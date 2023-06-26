Fresh complaint to target key players in Thailand’s ‘Patani state’ referendum

Picture courtesy of YalaToDay ยะลาทูเดย์ Facebook

Another complaint will be lodged against figures involved in championing a ‘Patani state’ independence referendum. This declaration was made by Lieutenant General Santi Sakuntanak, the commander of the Fourth Region Army and the director of the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) Region 4. Lieutenant General Santi yesterday reported that security personnel are in the process of collecting evidence before submitting a second complaint to authorities.

He did not reveal the number of people implicated in the new complaint but disclosed that the group includes political figures. These individuals are alleged to have transgressed the internal security law and the digital crime law. Without revealing any names, Lieutenant General Santi guaranteed that the law would be administered to those involved, reported Bangkok Post.

“I can guarantee that those involved will face legal action.”

Soldiers working under Isoc’s Region 4 Forward Command lodged the first complaint with the Pattani provincial police last Friday. The objection related to a seminar held on June 7 at the Pattani campus of Prince of Songkla University. This university event was organised by members of the ‘Pelajar Bangsa’ or National Student Movement, where they conducted a simulated referendum exploring the potential separation of the deep South from the remainder of Thailand.

Reports suggest that over 10 people, including students and politicians, participated in this contentious seminar. This activity was deemed to infringe on the Constitution, the Criminal Code, and the Computer Act.

A source said that five individuals were indicated in the initial complaint. These included a political figure, a student activist, and the head of a civic group.

Follow us on :













Two weeks ago, Security agencies in Thailand were investigating a group of activists advocating for a public referendum on the creation of an independent Muslim “Patani State” in the country’s southern region.

The National Security Council (NSC) stated that the Internal Security Operation Command (Isoc) Region 4 Forward Office and Provincial Police Region 9 are examining the group’s activities and monitoring its social media presence. To read more click HERE.