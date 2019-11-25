Man found dead after falling from train in Surat Thani | The Thaiger

South
Man found dead after falling from train in Surat Thani
PHOTO: Supapong Chaolan
A man has been found dead under a railway bridge in the southern province of Surat Thani. Police say he is believed to have fallen to his death from a train. A train ticket was found with the man’s belongings when the body was discovered.
The man’s body, wearing shorts and a green T-shirt, was found by two boys playing under the bridge yesterday morning. His limbs were broken and he was body was badly mangled. His stomach was torn open, exposing his internal organs.
Bangkok Post reports that a mobile phone, security guard ID card and a train ticket were found in his bag. Police identified him as 33 year old Patipat Boonniyom. The train ticket showed he boarded the train in Surat Thani, heading for Bangkok.
It’s believed he boarded the train at 8.44pm on Saturday and fell while it was passing over the bridge at about 9pm. An investigation is underway to establish how he would have fallen from the train.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Insurgency
Two suspects in Yala’s November 5 deadly attacks, shot and killed
Authorities have shot and killed two men suspected in deadly attacks in southern Thailand earlier this month. Fifteen people, mostly volunteers, staffing a security checkpoint in Yala province were shot and killed when it was ambushed by gunmen.
A day after the attacks, PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha authorised curfews in nine districts of Southern Thailand. The two suspected leaders of local insurgent cells were gunned down on Thursday evening. They exchanged gunfire with authorities during a raid in nearby Pattani province.
Security officials maintain they planned the November 5 attacks on two security checkpoints in Yala province that killed a mix of police, village defence volunteers and civilians, according to an army spokesman. The attacks marked the deadliest day of violence in the restive south since the separatist insurgency reignited in 2004.
A spokesman for the Army said that they are sorry for the victims’ relatives and families.
“We used lenient measures and tried to negotiate with them to come out and fight in court. They didn’t surrender, leading to the losses.”
Authorities learned that the suspects were hiding at a house in Pattani. Local clerics and village leaders tried to persuade them to surrender for about three hours before the firefight with law enforcement ensued, he said.
At a news conference, police said ballistics tests confirmed that a pair of handguns recovered from the suspects were also used in several other insurgent attacks. One of the guns was among the weapons used in the Yala attack. Another weapon, a .45 caliber pistol, was used in the recent killing of a policeman.
“Those two guns were used in 14 separate attacks.”
The three southern border provinces of Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala have been in the grips a separatist insurgency for nearly two decades. Nearly 7,000 people have been killed since 2004 – largely unreported world media although the losses and scale of the conflict are even greater than in the battles on the Gaza Strip..
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
South
4,000 chickens buried alive in Thailand’s south
WARNING: Some readers will find the story upsetting
PHOTOS: Khaosod
An upsetting video was been posted online showing almost 4,000 chickens being destroyed by being buried alive. They were thrown in one by one into a pit filled with mud. Many Netizens slammed the authorities saying this is extremely cruel and questioned whether it was necessary to deal with the issue in such a cruel manner. The video, dated November 22, shows officials from the Songkhla Animal Quarantine Station in Hat Yai District destroying the 4,000 chickens that had been smuggled in from Malaysia the day before.
Officials chose to kill them all by burying them alive in an area behind the Animal Quarantine Office where illegal animals are put to death.
Netizens question if this gruesome method is justified. The chickens are thrown into a muddy pit full of water. The chicken’s struggle whilst the rest of the chickens are then thrown in on top slowly filling up the pit. The ones that survive from drowning are then covered over with dirt.
The Khaosod News Team was informed by the Songkhla Animal Quarantine that there were 3,984 chickens buried alive. The chickens were seized from a group that smuggled many truckloads of chickens in from Malaysia through the border on November 19, according to Thai Resident.
After the chickens were seized by customs, they were taken to the Quarantine office for 1 day before being buried and suffocated. Officials who were watch said it took many hours to kill all of the chickens as the pit had to be dug into the ground and it was also raining.
According to the Animal Epidemics Act, Poultry animals that were illegally smuggled into the country must be destroyed to protect it from entering the market as a protection according to the Avian Influenza Universal Precautions. But it turns out the officials took the wrong action to kill the chickens.
According to the Declaration in 2019 from the Department of Livestock Development, animals, especially poultry, are to be destroyed with the principle of Euthanasia also referred to as Mercy Killing.
This is to poison the animals, chemical injection or inhalation, or to pull the neck, killing methods that aim for a quick, painless death. The DLD has issued a “please explain” order to the Songkhla Animal Quarantine.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Insurgency
Security forces kill two suspected insurgents in Thailand’s south
Two men suspected of being Islamic insurgents have been shot dead by security forces in Pattani, southern Thailand. The two militants were believed to be members of the National Revolutionary Front,
Thai PBS World reports that officials received a tip-off that the men were hiding out at a property in Khlong Tan Yong. The house was surrounded by the military and police, with local religious leaders assisting to persuade the men to give themselves up.
It’s understood the house remained surrounded for three hours but both men refused to surrender, instead shooting at security forces.
Officials returned fire, with the exchange of gunfire continuing until they entered the property and found both men dead and in possession of two handguns. The men’s fingerprints have been taken and are being processed in order to identify them and determine if they’ve been involved in any other violent incidents.
Speaking to the media, the owner of the house claimed both men had asked for permission to remain there overnight. She claims she cooperated as she feared they would harm her family if she didn’t help.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
Thai baht dips after rate cut
Bangkok will be underwater in 30 years says new study
‘Matmo’ will bring floods to upper and central Thailand
The world scrambles to attract Chinese travellers
Visa fee waiver extended
Buddhists protest at Chatuchak over commercialisation of Buddha images
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Swiss score two firsts at the Laguna Phuket Triathlon
All passengers rescued after cruise incident off Koh Phi Phi
Gin khao! Annual monkey buffet in Lopburi Province
Thai air pollution crisis spiralling out of control
Man found dead after falling from train in Surat Thani
British man found dead in Thailand’s north east
Malaysia’s last Sumatran rhino dies
Thais are tightening their belts and spending less – survey
Representative of the owner of collapsed building visits the victims in Phuket
Motorcycle thieves arrested in Patong
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
British fugitive extradited to the UK after being nabbed in Thailand last month
Arrest warrants issued over Phuket building collapse which killed seven
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
Trending
- Events1 day ago
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
- Environment57 mins ago
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
- Business2 days ago
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
- Bangkok2 days ago
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
- Thailand2 days ago
Paralyzed Canadian hockey player moves legs after experimental Thai surgery
- Events3 days ago
Laguna Phuket Triathlon returns to the island November 23 & 24
- Air Pollution2 days ago
Chiang Mai public transport vehicles to undergo random exhaust checks
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya’s Walking Street is “heaving with tourists”. But…