mobile phone he dropped before he lost control of the bus. The bus was en route from Bangkok to Hat Yai in Songkhla, with only about 22 kilometres remaining until the final destination.”

Rattaphum Police did not disclose the identity of the second driver who allegedly dropped his mobile phone. The police are currently investigating the incident.

It was unclear whether the bus company would face legal repercussions as a result of the crash.

There have been a few bus crashes in South Thailand this year.

On May 1, a tour bus crash in Thailand’s Krabi province left the bus driver with moderate injuries. However, the bus’s 42 passengers fortunately survived. The bus was travelling from Satun to Phuket with 42 passengers and a bus crew. The driver sustained medium injuries while 33 others suffered minor injuries.

On March 23, a tour bus crashed into a power pole on Patong Hill. The bus was one of three buses chartered to pick up staff at Patong Hospital and take them to Khao Lak. The bus driver, 37 year old Prayoon Nayao, had serious leg injuries, with bone protruding. A driver of another one of the buses said the crash was caused by an air brake system failure while the bus was descending the hill.